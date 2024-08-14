TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 14, 2024, 22:31 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2446
CULICO METALS INC. ("CLCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company [TSXV SANDBOX]
Culico Metal Inc.'s (the "Company") listing application dated August 12, 2024 (the "Listing Application") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange pursuant to TSXV Sandbox as outlined in the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 13, 2024, and a copy of the Listing Application has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 16, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
An unlimited number of common shares in the capital of the Company with no par value of which 55,733,665 common shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrowed Securities:
|
1,199,857 common shares (the "Principal Securities")
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CLCO
|
CUSIP Number:
|
22989Q101
The Company is a TSXV Sandbox issuer, classified as an "All other miscellaneous funds and financial vehicles" company (NAICS 526989).
TSXV Sandbox Specifics
|
Waiver granted:
|
"50% of available funds must be allocated to at least 2 specific investments" requirement applicable to applicants under the Investment category in Section 2.5 of Policy 2.1 - Initial Listing Requirements.
|
Specific Listing Conditions:
|
1. The first release of escrowed Principal Securities is deferred until the date of the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin accepting the exit from TSXV Sandbox (the "Exit Bulletin Date") with the application of the escrow release schedule retroactive to the original listing under TSXV Sandbox.
|
2. In addition to the vesting requirements in Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, no Security Based Compensation issued by the Company may vest before the Exit Bulletin Date; and
|
3. The Company is required to comply with certain enhanced disclosure requirements.
|
Exit Conditions:
|
1. The Company has deployed 50% of the amount of available funds at the time of listing to 2 qualifying investments.
|
2. No outstanding compliance or disclosure issues; and
|
3. Prior to the Exit Deadline (as defined below), the Company makes a formal application to TSX Venture Exchange for an exit review. Exit from TSXV Sandbox is subject to satisfactory TSX Venture Exchange review and acceptance.
|
Exit Deadline:
|
August 16, 2025.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application available on SEDAR+.
|
Company Contact:
|
Paul Huet, Chief Executive Officer
|
Company Address:
|
One First Canadian Place Suite 3400,
|
Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1A4
|
Company Phone Number:
|
775-386-2468
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2447
HIGH ARCTIC OVERSEAS HOLDINGS CORP. ("HOH")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 16, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and gas contract drilling' company.
On August 12, 2024, pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, High Arctic Energy Services Inc. transferred its Papua New Guinea businesses to High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
12,488,166 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
Nil common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HOH (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
42964K 10 1 (new)
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 12, 2024.
Company Contact: Mike Maguire, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: Suite 2350, 330-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0L4
Company Phone Number: 1.587.318.3826
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2448
MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX.H")
[formerly MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, August 16, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of August 16, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from MCX to MCX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2449
NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 31, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 (ten) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 16, 2024, the common shares of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
30,722,427 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NTH (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65558V 20 9 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2450
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, August 22, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire August 22, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 22, 2024.
TRADE DATES
August 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE – August 22, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2451
TGX ENERGY & RESOURCES INC. ("TGX")
[formerly TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Company's board of directors on August 13, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: TGX Energy & Resources Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 16, 2024, the common shares of TGX Energy & Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of True North Gems Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Other Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
33,577,353 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TGX (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
882928104 (new)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2452
KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
NEX Company
Keon Capital Inc. ("Keon") announced on August 6, 2024 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Keon and Frame Holdings Inc. ("Frame"), in connection with the proposed acquisition by Keon of all the shares of Frame pursuant to an amalgamation agreement.
The letter of intent was initially announced on November 6, 2023.
Effective at the market open Friday, August 16, 2024 the common shares of Keon Capital Inc. will resume trading.
________________________________________
24/08/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2453
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2454
CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$222,000
|
Offering:
|
3,700,000 Listed Shares with 1,850,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.09 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 175,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated July 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2455
GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2456
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a term loan of $15.0 million ($10.0 million principal amount, which has been drawn on the initial closing; and $5.0 million in November, 2024) (the "Loan") between High Tide Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length institutional lender. The Loan matures on July 31, 2029 and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum on drawn amounts, payable quarterly. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 230,760 common shares (the "shares") of the company at a price of $3.59 per share in connection with the Loan.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2024 and August 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2457
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement –Non-Brokered, Convertible debenture
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 03, 2024:
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds :
|
$8,932,103.37
|
Conversion Price :
|
Convertible into a maximum of 119,094,710 common shares at $0.075 of principal outstanding in the first year and at $0.10 in the subsequent year.
|
Maturity date :
|
Five years from issuance
|
Interest rate :
|
10 % per annum
|
Detachable warrants :
|
119,094,710
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
Share purchase warrants exercisable $0.10 per share for a period of five years
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
● Finder Fee(Aggregate) N/a 66,667
|
Commission Terms :
|
Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 cents for a period of 24 months.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on June 03, 2024, June 18, 2024, and July 31, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2458
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of the debentures (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$3,750,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
convertible into 26,785,714 common shares at $0.14 per share
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
December 31, 2023
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
December 31, 2025
|
Interest Rate:
|
6% per annum
|
Underlying Warrants:
|
13,392,857 warrants exercisable into 13,392,857 common shares at $0.20 per share
|
Original Underlying Warrant Term:
|
December 31, 2023
|
Amended Underlying Warrant Term:
|
December 31, 2025
The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a $4,000,000 principal amount private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 25, 2021.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2023, May 1, 2024 and June 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2459
METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,000,000
|
Offering:
|
250,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$4.00 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated August 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2460
MILLBANK MINING CORP. ("MILL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$535,000
|
Offering:
|
10,700,000 Listed Shares with 10,700,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated July 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2461
NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2462
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement; Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 4, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has sold to the Purchaser all outstanding shares in capital of three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Organto Europe B.V., Fresh Organic Choice B.V. and Bee Organic B.V., for Euro 1. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has assumed all assets and liabilities outlined in the Agreement, adjusted to actual balances on the completion date.
The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.
The Company issued a news release on July 12, 2024, confirming the closing of the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2024 and July 12, 2024.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2463
PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,884,970 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 14, 2024, to August 7, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2464
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,498,974.95
|
Offering:
|
9,993,166 common shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per common share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Finder's Warrants
|
N/A
|
295,707
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023, November 21, 2023, December 21, 2023 and January 18, 2024
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2465
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 666,667 shares at a deemed price of US$1.20 (CA$1.65), in consideration of certain services provided by an advisor to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 1, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2024.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2466
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$184,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 736,000 Listed Shares with possible additional 368,000 detachable warrants (as defined below)
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
36 months from date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Detachable Warrant
|
Exercise Terms:
|
In the event the Company's common shares closing price prior to October 20, 2026 exceeds 100% of the Conversion Price ($0.50 per share), each such debenture holder will receive warrants to purchase 50% of the contracted number of shares at an exercise price of $0.70 per share until October 20, 2026, subject to an acceleration right. Maximum 368,000 share purchase warrants issuable to purchase 368,000 shares.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 14, 2024, June 27, 2024 and July 02, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2467
VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
