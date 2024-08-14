VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2446

CULICO METALS INC. ("CLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company [TSXV SANDBOX]

Culico Metal Inc.'s (the "Company") listing application dated August 12, 2024 (the "Listing Application") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange pursuant to TSXV Sandbox as outlined in the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 13, 2024, and a copy of the Listing Application has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 16, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: An unlimited number of common shares in the capital of the Company with no par value of which 55,733,665 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrowed Securities: 1,199,857 common shares (the "Principal Securities")



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: CLCO



CUSIP Number: 22989Q101



The Company is a TSXV Sandbox issuer, classified as an "All other miscellaneous funds and financial vehicles" company (NAICS 526989).

TSXV Sandbox Specifics

Waiver granted: "50% of available funds must be allocated to at least 2 specific investments" requirement applicable to applicants under the Investment category in Section 2.5 of Policy 2.1 - Initial Listing Requirements. Specific Listing Conditions: 1. The first release of escrowed Principal Securities is deferred until the date of the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin accepting the exit from TSXV Sandbox (the "Exit Bulletin Date") with the application of the escrow release schedule retroactive to the original listing under TSXV Sandbox.

2. In addition to the vesting requirements in Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, no Security Based Compensation issued by the Company may vest before the Exit Bulletin Date; and

3. The Company is required to comply with certain enhanced disclosure requirements. Exit Conditions: 1. The Company has deployed 50% of the amount of available funds at the time of listing to 2 qualifying investments.

2. No outstanding compliance or disclosure issues; and

3. Prior to the Exit Deadline (as defined below), the Company makes a formal application to TSX Venture Exchange for an exit review. Exit from TSXV Sandbox is subject to satisfactory TSX Venture Exchange review and acceptance. Exit Deadline: August 16, 2025.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Paul Huet, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: One First Canadian Place Suite 3400,

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1A4 Company Phone Number: 775-386-2468 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2447

HIGH ARCTIC OVERSEAS HOLDINGS CORP. ("HOH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 16, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and gas contract drilling' company.

On August 12, 2024, pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, High Arctic Energy Services Inc. transferred its Papua New Guinea businesses to High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,488,166 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HOH (new) CUSIP Number: 42964K 10 1 (new)



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 12, 2024.

Company Contact: Mike Maguire, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: Suite 2350, 330-5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0L4

Company Phone Number: 1.587.318.3826

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2448

MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX.H")

[formerly MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, August 16, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 16, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MCX to MCX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2449

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 31, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 (ten) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 16, 2024, the common shares of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,722,427 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NTH (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 65558V 20 9 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2450

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 22, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire August 22, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 22, 2024.

TRADE DATES

August 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE – August 22, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2451

TGX ENERGY & RESOURCES INC. ("TGX")

[formerly TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Company's board of directors on August 13, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: TGX Energy & Resources Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 16, 2024, the common shares of TGX Energy & Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of True North Gems Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Other Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,577,353 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: TGX (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 882928104 (new)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2452

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

NEX Company

Keon Capital Inc. ("Keon") announced on August 6, 2024 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Keon and Frame Holdings Inc. ("Frame"), in connection with the proposed acquisition by Keon of all the shares of Frame pursuant to an amalgamation agreement.

The letter of intent was initially announced on November 6, 2023.

Effective at the market open Friday, August 16, 2024 the common shares of Keon Capital Inc. will resume trading.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2453

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2454

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $222,000



Offering: 3,700,000 Listed Shares with 1,850,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.09 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 175,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated July 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2455

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2456

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a term loan of $15.0 million ($10.0 million principal amount, which has been drawn on the initial closing; and $5.0 million in November, 2024) (the "Loan") between High Tide Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length institutional lender. The Loan matures on July 31, 2029 and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum on drawn amounts, payable quarterly. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 230,760 common shares (the "shares") of the company at a price of $3.59 per share in connection with the Loan.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2024 and August 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2457

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement –Non-Brokered, Convertible debenture

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 03, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $8,932,103.37



Conversion Price : Convertible into a maximum of 119,094,710 common shares at $0.075 of principal outstanding in the first year and at $0.10 in the subsequent year.



Maturity date : Five years from issuance



Interest rate : 10 % per annum



Detachable warrants : 119,094,710



Warrant Exercise Terms: Share purchase warrants exercisable $0.10 per share for a period of five years



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





● Finder Fee(Aggregate) N/a 66,667



Commission Terms : Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 cents for a period of 24 months.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on June 03, 2024, June 18, 2024, and July 31, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2458

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment of the debentures (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $3,750,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: convertible into 26,785,714 common shares at $0.14 per share



Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025



Interest Rate: 6% per annum



Underlying Warrants: 13,392,857 warrants exercisable into 13,392,857 common shares at $0.20 per share



Original Underlying Warrant Term: December 31, 2023



Amended Underlying Warrant Term: December 31, 2025



The convertible debentures issued pursuant to a $4,000,000 principal amount private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 25, 2021.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2023, May 1, 2024 and June 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2459

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000 Offering: 250,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $4.00 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated August 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2460

MILLBANK MINING CORP. ("MILL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $535,000 Offering: 10,700,000 Listed Shares with 10,700,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated July 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2461

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2462

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement; Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 4, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has sold to the Purchaser all outstanding shares in capital of three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Organto Europe B.V., Fresh Organic Choice B.V. and Bee Organic B.V., for Euro 1. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has assumed all assets and liabilities outlined in the Agreement, adjusted to actual balances on the completion date.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

The Company issued a news release on July 12, 2024, confirming the closing of the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2024 and July 12, 2024.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2463

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,884,970 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 14, 2024, to August 7, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2464

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,498,974.95



Offering: 9,993,166 common shares



Offering Price: $0.15 per common share

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Finder's Warrants

N/A 295,707

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023, November 21, 2023, December 21, 2023 and January 18, 2024



Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2465

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 666,667 shares at a deemed price of US$1.20 (CA$1.65), in consideration of certain services provided by an advisor to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 1, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2024.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2466

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $184,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 736,000 Listed Shares with possible additional 368,000 detachable warrants (as defined below)



Conversion Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Maturity date: 36 months from date of issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Detachable Warrant

Exercise Terms: In the event the Company's common shares closing price prior to October 20, 2026 exceeds 100% of the Conversion Price ($0.50 per share), each such debenture holder will receive warrants to purchase 50% of the contracted number of shares at an exercise price of $0.70 per share until October 20, 2026, subject to an acceleration right. Maximum 368,000 share purchase warrants issuable to purchase 368,000 shares.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 14, 2024, June 27, 2024 and July 02, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2467

VICTORY OPPORTUNITIES 1 CORP. ("VOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, August 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

