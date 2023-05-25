TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
25 May, 2023, 20:59 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, June 1, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 5, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 5, 2023.
TRADE DATES
June 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 2, 2023
June 2, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 5, 2023
June 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 5, 2023
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.04
Payable Date: Jun 15, 2023
Record Date: May 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: May 30, 2023
________________________________________
CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.02875
Payable Date: July 31, 2023; August 31, 2023 and September 29, 2023
Record Date: July 14, 2023; August 15, 2023 and September 15, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: July 13, 2023; August 14, 2023 and September 14 ,2023 respectively.
________________________________________
G2M CAP CORP. ("GTM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 23, 2023, effective at the open of market, May 29, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, May 29, 2023, under the symbol "VOXR".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VOX" on TSX Venture Exchange after May 26, 2023, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
23/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CAREBROOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
187,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 187,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
12,500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's prospectus supplement dated April 26, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to a short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of Charity FT Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. A receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 4, 2023, for gross proceeds of $9,570,000 (including the partial exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option).
|
Offering:
|
12,760,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (each a "Charity FT Unit"), including the partial exercise of Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Charity FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company.
|
Charity FT Unit Price:
|
$0.75 per Charity FT Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
|
$0.70 per share for a 24 month term following the closing date of the offering
|
Underwriters:
|
Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and a syndicate of underwriters
|
Underwriters' Commission:
|
An aggregate of $573,525 in cash commission and 764,700 broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") including commissions payable from the Over-Allotment Option. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 for two (2) years from the date of issuance.
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option exercisable in whole or in part for up to 30 days following the closing date for up to an additional 1,905,000 Charity FT Units. The Over-Allotment Option was partially exercised for 60,000 Charity FT units.
For further information, please reference the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 31, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated April 26, 2023 and news releases dated April 24, 2023 and May 4, 2023.
________________________________________
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:
|
Number of FT Units:
|
466,667 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one flow-through common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
233,335 whole flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 233,335 flow-through shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of FT Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
333,334
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term
________________________________________
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
48,076,923 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.26 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
62 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
4,480,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$211,055.88
|
N/A
|
2,311,753
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
G2M CAP CORP. ("GTM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,941,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,970,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,970,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,876,002 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,438,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,438,001 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
77 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
8
|
2,231,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$242,238.50
|
NA
|
856,590
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant (non-flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each warrant (flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 28, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a two (2) year period, which is subject to certain acceleration terms
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$31,470.35
|
N/A
|
174,835
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.18 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration terms.
The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the press release dated April 25, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,717,647 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.34 per Share to settle severance and inducement payments for an aggregate amount of $584,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$584,000
|
$0.34
|
1,717,647
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the severance and inducement payments are completed.
________________________________________
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 24, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length buyer (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company will sell to the Purchaser certain fee lands, unpatented mining claims, facilities, improvements and other property interests located in Pershing County, Nevada, commonly referred to as the Springer Mine ("Property"). In consideration for the purchase and sale, the Purchaser will remit to the Company an aggregate consideration of $4,500,000 USD comprised of (i) $25,000 USD previously paid upon signing of the Agreement, (ii) $1,975,000 USD cash upon closing of the Transaction, and (iii) a mineral production royalty equal to 10% of the net milling returns from all minerals processed at the mill until an aggregate of USD$2,500,000 in production royalty payments have been paid to the seller.
The Purchaser will pay a finder's fee to an arm's length finder a cash payment equal to 5% of the total funds received from the purchase of the Property.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 24, 2023, and May 23, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to settle total outstanding indebtedness of $1,195,497 to arm's length creditors through the issuance of 12,584,183 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share.
Number of Creditors: 12 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
