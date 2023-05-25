VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, June 1, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 5, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 5, 2023.

TRADE DATES

June 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 2, 2023

June 2, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 5, 2023

June 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 5, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.04

Payable Date: Jun 15, 2023

Record Date: May 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: May 30, 2023

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: July 31, 2023; August 31, 2023 and September 29, 2023

Record Date: July 14, 2023; August 15, 2023 and September 15, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: July 13, 2023; August 14, 2023 and September 14 ,2023 respectively.

G2M CAP CORP. ("GTM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 23, 2023, effective at the open of market, May 29, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, May 29, 2023, under the symbol "VOXR".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VOX" on TSX Venture Exchange after May 26, 2023, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

23/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAREBROOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 187,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 187,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 12,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's prospectus supplement dated April 26, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to a short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of Charity FT Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. A receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 4, 2023, for gross proceeds of $9,570,000 (including the partial exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option).

Offering: 12,760,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (each a "Charity FT Unit"), including the partial exercise of Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Charity FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company.



Charity FT Unit Price: $0.75 per Charity FT Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.70 per share for a 24 month term following the closing date of the offering



Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and a syndicate of underwriters



Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate of $573,525 in cash commission and 764,700 broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") including commissions payable from the Over-Allotment Option. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 for two (2) years from the date of issuance.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option exercisable in whole or in part for up to 30 days following the closing date for up to an additional 1,905,000 Charity FT Units. The Over-Allotment Option was partially exercised for 60,000 Charity FT units.

For further information, please reference the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 31, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated April 26, 2023 and news releases dated April 24, 2023 and May 4, 2023.

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:

Number of FT Units: 466,667 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one flow-through common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.75 per FT Unit



Warrants: 233,335 whole flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 233,335 flow-through shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of FT Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 333,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 48,076,923 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 62 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 4,480,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $211,055.88 N/A 2,311,753

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

G2M CAP CORP. ("GTM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,941,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 3,970,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,970,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Shares: 6,876,002 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,438,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,438,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry







Number of Placees: 77 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 8 2,231,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $242,238.50 NA 856,590

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant (non-flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each warrant (flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 28, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two (2) year period, which is subject to certain acceleration terms



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,470.35 N/A 174,835

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.18 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration terms.

The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated April 25, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,717,647 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.34 per Share to settle severance and inducement payments for an aggregate amount of $584,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $584,000 $0.34 1,717,647

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the severance and inducement payments are completed.

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 24, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length buyer (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company will sell to the Purchaser certain fee lands, unpatented mining claims, facilities, improvements and other property interests located in Pershing County, Nevada, commonly referred to as the Springer Mine ("Property"). In consideration for the purchase and sale, the Purchaser will remit to the Company an aggregate consideration of $4,500,000 USD comprised of (i) $25,000 USD previously paid upon signing of the Agreement, (ii) $1,975,000 USD cash upon closing of the Transaction, and (iii) a mineral production royalty equal to 10% of the net milling returns from all minerals processed at the mill until an aggregate of USD$2,500,000 in production royalty payments have been paid to the seller.

The Purchaser will pay a finder's fee to an arm's length finder a cash payment equal to 5% of the total funds received from the purchase of the Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 24, 2023, and May 23, 2023.

NEX COMPANY

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to settle total outstanding indebtedness of $1,195,497 to arm's length creditors through the issuance of 12,584,183 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

