TUT FITNESS GROUP INC. ("GYM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, September 27, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire September 29, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 29, 2023.

TRADE DATES

September 27, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 29, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("AZS")

[formerly ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 2, 2023, and a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on September 14, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows,. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, September 22, 2023, the common shares of Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.





Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

71,505,705 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow Transfer Agent: ENDEAVOR TRUST CORPORATION Trading Symbol: AZS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 04051N109 (new)





________________________________________

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated August 25, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 22, 2023, the common shares of Bullet Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS #212220).





Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 7,138,822 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 1,000,000 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Calgary) Trading Symbol: AMMO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 12023A204 (New)

________________________________________

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commissions dated September 1, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 22, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: October 16, 2023

Record Date: September 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

_________________________________________

23/09/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,857,142 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 2,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,142 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period

$0.10 for a two-year period

$0.10 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,428,571 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 486 mining claims located in the Texmont ultramafic trend, Timmins, Ontario (the "Properties"), pursuant to ten (10) purchase and sale agreements (together "the Purchase Agreements") entered into between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (each a "Vendor").

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing an aggregate of 504,500 common shares and paying $262,150 in cash to the Vendors.

Furthermore, the Company has granted a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") to several of the Vendors as part of these agreements. The Company has an option to buy-back half of each such NSR granted (1%) for $1,000,000 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 22, 2023 and September 06, 2023.

________________________________________

CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 21, 2023, March 28, 2023 and April 13, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $3,903,713.50



Conversion Price: Convertible into units, consisting of 7,807,427 common shares and 3,903,714 common share purchase warrant, at $0.50 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance, subject to certain acceleration rights



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.70 during their term, subject to an acceleration right.



Interest rate: 12 %



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate amount of Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 $1,107,350 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,510 N/A 13,510 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.70 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 4, 2023, June 14, 2023 and August 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,999,998 flow through shares

1,650,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow-through share

$0.20 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 12,649,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,649,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 10,999,998 flow-through warrants and

1,650,000 non-flow-through warrants at $0.32 for two years

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 N/A 1,904,499 N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 200,020,00 N/A 832,433

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 13, 2023, and September 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023 and September 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,045,253 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 19,045,253 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,045,253 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 74 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,120,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 10 2,665,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $144,007.29 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment to a Limited Partnership Agreement dated May 13, 2022, as amended on September 15, 2023, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary was admitted as a limited partner of Impact Asset Management LP.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $181,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2023.

________________________________________

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 323,752 flow-through shares

The Company issued a news release on August 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("PDH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:51 a.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]