VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 9, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LHI 2 Lendified Holdings Inc. Audited annual financial statements of

Lendified PrivCo Holding Corporation 2019/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:



PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders May 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 14, 2020, the common shares of Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,622,500 shares are issued and outstanding, post financing Escrow 130,000 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PH.H UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 730014404 NEW

________________________________________

20/07/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:58 p.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020:

Convertible Debenture 4,100 convertible debenture units at $1,000 per unit.



Conversion Price: Each unit consists of 20,000 convertible debentures that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.05 per share in the first year and at $0.10 per share in the second and

third year plus 20,000 share purchase warrants.



Maturity date: Three-year term



Warrants The warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a period of three

years.



Interest rate: 7.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dr. Georg Pollert Y 3,175 units





Finder's Fee: Teresa Schmidt - $32,500 and 650,000 common shares.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,768,389 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.50 per share



Warrants: 884,194 share purchase warrants to purchase 884,194 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.70 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 50 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of units



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 100,000



Finder's Fee: CDN$53,532.50 in cash and 107,065 finders warrants payable to Canaccord

Genuity Corp and Hampton Securities Limited. Each finder warrant entitles the

holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.50 until June 12, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Clarification of Company Affairs.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Share Offering

Effective June 29, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 7, 2020, for gross proceeds of $11,988,750 (including proceeds under the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriters: Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities

Inc.



Offering: 15,985,000 shares, including all shares issuable under the Over-Allotment

Option



Share Price: $0.75 per share



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option to purchase additional shares, up to

15% of the Offering, at $0.75 per share for a period of 30 days following closing

of the Offering, to cover over-allotments. TSX Venture Exchange has been

advised that the Over-Allotment Option was fully exercised and all shares

under the Over-Allotment Option were issued at closing of the Offering.



Underwriters' Options: As part of the consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in

connection with the Offering, the Company issued to the Underwriters an

aggregate of 907,470 non-transferable compensation options (the

"Underwriters' Options"), which represents 6% of the total number of shares

sold under the Offering (reduced to 3% on certain subscriptions from persons

identified by the Company pursuant to a president's list provided to the

Underwriters). Each Underwriters' Option is exercisable into one share of the

Company for $0.75 per share, subject to adjustments in certain events, until

July 7, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2020 and news release dated July 7, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:46 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 5,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length Option Agreement whereby Frontline Gold Corporation (the "Company") can acquire up to 100% interest in 164 claims units located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario, in consideration of $150,000 in cash over a three-year period and 1,000,000 common shares. The optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty. The Company may repurchase one-half of the 2.0% royalty upon payment to the optionor of $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.

__________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Option to Joint Venture Agreement dated July 7, 2020 between Pediment Gold LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nevada Exploration Inc., and Austin Gold Corp. ("Austin"), whereby Austin has the right to earn a 51% interest in the Company's Kelly Creek project located in Humboldt County, Nevada by spending $5,000,000 ($1,000,000 is a firm commitment within fifteen months) over four years, with the election to earn an additional 10% by delivering a prefeasibility study.

________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:42 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,666,665 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,333,329 common shares with 4,666,665 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 30, 2018.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amendment to Mining Lease dated May 24, 2020 between Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the Company) and Richard F. Ellers, Trustee of the Ellers Family Trust (the Owner) whereby an original agreement dated March 28, 2017 and amended April 12, 2019 will be further amended such that any and all past due lease payments and five additional one-year lease payments shall be paid in full by the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares. An additional 200,000 common shares shall be issued upon commencement of a planned 3,900 meter drill program. If the Company fails to complete the existing work commitments of CAD$500,000 per year, the Company may pay the Owner US$25,000 to keep the lease in good standing.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Roscan Gold Corporation (the "Company") and Komet Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has acquired from the Vendor all the issued and outstanding shares of Komet Mali SARL - which owns the Dabia Sud project, a gold exploration and resources property.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$3.2 million purchase price is satisfied via cash consideration of CDN$1.6 million and issuance of approximately 4,060,336 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$0.394 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2020 and July 03, 2020.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible at $0.05 into 10,000,000 units consisting of one common share

and one common share purchase warrant



Maturity date: One year from issuance.



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle

the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of

$0.05.



Interest rate: 15% per annum.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $2,800,000 principal amount. The issue price of each convertible debenture

("Debenture") is $1,000.



Conversion Price: Convertible into common share units ("Unit") at a conversion price of $0.12 per

Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of a warrant

("Warrant").



Other Significant Terms: The Issuer will also pay to the initial holder a one-time commitment fee

comprising 500 commitment warrants ("Commitment Warrants") per

Debenture for a total of 1,400,000 Commitment Warrants. Each Commitment

Warrant shall entitle its holder to acquire one common share of the Company

at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share for a period of 24 months.



Maturity date: May 31, 2023. During the third year, the Issuer shall have the option to extend the term by up to one additional year.



Warrants: 11,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,666,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period ending on the Maturity Date.



Number of Placees: 31 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount



Concept Capital Management Ltd.

(Bernd Hogel) Y $600,000 Peter Manuel Y $25,000 Patrick Ryan Y $10,000



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on May 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 7, 2020, between UrbanGold Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and SOQUEM Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Dileo-Nord Property (the "Property"). The Property, consisting of 77 claims totaling 4,182 hectares, is located in the Troilus area in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 2,154,725 common shares at closing of the Agreement.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.

_______________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

