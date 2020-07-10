TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 9, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
LHI
|
2
|
Lendified Holdings Inc.
|
Audited annual financial statements of
|
2019/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders May 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 14, 2020, the common shares of Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
10,622,500
shares are issued and outstanding, post financing
Escrow
130,000
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PH.H
UNCHANGED
CUSIP Number:
730014404
NEW
________________________________________
20/07/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:58 p.m. PST, July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020:
4,100 convertible debenture units at $1,000 per unit.
|
Each unit consists of 20,000 convertible debentures that are exercisable into
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,175 units
|
|
Teresa Schmidt - $32,500 and 650,000 common shares.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 17, 2020:
1,768,389 common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CDN$53,532.50 in cash and 107,065 finders warrants payable to Canaccord
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Clarification of Company Affairs.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Share Offering
Effective June 29, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 7, 2020, for gross proceeds of $11,988,750 (including proceeds under the Over-Allotment Option).
Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2020 and news release dated July 7, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:46 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
5,750,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length Option Agreement whereby Frontline Gold Corporation (the "Company") can acquire up to 100% interest in 164 claims units located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario, in consideration of $150,000 in cash over a three-year period and 1,000,000 common shares. The optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty. The Company may repurchase one-half of the 2.0% royalty upon payment to the optionor of $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.
__________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Option to Joint Venture Agreement dated July 7, 2020 between Pediment Gold LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nevada Exploration Inc., and Austin Gold Corp. ("Austin"), whereby Austin has the right to earn a 51% interest in the Company's Kelly Creek project located in Humboldt County, Nevada by spending $5,000,000 ($1,000,000 is a firm commitment within fifteen months) over four years, with the election to earn an additional 10% by delivering a prefeasibility study.
________________________________________
NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:42 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
# of Warrants:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,333,329 common shares with 4,666,665 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 30, 2018.
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, July 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amendment to Mining Lease dated May 24, 2020 between Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the Company) and Richard F. Ellers, Trustee of the Ellers Family Trust (the Owner) whereby an original agreement dated March 28, 2017 and amended April 12, 2019 will be further amended such that any and all past due lease payments and five additional one-year lease payments shall be paid in full by the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares. An additional 200,000 common shares shall be issued upon commencement of a planned 3,900 meter drill program. If the Company fails to complete the existing work commitments of CAD$500,000 per year, the Company may pay the Owner US$25,000 to keep the lease in good standing.
________________________________________
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Roscan Gold Corporation (the "Company") and Komet Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has acquired from the Vendor all the issued and outstanding shares of Komet Mali SARL - which owns the Dabia Sud project, a gold exploration and resources property.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$3.2 million purchase price is satisfied via cash consideration of CDN$1.6 million and issuance of approximately 4,060,336 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$0.394 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2020 and July 03, 2020.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020:
$500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:
$2,800,000 principal amount. The issue price of each convertible debenture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on May 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 7, 2020, between UrbanGold Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and SOQUEM Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the issuer, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Dileo-Nord Property (the "Property"). The Property, consisting of 77 claims totaling 4,182 hectares, is located in the Troilus area in the province of Quebec.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 2,154,725 common shares at closing of the Agreement.
The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return (the "NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020.
_______________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
