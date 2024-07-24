VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2262

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 23, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) FRXI 2 FRX INNOVATIONS INC. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual

financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim financial statements for the period. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial

statements for the period. 2024/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument

52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2263

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,396,046 to settle outstanding debt for $153,565.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-2264

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 316,901 shares to settle outstanding debt for $112,499.86.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2265

Goldflare Exploration Inc. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $182,000



Offering: 4,666,668 common shares with 4,666,668 warrants attached

5,600,000 flow-through shares with 5,600,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.015 per common share

$0.02 per flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a period of 3 years for the 4,666,668 warrants

$0.05 per warrant for a period of 1 year for the 5,600,000 warrants



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024, July 2, 2024, July 19, 2024, and July 24, 2024.



EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Produit brut : 182 000 $



Placement : 4 666 668 actions ordinaires et 4 666 668 bons de souscription

5 600 000 actions accréditives et 5 600 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,015 $ par action ordinaire

0,02 $ par action accréditive



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,05 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 3 ans pour les 4 666 668 bons

0,05 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 1 an pour les 5 600 000 bons



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 27 juin 2024, 2 juillet 2024, 19 juillet 2024 et 24 juillet 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2266

LSL Pharma Group Inc. ("LSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,450,800



Offering: 6,127,000 common shares with 6,127,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.40 per common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per warrant for a period of 24 months.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares N/A Warrants 130,975

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.70 for a period of 18 months.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 5, 2024, June 27, 2024, and July 15, 2024.



GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Produit brut : 2 450 800 $



Placement : 6 127 000 actions ordinaires et 6 127 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,40 $ par action ordinaire



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,70 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois.



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

N/A 130 975



Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,70 $ pendant une période de 18 mois.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 5 juin 2024, 27 juin 2024 et 15 juillet 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2267

NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. ("NKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 10, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,153,629 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 26, 2024, to July 25, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-2268

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 926,509 shares to settle outstanding debt for $92,651.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2269

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Claim Sale Agreement dated March 8, 2024 ("Agreement") between the Company and an arm's-length party ("Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has sold to the Purchaser its 100% interest in the claims comprising the Hecla-Kilmer Project located in Ontario (the "Project"). In return for the disposition of the Project, the Purchaser has received a consideration of $1,000,000 in cash and 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Purchaser ("Shares"). The Shares will be held in voluntary escrow and released over a 30-month period, with an initial 500,000 Shares released upon closing of the transaction. The Company has retained the right to repurchase, at any time, up to one-half of the existing 3% net smelter return royalty on the property from the original property vendors ("NSR") for an aggregate $2,000,000 in cash (the "Buyback Option"). Should the Company exercise the Buyback Option, the Company will receive from the Purchaser an NSR on the property equal to the percentage that the existing NSR is reduced. The Company was also received the right to nominate one individual to the Purchaser's board of directors or advisory committee. The shareholders of the Company have approved the transaction at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 31, 2024.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated March 11, 2024; April 26, 2024; May 31, 2024; and July 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2270

Vicinity Motor Corp. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSXV Exchange bulletin dated July 23, 2024 ("Bulletin"), the following information is corrected as follows:

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Agent Warrant is exercisable at $0.64 USD for a 5-year period.

All other disclosures on the Bulletin remain unchanged.

