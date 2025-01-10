TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None today
25/01/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0109
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement
Offering: $2,000,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture, convertible into 8,695,652 Listed Shares with 8,694,000 detachable warrants
Conversion Price: $0.23 per Listed Share
Maturity Date: 60 months from the date of closing
Interest Rate: 8% per annum
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 60-month period, subject to an acceleration right.
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Agents:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead)
|
286,956
|
N/A
|
325,217
|
Ventum Financial Corp.
|
N/A
|
9,565
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: Each Unit at $0.23 per unit, consists of 1 share and 1
|
Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 unit at
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024 and December 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0110
BLUMETRIC ENVIRONMENTAL INC. ("BLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $4,000,000
Offering: 5,000,000 Listed Shares
Offering Price: $0.80 per Listed Share
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Brokers (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
262,500
|
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 26, 2024, December 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0111
CANADIAN GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $775,088.85
Offering: 4,079,415 Listed Shares
Offering Price: $0.19 per Listed Share
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, December 13, 2024 and December 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0112
COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $832,628.94
Offering: 3,202,419 Flow Through Listed Shares
Offering Price: $0.26 per Flow Through Listed Share
Commissions in Securities: N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 23, 2024.
CORPORATION COMETE LITHIUM (« CLIC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
Produit brut : 832 628,94 $
Placement : 3 202 419 actions inscrites accréditives
Prix offert : 0,26 $ par action inscrite accréditive
Commissions en titres : S.O.
Communication de l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 23 décembre 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0113
FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation regarding the arm's length acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in mining license 038152M consisting of 12 mineral claims located in central Newfoundland (the "RPM South Project"). Consideration is $20,000 in cash and an issuance of 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1425. The consideration shares are subject to a voluntary escrow and will be released to the arm's length vendors over a period of 30 months from issuance.
The RPM South Project is subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty (the "Royalty"). Prior to commercial production, the company can purchase up to 1.0% of the Royalty for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0114
FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,285 common shares at a deemed price of $0.082 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $9,453.40.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0115
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amendment agreement dated December 19, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length optionors (the "Optionors") in respect of the Option Agreement dated January 30, 2020, and as amended November 27, 2020, December 16, 2022, June 29, 2023, February 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (the "Option Agreement") regarding the Alwin Property, located in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia. The Amending Agreement provides for the following changes.
By way of consideration, the Company will replace $62,500 of the aggregated fourth-year and fifth-year anniversary cash payments by issuing 625,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 due to the Optionors on or before February 5, 2025. The Company will also reduce the final consideration by 1,000,000 common shares such that only 1,000,000 common shares will be issuable to the Optionors on or before the earlier of a feasibility study prepared and filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the eighth anniversary of the Exchange's approval of the Option Agreement.
The Amending Agreement notes that the GSR Royalty is canceled.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0116
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,625,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $89,364.75.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N.A.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 10, 2025. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0117
LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $350,000
Offering: 1,944,444 Listed Shares with 1,944,444 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 24, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0118
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0119
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 205,460 common shares at a deemed price of US$1.59 per common share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$326,681 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:
Number of Creditors: 1 creditor
Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2024.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 205 460 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 1,59 $US par action ordinaire, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 326 681 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :
Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier
En vertu des billets, la société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 octobre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0120
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,141,270 shares to settle outstanding debt for $636,828.66.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0121
PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 282,335 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$112,500.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For more information, please see the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0122
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 25, 2024, among SLAM Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and Gravel Developments Inc., an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in one mineral claim (tenure) with 129 units located in northwestern New Brunswick (the "Property"). As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 2,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 warrants to the Vendor on Closing.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024 and January 9, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0123
SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $4,199,998.68 (US$2,999,999.06)
Offering: 6,976,742 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 6,976,742 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.602 (US$0.43) per Non-Flow Through Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.246 (US$0.89) per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
161,265
|
4,665
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.246
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 24, 2024, December 2, 2024, December 17, 2024, December 19, 2024, December 23, 2024, and January 8, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0124
SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:31 p.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0125
SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
