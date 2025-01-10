VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -

25/01/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0109

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering: $2,000,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture, convertible into 8,695,652 Listed Shares with 8,694,000 detachable warrants

Conversion Price: $0.23 per Listed Share

Maturity Date: 60 months from the date of closing

Interest Rate: 8% per annum

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 60-month period, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions:



Units Shares Warrants Agents:





Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead) 286,956 N/A 325,217 Ventum Financial Corp.

N/A 9,565 Finders (Aggregate)

N/A N/A







Commission Terms: Each Unit at $0.23 per unit, consists of 1 share and 1

warrant exercisable at $0.30 per share for a 5-year period.













Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 unit at

$0.23 per unit for a 5-year period. Each unit consists of 1 share and 1 warrant

exercisable at $0.30 per share for a 5-year period.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0110

BLUMETRIC ENVIRONMENTAL INC. ("BLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,000,000

Offering: 5,000,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.80 per Listed Share

Commissions in Securities:



Shares Warrants Brokers (Aggregate) N/A 262,500

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.80 for a 18-month period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 26, 2024, December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0111

CANADIAN GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $775,088.85

Offering: 4,079,415 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.19 per Listed Share

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, December 13, 2024 and December 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0112

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $832,628.94

Offering: 3,202,419 Flow Through Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.26 per Flow Through Listed Share

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 23, 2024.

CORPORATION COMETE LITHIUM (« CLIC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

Produit brut : 832 628,94 $

Placement : 3 202 419 actions inscrites accréditives

Prix offert : 0,26 $ par action inscrite accréditive

Commissions en titres : S.O.

Communication de l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 23 décembre 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0113

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation regarding the arm's length acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in mining license 038152M consisting of 12 mineral claims located in central Newfoundland (the "RPM South Project"). Consideration is $20,000 in cash and an issuance of 750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1425. The consideration shares are subject to a voluntary escrow and will be released to the arm's length vendors over a period of 30 months from issuance.

The RPM South Project is subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty (the "Royalty"). Prior to commercial production, the company can purchase up to 1.0% of the Royalty for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0114

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,285 common shares at a deemed price of $0.082 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $9,453.40.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0115

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amendment agreement dated December 19, 2024 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length optionors (the "Optionors") in respect of the Option Agreement dated January 30, 2020, and as amended November 27, 2020, December 16, 2022, June 29, 2023, February 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (the "Option Agreement") regarding the Alwin Property, located in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia. The Amending Agreement provides for the following changes.

By way of consideration, the Company will replace $62,500 of the aggregated fourth-year and fifth-year anniversary cash payments by issuing 625,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 due to the Optionors on or before February 5, 2025. The Company will also reduce the final consideration by 1,000,000 common shares such that only 1,000,000 common shares will be issuable to the Optionors on or before the earlier of a feasibility study prepared and filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the eighth anniversary of the Exchange's approval of the Option Agreement.

The Amending Agreement notes that the GSR Royalty is canceled.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0116

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,625,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $89,364.75.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N.A.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 10, 2025. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0117

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $350,000

Offering: 1,944,444 Listed Shares with 1,944,444 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 24, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0118

MAWSON GOLD LIMITED ("MAW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0119

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 205,460 common shares at a deemed price of US$1.59 per common share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$326,681 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 205 460 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 1,59 $US par action ordinaire, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 326 681 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

En vertu des billets, la société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0120

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,141,270 shares to settle outstanding debt for $636,828.66.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0121

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 282,335 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$112,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0122

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 25, 2024, among SLAM Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and Gravel Developments Inc., an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in one mineral claim (tenure) with 129 units located in northwestern New Brunswick (the "Property"). As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 2,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 warrants to the Vendor on Closing.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024 and January 9, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0123

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,199,998.68 (US$2,999,999.06)

Offering: 6,976,742 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 6,976,742 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.602 (US$0.43) per Non-Flow Through Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.246 (US$0.89) per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Commissions in Securities:



Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) 161,265 4,665

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.246

for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 24, 2024, December 2, 2024, December 17, 2024, December 19, 2024, December 23, 2024, and January 8, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0124

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:31 p.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0125

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

