TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 08, 2024, 00:08 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2366
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$38,766,277.48
|
Offering:
|
30,944,000 Listed Shares with 31,844,600 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.75 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 4,200,000 Listed Shares and 4,200,000 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of August 7, 2024, such option remains outstanding with 2,944,000 Listed Shares and 900,600 warrants have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Research Capital Corp. (Lead) N/A 807,113
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 94,954
|
Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 47,477
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.25 for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated July 18, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and July 31, 2024.
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 9, 2024, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Oil & Gas' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
32,200,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant
|
Warrants Exercise Terms:
|
Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Listed Share
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RECO.WT (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
75624R 15 7 (new)
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated July 18, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and July 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2367
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
TUP.P
|
2
|
TUP CAPITAL INC.
|
Interim financial statements for the period.
|
2024/05/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2024/05/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/08/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2368
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,338,314.35
|
Offering:
|
22,255,429 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Special Warrant
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,208,409
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 7, 2024 and July 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2369
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$341,250
|
Offering:
|
2,275,000 Listed Shares with 2,275,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 159,250
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 8, 2024 and July 11, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2370
BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,840,600
|
Offering:
|
48,406,000 Listed Shares with 24,203,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.18 per Listed Share for a 1-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2024, and August 1,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2371
FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 3,161,558 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.36.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one-half of an additional incentive warrant. Each whole incentive warrant entitles such holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period.
The Early Exercise Period commenced on July 11, 2024 and expired on July 26, 2024.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 1,774,558 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $638,841 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 1,774,558 Common Shares and 887,278 Incentive Warrants as follows:
Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 1,774,558 common shares
Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.36 per common share
Incentive Warrants: 887,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 887,278 shares
Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 10 Placees
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
Number of
|
Paul Eto
|
P
|
100,000
All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.36 per common share until August 23, 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2024 and July 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2372
INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$107,000
|
Offering:
|
2,140,000 Listed Shares with 1,070,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 86,800
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $ 0.10 for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 11, 2024, May 22, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2373
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$5,703,567.90 (unchanged) principal amount of
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Original Maturity date:
|
January 07, 2025
|
New Maturity date:
|
January 7, 2026
|
Interest rate:
|
4% per annum
|
Detachable Warrants:
|
6,839,920
|
Original Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1 per Listed Share for a 3-year period
|
New Warrant Exercise Term:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share with an expiry of January 7, 2025
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finder's fee N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 05, 2024 and July 31, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2374
LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 06, 2023:
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds :
|
$2,000,000.10
|
Offering :
|
5,714,286 common shares and 2,857,143 warrants
|
Offering Price :
|
$ 0.35 per unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$ 0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to accelerated expiry
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
680,851 N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2375
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 0.6% net smelter return royalty on the Company's Golden Bulletin property.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$1,950,000
|
300,000 Common Shares
|
Nil
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2376
Niobay Metals Inc. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $981,550
Offering: 14,022,142 flow-through shares with 7,011,069 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.07 per flow-through share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant for a period of 24 months
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
929,049
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 24 months.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 26, 2024, and August 7, 2024.
LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 août 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
981 550 $
|
Placement :
|
14 022 142 actions accréditives et 7 011 069 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,07 $ par action accréditive
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,12 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
S/O 929 049
|
Modalités des commissions :
|
Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,07 $ pendant une période 24 mois.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 26 juillet 2024 et du 7 août 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2377
PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 121,641 shares at a deemed price of $0.8439 per share to settle outstanding debt for $102,652.83.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
5
|
$102,652.83
|
$0.8439
|
121,641
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 4, 2024 and August 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2378
REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2379
REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2380
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2381
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2382
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2383
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2384
STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,533,000.98
|
Offering:
|
26,866,622 flow-through shares with 13,433,311 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.09 per flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,807,163
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 16, 2024, July 17, 2024,
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-2385
LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's notice for filing in connection with an amendment to the loan agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2024, between the Company and an Arm's length party (the "Lender") for gross proceeds $ 200,000 loan from the previous
$100,000 amount. The rest of the term remains the same.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 03, 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Contact : arket Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article