TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2366

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                       

Underwritten Prospectus Offering              

Gross Proceeds: 

$38,766,277.48

Offering:

30,944,000 Listed Shares with 31,844,600 warrants



Offering Price:                         

$1.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$1.75 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Overallotment Option:               

The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 4,200,000 Listed Shares and 4,200,000 warrants for overallotment purposes.  As of August 7, 2024, such option remains outstanding with 2,944,000 Listed Shares and 900,600 warrants have been issued thereunder.  All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                              Shares           Warrants

Research Capital Corp. (Lead)                                  N/A             807,113

Canaccord Genuity Corp.                                          N/A               94,954

Haywood Securities Inc.                                            N/A               47,477




Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.25 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure:                               

Refer to the prospectus dated July 18, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 9, 2024, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a 'Oil & Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:                           

Alberta           


Capitalization:                                                               

32,200,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant 
indenture dated July 31, 2024 of which 31,844,600
warrants are issued and outstanding.


Warrants Exercise Terms:                       

Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Listed Share
at an exercise price of $1.75 per Listed Share, until July 31, 2026,
subject to an acceleration right


Transfer Agent:                                       

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                     

RECO.WT     (new)

CUSIP Number:                                       

75624R 15 7   (new)


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the prospectus dated July 18, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2367

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

TUP.P

2

TUP CAPITAL INC.

Interim financial statements for the period.

2024/05/31








Management's discussion and analysis
relating to the interim financial statements
for the period.

2024/05/31








Certification of the foregoing filings as
required by National Instrument 52-109
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual
and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/08/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2368

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$3,338,314.35

Offering:                                   

22,255,429 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert
into one common share and one Warrant for no additional consideration on the
date that is the earlier of (i) the 3rd business day after a prospectus supplement
has been filed and (ii) 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the
Special Warrants.


Offering Price:                         

$0.15 per Special Warrant


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:  

                                        Shares                          Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)         N/A                               1,208,409



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated June 7, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2369

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$341,250

Offering:                                   

2,275,000 Listed Shares with 2,275,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.15 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:                                               

                                        Shares                          Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)         N/A                               159,250



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for
a three-year period.


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated July 8, 2024 and July 11, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2370

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$4,840,600

Offering:                                   

48,406,000 Listed Shares with 24,203,000 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.10 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.18 per Listed Share for a 1-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:           

N/A


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2024, and August 1,
2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2371

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 3,161,558 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.36.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one-half of an additional incentive warrant. Each whole incentive warrant entitles such holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on July 11, 2024 and expired on July 26, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 1,774,558 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $638,841 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 1,774,558 Common Shares and 887,278 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:      1,774,558 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):              $0.36 per common share

Incentive Warrants:                          887,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 887,278 shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:      at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                         10 Placees

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Number of
Shares



Paul Eto

P

100,000



All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.36 per common share until August 23, 2024. 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2024 and July 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2372

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:                       

$107,000


Offering:                                   

2,140,000 Listed Shares with 1,070,000 warrants


Offering Price:                         

$0.05 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                                Shares           Warrants



Finders (Aggregate)                                                     N/A              86,800


 Commission Terms:                 

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $ 0.10 for a 2-year period.


Disclosure:                             

Refer to the company's news releases dated April 11, 2024, May 22, 2024,
May 31, 2024, June 25, 2024 and July 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2373

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Offering:                                   

$5,703,567.90 (unchanged) principal amount of
convertible debenture convertible into 28,517,839 Listed Shares.


Conversion Price:                     

$0.20 per Listed Share


Original Maturity date:               

January 07, 2025


New Maturity date:                     

January 7, 2026


Interest rate:                             

4% per annum


Detachable Warrants:               

6,839,920


Original Warrant Exercise Terms:

$1 per Listed Share for a 3-year period


New Warrant Exercise Term:       

$0.25 per Listed Share with an expiry of January 7, 2025


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                           Shares           Warrants

Finder's fee                                                             N/A                   N/A


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news releases dated April 05, 2024 and July 31, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2374

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 06, 2023:

Financing Type  :

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds            :

$2,000,000.10


Offering            :

5,714,286 common shares and 2,857,143 warrants


Offering Price   :

$ 0.35 per unit


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$ 0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to accelerated expiry


Commissions in Securities:                                                       

Shares                          Warrants


Finders (Aggregate)                                                                   

680,851                         N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2375

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 0.6% net smelter return royalty on the Company's Golden Bulletin property.

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$1,950,000

300,000 Common Shares

Nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2376

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       $981,550

Offering:                                    14,022,142 flow-through shares with 7,011,069 warrants attached      

Offering Price:                           $0.07 per flow-through share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           $0.12 per warrant for a period of 24 months

Non-Cash Commissions:          


                         Shares                    

Warrants


                           N/A

929,049




Commission Terms:                  Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 24 months.

Public Disclosure:                     Refer to the company's news releases dated July 26, 2024, and August 7, 2024.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 août 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement :               

Placement privé sans courtier


Produit brut :                             

981 550 $


Placement :                               

14 022 142 actions accréditives et 7 011 069 bons de souscription


Prix offert :                               

0,07 $ par action accréditive

Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription :               

0,12 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois


Commissions en titres :                                                                  

Actions      Bons de souscription

  S/O                      929 049

Modalités des commissions :   

Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,07 $ pendant une période 24 mois.

Communication de

l'information :                           

Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 26 juillet 2024 et du 7 août 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2377

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 121,641 shares at a deemed price of $0.8439 per share to settle outstanding debt for $102,652.83.

Number of Creditors:                 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

5

$102,652.83

$0.8439

121,641

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 4, 2024 and August 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2378

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2379

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2380

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2381

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2382

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2383

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2384

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$2,533,000.98

Offering:                                   

26,866,622 flow-through shares with 13,433,311 warrants          
1,353,000 non-flow-through shares with 676,500 warrants


Offering Price:                         

$0.09 per flow-through share                                        
$0.085 per non-flow-through share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.12 per share for a two-year period


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                                Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                      N/A          1,807,163



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for
a two-year period.


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 16, 2024, July 17, 2024,
July 29, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-2385

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  August 7, 2024
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's notice for filing in connection with an amendment to the loan agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2024, between the Company and an Arm's length party (the "Lender") for gross proceeds $ 200,000 loan from the previous
$100,000 amount. The rest of the term remains the same.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 03, 2024.

