TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2366

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering

Gross Proceeds: $38,766,277.48

Offering: 30,944,000 Listed Shares with 31,844,600 warrants







Offering Price: $1.25 per Listed Share







Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.75 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right







Overallotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 4,200,000 Listed Shares and 4,200,000 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of August 7, 2024, such option remains outstanding with 2,944,000 Listed Shares and 900,600 warrants have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Research Capital Corp. (Lead) N/A 807,113



Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 94,954



Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 47,477









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.25 for a 2-year period.







Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated July 18, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and July 31, 2024.



New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 9, 2024, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Oil & Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 32,200,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated July 31, 2024 of which 31,844,600

warrants are issued and outstanding.



Warrants Exercise Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Listed Share

at an exercise price of $1.75 per Listed Share, until July 31, 2026,

subject to an acceleration right



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RECO.WT (new) CUSIP Number: 75624R 15 7 (new)



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated July 18, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2367

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 6, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TUP.P 2 TUP CAPITAL INC. Interim financial statements for the period. 2024/05/31















Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements

for the period. 2024/05/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/08/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2368

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,338,314.35 Offering: 22,255,429 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert

into one common share and one Warrant for no additional consideration on the

date that is the earlier of (i) the 3rd business day after a prospectus supplement

has been filed and (ii) 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the

Special Warrants.



Offering Price: $0.15 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,208,409





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 7, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2369

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $341,250 Offering: 2,275,000 Listed Shares with 2,275,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 159,250





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for

a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 8, 2024 and July 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2370

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,840,600 Offering: 48,406,000 Listed Shares with 24,203,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per Listed Share for a 1-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2024, and August 1,

2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2371

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 3,161,558 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.36.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one-half of an additional incentive warrant. Each whole incentive warrant entitles such holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on July 11, 2024 and expired on July 26, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 1,774,558 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $638,841 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 1,774,558 Common Shares and 887,278 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 1,774,558 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.36 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 887,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 887,278 shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares





Paul Eto P 100,000







All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.36 per common share until August 23, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2024 and July 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2372

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $107,000



Offering: 2,140,000 Listed Shares with 1,070,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 86,800



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $ 0.10 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 11, 2024, May 22, 2024,

May 31, 2024, June 25, 2024 and July 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2373

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $5,703,567.90 (unchanged) principal amount of

convertible debenture convertible into 28,517,839 Listed Shares.



Conversion Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Original Maturity date: January 07, 2025



New Maturity date: January 7, 2026



Interest rate: 4% per annum



Detachable Warrants: 6,839,920



Original Warrant Exercise Terms: $1 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



New Warrant Exercise Term: $0.25 per Listed Share with an expiry of January 7, 2025



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finder's fee N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 05, 2024 and July 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2374

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 06, 2023:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $2,000,000.10



Offering : 5,714,286 common shares and 2,857,143 warrants



Offering Price : $ 0.35 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) 680,851 N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2375

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 0.6% net smelter return royalty on the Company's Golden Bulletin property.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $1,950,000 300,000 Common Shares Nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2376

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $981,550

Offering: 14,022,142 flow-through shares with 7,011,069 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.07 per flow-through share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant for a period of 24 months

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants



N/A 929,049









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a period of 24 months.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 26, 2024, and August 7, 2024.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Produit brut : 981 550 $



Placement : 14 022 142 actions accréditives et 7 011 069 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,07 $ par action accréditive Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,12 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

S/O 929 049 Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,07 $ pendant une période 24 mois. Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 26 juillet 2024 et du 7 août 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2377

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 121,641 shares at a deemed price of $0.8439 per share to settle outstanding debt for $102,652.83.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 5 $102,652.83 $0.8439 121,641 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 4, 2024 and August 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2378

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2379

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2380

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2381

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2382

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2383

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2384

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,533,000.98 Offering: 26,866,622 flow-through shares with 13,433,311 warrants

1,353,000 non-flow-through shares with 676,500 warrants



Offering Price: $0.09 per flow-through share

$0.085 per non-flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,807,163





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for

a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 16, 2024, July 17, 2024,

July 29, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-2385

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's notice for filing in connection with an amendment to the loan agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2024, between the Company and an Arm's length party (the "Lender") for gross proceeds $ 200,000 loan from the previous

$100,000 amount. The rest of the term remains the same.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 03, 2024.

_______________________________________

