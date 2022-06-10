VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 3 CORP. ("AAAJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 27, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective April 29, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June

14, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation

of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,450,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,350,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: AAAJ.P CUSIP Number: 00036L101 Agent: Richardson Wealth Limited



Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 27, 2022.

Company Contact: Praveen Varshney

Company Address: 2050-1055 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3

Company Phone Number: 604-684-2181

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

ARRAS MINERALS CORP. ("ARK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the common shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (the 'Company') will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Issuer'.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

52,566,150 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,498,949 common shares, 3,400,000 stock options and

407,000 warrants of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. are

subject to 36 month escrow



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: ARK CUSIP Number: 04271V105

For further information, please refer to the Company's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 31, 2022 which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Christopher Richards Company Address: 1605 - 777 Dunsmuir Street

Vancouver, British Columbia Company Phone Number: 604 336-8093 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

22/06/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 62 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $4,400.00 and 12,500 "B" Warrants that are

exercisable in common shares at $0.33 per share to April 29, 2023.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $25,443.00 and 15,650 "B" Warrants that are

exercisable in common shares at $0.33 per share to April 29, 2023.



Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,750 and 12,500 "B" Warrants that are

exercisable in common shares at $0.33 per share to April 29, 2023.



PI Financial Corp. - $14,795.00 and 67,250 "B" Warrants that are

exercisable in common shares at $0.33 per share to April 29, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated May 2, 2022 and May 10, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 20, 2022, between Terry Christopher (the "Vendor") and Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in 60 mining claims (the "Property") located near New Ross, Nova Scotia.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 100,000 shares and pay $15,000 to the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 17, 2022.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 20 avril 2022, entre Terry Christopher (le « vendeur ») et Brunswick Exploration Inc. (la « société »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt légal et bénéficiaire de 100% dans 60 claims miniers (la « Propriété ») situés près de New Ross, en Nouvelle-Écosse.

Comme contrepartie, la Société émettra 100 000 actions et versera 15 000 $ au Vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 mai 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Meister Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,927,960 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 12,927,960 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,927,960 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period, however, in the event that the common shares of

the Company trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at a closing price of greater

than $0.60 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days at any time after

four months and one day after the closing date of the private placement, the

Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the

holders thereof by way of a news release and in such case the warrants will

expire on the 30th day after the date of dissemination of the news release



Number of Placees: 77 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (2 placees) P 250,000







Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $43,435 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2022 and March 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,396,944 flow-through shares and 13,761,998 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through share and $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 10,079,471 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,079,471 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kevin Brewer Y 200,000 Mark Luchinski Y 100,000







Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $146,416.75 cash and 495,547 finder's warrants

Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. - $5,790.03 cash and 13,800 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.- $1,800.00 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants

MPartners - $1,499.40 cash and 8,820 finder's warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,800.00 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $9,000.00 cash

German Mining Networks GmbH - $900 cash and 3,000 finder's warrants



Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2022, and May 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,813,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 5,813,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,813,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





David Watkinson Y 500,000 Heather MacRitchie Y 200,000 Julien Davy Y 85,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 4,918,299 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 18, 2022 New Exercise Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 416,250 FT Shares and 4,918,299 Common Shares with 4,918,299 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2019.

_________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants expiry:

Number of Warrants: 2,963,076 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 20, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,291,308 Common Shares with 4,291,308 share purchase warrants attached and 2,963,076 FT Shares with 2,963,076 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 16, 2021.

_________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. (''AUEN'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants price:

Number of Warrants: 1,125,277 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45



Number of Warrants: 362,500 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,250,554 FT Shares with 1,125,277 share purchase warrants attached and 362,500 Non FT Shares with 362,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 30, 2020.The Exchange previously approved the extension of 1,125,277 warrants effective December 16, 2021.

_________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered and Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2022:

Non-Brokered











Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.60 per share







Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a one year period







Brokered









Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.60 per share







Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 2 placees









Agent's Fee: $144,000.00 and 240,000 Broker Warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc.

Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.85 for a 12–month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on May 19, 2022 and June 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Roberts Y 111,200 Collin Kettell Y 5,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 10, 2022.

________________________________________

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 365,386 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 8, 2022.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 2, 2022, May 12, 2022 and June 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,658,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 2,658,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,658,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.95 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Joe Ovsenek Y 700,000 Ken McNaughton Y 800,000 Michelle Romero Y 100,000







Finder's Fee: Richardson Wealth Limited $3,000 cash and 6,000 broker warrants payable.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.95 into one common share for two years

from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has received for filing documentation from Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") with respect to various financing transactions completed by the Company without Exchange acceptance, as described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2021 and October 7, 2021. The original terms of certain convertible debentures did not comply with the minimum Conversion Price requirement, as outlined in section 2.3 of the Exchange Policy 4.1. Corrective measures have been taken by the Company to be made whole in respect of the value of the Company's shares that were issued below minimum Conversion Price, and this requirement was satisfied by a cash payment of US$2,822,000 to the Company, as further described in the Company's news release dated May 24, 2022. Consequently, a final acceptance has been granted by the Exchange for the following transactions:

Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$64,300 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)

May 7, 2020

12% per annum until maturity

May 7, 2021

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows:

November 12, 2020: US$25,000 at US$0.0308 for 811,688 common shares; November 13, 2020: US$20,000 at US$0.0296 for 675,676 common shares; November 13, 2020: US$22,780, including US$3,480 of accrued and unpaid interest,

at US$0.0296 for 769,595 common shares.





Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$69,900 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)

June 4, 2020

12% per annum until maturity

June 4, 2021

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted

into common shares as follows:

December 15, 2020: US$18,000 at US$0.0282 for 638,298 common shares; December

22, 2020: US$18,000 at US$0.0338 for 532,544 common shares;‎ December 28, 2020:

US$20,000 at US$0.0338 for 591,716 common shares; January 4, 2021: US$17,680,

including US$3,780 of accrued and unpaid interest, at ‎US$0.0325 for 544,000 common

shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$82,500 principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)

June 19, 2020

12% per annum until maturity

June 19, 2021

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted

into common shares as follows:

‎January 7, 2021: US$20,000 at US$0.0326 for 613,497 common shares; January 11, 2021: US$27,000 at US$0.0326 for 828,221 common shares; January 13, 2021: US$22,000 at US$0.0326 for 674,847 common shares; January 20, 2021: US$18,000, including US$4,500 of accrued and unpaid interest,

at ‎US$0.0326 for 552,147 common shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$150,000 principal amount (including a 15% original issue discount)

July 22, 2020

8% per annum until maturity

April 22, 2021

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted

into common shares as follows: ‎ January 25, 2021: US$21,805 at US$0.03115 for 700,000 common shares; January 28, 2021: US$46,725 at US$0.03115 for 1,500,000 common shares; February 5,

2021: US$30,957.50 at US$0.0309575 for 1,000,000 common shares; February 22, 2021: US$33,381.25 at US$0.03338125 for 1,000,000 shares; March 2, 2021: US$34,011.25 at US$0.03401125 for 1,000,000 common shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$192,862 principal amount

August 26, 2020

10% per annum until maturity

August 26, 2021

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows: ‎ October 1, 2020: US$192,862 at US$0.01875 for ‎‎10,285,991 common shares.‎



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$140,800 principal amount (including a 10% ‎original issue discount)

November 6, 2020

12% per annum until maturity

November 6, 2021

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows: ‎ May 10, 2021: US$50,000 at US$0.036 for 1,388,889 common shares; May 14, 2021: US$50,000 at US$0.0326 for 1,533,742 common shares; May 19, 2021: US$48,480, including US$7,680 of accrued and unpaid interest,

at ‎US$0.0312 for 1,553,846‎ common shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$125,000 principal amount

February 12, 2021

8% per annum until maturity

February 12, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted

into common shares as follows: ‎ June 15, 2021: US$125,000 at US$0.041 for 3,048,780 common shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$86,350‎‎ principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)

January 12, 2021

12% per annum until maturity

January 12, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows: ‎ July 13, 2021: US$50,000 at US$0.0871 for 574,053 common shares; July 14, 2021: US$41,060, including US$4,710 of accrued and unpaid interest,

at ‎‎$0.0863 ‎for 475,782 common shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$86,350‎‎ principal amount (including a 10% original issue discount)

February 25, 2021

12% per annum until maturity

February 25, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been repaid in

full (including principal and interest) in cash.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$191,779 principal amount

June 16, 2021

10% per annum until maturity

June 16, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows: ‎ June 16, 2021: US$191,779 at US$0.04100004 for 4,677,532 common shares.









Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$771,610 principal amount

June 30, 2021

8% per annum until maturity

June 30, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows: ‎ July 1, 2021: US$771,610 at US$0.041 for 18,819,756 ‎common shares.



Convertible Debenture:

Issue Date

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Conversion Price: US$30,652 principal amount

June 30, 2021

8% per annum until maturity

June 30, 2022

The Exchange has been advised that the Convertible Debenture has been converted into

common shares as follows: ‎ July 1, 2021: US$30,652 at US$0.041 for ‎747,616 ‎common shares.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022, between the Company and three shareholders (1274596 B.C. Ltd., 1170147 B.C. Ltd.,1335527 B.C. Ltd., collectively "Vendors") of 1364991 B.C. Ltd., whereby the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 B.C. Ltd that owns a 100% interest in two (2) Nickel Peak mineral claim blocks compromising a total of approximately 1,567.94 hectares located in British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 3,000,000 common shares on a pro rata basis as follows:

Vendors No. of Company's Shares to be

issued to the Vendor on Closing



1274596 B.C. Ltd. owned and controlled

by Nick Horsley 1,000,000



1170147 B.C. Ltd. owned and controlled

by Hani EI Rayess 1,000,000



1335527 B.C. Ltd. owned and controlled

by Daniel Terrett 1,000,000

The transaction is arm's length.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 7, 2022 and June 9, 2022.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Option Agreement dated May 30, 2022, between Solstice Gold Corp.(the "Company') and 1544230 Ontario Inc.(Perry V. English), Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (Michael M. Frymire and Pamela Misener) and 2873454 Ontario Inc. (Michaela Holbik) (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company will acquire 100% undivided interest in the 49 unpatented mining claims known as Raven-Furniss Project in Ignace region of Ontario, Canada.

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $123,200 and issue a total of 450,000 shares in stages as follows:



CASH SHARES Upon Closing Date $24,200 450,000 By May 30, 2023 $24,000 nil By May 30, 2024 $30,000 nil By May 30, 2025 $45,000 nil

Each cash payment and share issuance above will be distributed among the Optionors on a pro rata basis of 33.33% to each Optionor.

The Optionors retain a 1.5% net smelter returns("NSR") royalty. The Company has an option to repurchase 0.75% NSR for $1,000,000, leaving the Optionors with 0.75% NSR.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

