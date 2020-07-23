VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

[formerly A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. ("AZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated July 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name from A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. to A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "Other transportation equipment manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 336990).

Capitalization: Authorized capital of 150,000,000 common shares with no par value of which

49,046,509 common shares are issued and outstanding.





Escrow: 28,116,095 escrowed shares





Transfer Agents: Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Vancouver and Capital Transfer Agency

in Toronto





Trading Symbol: AZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 002209104 (UNCHANGED)

_________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

[formerly Strongbow Exploration Ltd. ("SBW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of Cornish Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Strongbow Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 133,818,585 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CUSN (new) CUSIP Number: 21948L 10 4 (new)

________________________________________

RIWI CORP. ("RIWI")

[RIWI Corp. formerly ("RIW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Software Publishers" issuer (NAICS Number: 511210).

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Symbol Change:

Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the trading symbol for RIWI Corp. will change from ("RIW") to ("RIWI"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

18,004,428 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RIWI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 749601100







Company Contact: Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 180 Bloor Street West

Suite 1000

Toronto, ON, M5S 2V6 Company Phone Number: 416-205-9984 Ext. 2 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: https://riwi.com

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 27, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE.H")

[formerly Fengro Industries Corp. ("FGR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 24, 2020, Fengro Industries Corp. has consolidated its capital on a 209 old for 1 new basis with effect on July 27, 2020. The name has also been changed from Fengro Industries Corp. to Elemental Royalties Corp. with effect on July 27, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. will be listed on the Exchange and remain halted and the common shares of Fengro Industries Corp. will be delisted.

Post Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

753,707 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ELE.H (new) CUSIP Number: 28619L107 (new)

________________________________________

20/07/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,275,000 premium flow-through shares and 3,925,000 national flow-through

shares





Purchase Price: $0.75 per premium flow-through share

$0.51 per national flow-through share





Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Blair Schultz Y 100,000 Michael Hoffman Y 50,000 Shaun Heinrichs Y 30,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 216,101







Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $242,297.40 and 324,400 broker warrants payable to

Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada

Inc.. Each broker warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at $0.60

per share for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 19, 2020:

Number of Securities: 2,087,139 common shares



Purchase Price: $3.10 per common share



Warrants: 1,043,569 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,043,569 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $4.25 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission of $2,604 and 840 non-transferable

purchase warrants to purchase 840 common shares at a price of $4.25 per share

until August 28, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 28, 2020, March 6, 2020, March 13, 2020 and June 11, 2020.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 3, 2020 between the 2270377 Alberta Ltd. (sole shareholder: Sturgeon Capital Corp./George Prins) and the Company whereby the Company has acquired the issued and outstanding shares of 227037 which holds the internet domain name and URL registration associated with www.binovi.com. Consideration is 1,200,000 common shares.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 54,545,454 shares





Purchase Price: $0.055 per share





Warrants: 54,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 54,545,454 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period





Number of Placees: 117 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rodney Stevens Y 463,636 Jason Cubitt Holdings Inc. (Jason Cubitt) Y 200,000 MC Fields Ventures Inc. (Mark Fields) Y 700,000 AlphaNorth Asset Management Y 10,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[14 Placee(s)] P 3,895,000





Finder's Fee:



$33,000.00 and 600,000 Broker Warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset Management $73,699.69 and 1,339,994 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $4,075.50 and 74,100 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. $14,889.11 and 270,711 Broker Warrants payable to Pl Financial Corp. $35,739.00 and 649,800 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Broker warrants are exercisable at $0.10 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 20, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated July 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Galway Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a two percent (2.0%) net smelter returns royalty held by the Vendor, covering certain mineral claims at the Company's Clarence Stream property in Southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$3,000,000 million purchase price will be satisfied via initial issuance of 434,783 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$1.15 per share and consideration of CDN$2.5 million, payable in cash or shares, over a five (5) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 455,253 shares at a deemed price of $3.57 to settle interest owing in the amount of $1,625,253.21 pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures issued by the Company in December 2019.

Number of Creditors: 16 Creditors









Insider Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Y $406,319.55 $3.57 113,815

The Company issued a news release dated July 16, 2020, the date on which the shares were issued. The TSX Venture Exchange hold period applicable to the insider expires November 17, 2020.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 3,200,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Roche Securities $45,500.00 cash; 182,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable $10,500.00 cash; 42,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from closing

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $9,870.00 in cash payments and 197,400 finder

warrants.

PI Financial Corp. – $12,950.00 in cash payments and 259,000 finder warrants.

Hampton Securities Limited – $16,450.00 in cash payments and 329,000

finder warrants.

Raymond James Inc. – $9,625.00 in cash payments and 192,500 finder

warrants.

Each finder warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants in the offering.

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.03 per share





Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Kenny Choi Y 166,667 Forbes & Manhattan Inc. Y 5,275,989 Frederic Leigh Y 2,329,284





Finder's Fee:



PI FINANCIAL CORP $3,150.00 cash; 105,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,937,142 shares





Purchase Price: $0.07 per share





Warrants: 8,937,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,937,142 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 33 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Merfyn Roberts Y 150,000 Berenvy Pty Limited Trustee for Paul Joyce

(Paul Joyce) Y 150,000 Jonathan Hermanson Y 75,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial $700.00 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. $12,625.00 cash



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 333,333 shares





Purchase Price: $0.30 per share





Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 21, 2020. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

