TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
[formerly A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. ("AZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated July 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name from A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. to A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an "Other transportation equipment manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 336990).

Capitalization:

Authorized capital of 150,000,000 common shares with no par value of which
49,046,509 common shares are issued and outstanding.




Escrow:

28,116,095 escrowed shares



Transfer Agents:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Vancouver and Capital Transfer Agency
in Toronto



Trading Symbol:

AZ 

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

002209104

(UNCHANGED)

_________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")
[formerly Strongbow Exploration Ltd. ("SBW")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of Cornish Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Strongbow Exploration Ltd. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which

133,818,585

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:nil 

escrow shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

CUSN

(new)

CUSIP Number:

21948L 10 4

(new)

________________________________________

RIWI CORP. ("RIWI")
[RIWI Corp. formerly ("RIW")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Shares, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a "Software Publishers" issuer (NAICS Number: 511210).

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE").  The Exchange has been informed that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Symbol Change:

Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the trading symbol for RIWI Corp.  will change from ("RIW") to ("RIWI").  There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada


Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which

18,004,428

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 

nil

common shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: 

RIWI 

  (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 

749601100



Company Contact: 

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

Company Address:

180 Bloor Street West


Suite 1000


Toronto, ON, M5S 2V6 

Company Phone Number: 

416-205-9984 Ext. 2

Company Email Address:

[email protected]

Company Website: 

https://riwi.com

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 27, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE.H")
[formerly Fengro Industries Corp. ("FGR.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 24, 2020, Fengro Industries Corp. has consolidated its capital on a 209 old for 1 new basis with effect on July 27, 2020. The name has also been changed from Fengro Industries Corp. to Elemental Royalties Corp. with effect on July 27, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. will be listed on the Exchange and remain halted and the common shares of Fengro Industries Corp. will be delisted.

Post Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which 

753,707

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil



Transfer Agent: 

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: 

ELE.H 

(new)

CUSIP Number:

28619L107

(new)

________________________________________

20/07/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

4,275,000 premium flow-through shares and 3,925,000 national flow-through
shares



Purchase Price:

$0.75 per premium flow-through share

$0.51 per national flow-through share



Number of Placees:

29 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares



Blair Schultz

100,000

Michael Hoffman

Y

50,000

Shaun Heinrichs

Y

30,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]

216,101



Underwriter's Commission:

An aggregate of $242,297.40 and 324,400 broker warrants payable to
Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada
Inc..  Each broker warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at $0.60
per share for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 19, 2020:

Number of Securities:

2,087,139 common shares


Purchase Price:

$3.10 per common share


Warrants:

1,043,569 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,043,569 shares          



Warrants Exercise Price:

$4.25 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement


Number of Placees:

32 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation: None


Finder's Fee: 

Two finders received a cash commission of $2,604 and 840 non-transferable
purchase warrants to purchase 840 common shares at a price of $4.25 per share
until August 28, 2021.                                                                               

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 28, 2020, March 6, 2020, March 13, 2020 and June 11, 2020.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 3, 2020 between the 2270377 Alberta Ltd. (sole shareholder: Sturgeon Capital Corp./George Prins) and the Company whereby the Company has acquired the issued and outstanding shares of 227037 which holds the internet domain name and URL registration associated with www.binovi.com.  Consideration is 1,200,000 common shares.

________________________________________

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares:

54,545,454 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.055 per share



Warrants:

54,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 54,545,454  shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.10  for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

117 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name 

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares



Rodney Stevens

463,636

Jason Cubitt Holdings Inc. (Jason Cubitt)

Y

200,000

MC Fields Ventures Inc. (Mark Fields) 

Y

700,000

AlphaNorth Asset Management 

Y

10,000,000



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement  
[14 Placee(s)] 

P  

3,895,000



Finder's Fee:                              

 $33,000.00 and 600,000 Broker Warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset Management

 $73,699.69 and 1,339,994 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

 $4,075.50 and 74,100 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

 $14,889.11 and 270,711 Broker Warrants payable to Pl Financial Corp.

 $35,739.00 and 649,800 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Broker warrants are exercisable at $0.10 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 20, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated July 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Galway Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor").  Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a two percent (2.0%) net smelter returns royalty held by the Vendor, covering certain mineral claims at the Company's Clarence Stream property in Southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$3,000,000 million purchase price will be satisfied via initial issuance of 434,783 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$1.15 per share and consideration of CDN$2.5 million, payable in cash or shares, over a five (5) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 455,253 shares at a deemed price of $3.57 to settle interest owing in the amount of $1,625,253.21 pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures issued by the Company in December 2019.

Number of Creditors: 

16 Creditors





Insider Participation:





Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Y

$406,319.55

$3.57

113,815

The Company issued a news release dated July 16, 2020, the date on which the shares were issued.  The TSX Venture Exchange hold period applicable to the insider expires November 17, 2020.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 

3,200,000 flow-through shares


Purchase Price: 

$0.25 per flow-through share


Number of Placees: 

2 Placees


Finder's Fee:

Roche Securities 

$45,500.00 cash; 182,000 warrants                    

Leede Jones Gable 

$10,500.00 cash; 42,000 warrants                      



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.25


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

2 years from closing

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: 

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $9,870.00 in cash payments and 197,400 finder
warrants.


PI Financial Corp. – $12,950.00 in cash payments and 259,000 finder warrants.

Hampton Securities Limited – $16,450.00 in cash payments and 329,000
finder warrants.

Raymond James Inc. – $9,625.00 in cash payments and 192,500 finder
warrants.

Each finder warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants in the offering.

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares:

20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.03 per share



Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Kenny Choi

Y

166,667

Forbes & Manhattan Inc. 

5,275,989

Frederic Leigh 

Y

2,329,284



Finder's Fee:

PI FINANCIAL CORP

$3,150.00 cash; 105,000 warrants          




Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,937,142 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

8,937,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,937,142 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

33 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Merfyn Roberts

Y

150,000

Berenvy Pty Limited Trustee for Paul Joyce  
(Paul Joyce)

Y

150,000

Jonathan Hermanson 

Y

75,000



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial 

$700.00 cash    


Haywood Securities Inc. 

$12,625.00 cash                       


Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 23, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares:

333,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share



Number of Placees:

4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement  
[1 Placee]

P

100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 21, 2020.  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

