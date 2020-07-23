TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 23, 2020, 16:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
[formerly A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. ("AZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated July 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name from A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. to A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of A2Z Technologies Canada Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "Other transportation equipment manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 336990).
|
Capitalization:
|
Authorized capital of 150,000,000 common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
28,116,095 escrowed shares
|
Transfer Agents:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Vancouver and Capital Transfer Agency
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AZ
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
002209104
|
(UNCHANGED)
_________________________________________
CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")
[formerly Strongbow Exploration Ltd. ("SBW")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of Cornish Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Strongbow Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
133,818,585
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:nil
|
escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CUSN
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
21948L 10 4
|
(new)
________________________________________
RIWI CORP. ("RIWI")
[RIWI Corp. formerly ("RIW")]
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Software Publishers" issuer (NAICS Number: 511210).
The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
Symbol Change:
Effective at the opening Monday, July 27, 2020, the trading symbol for RIWI Corp. will change from ("RIW") to ("RIWI"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Canada
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
18,004,428
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RIWI
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
749601100
|
Company Contact:
|
Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Address:
|
180 Bloor Street West
|
Suite 1000
|
Toronto, ON, M5S 2V6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
416-205-9984 Ext. 2
|
Company Email Address:
|
Company Website:
|
https://riwi.com
________________________________________
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 27, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE.H")
[formerly Fengro Industries Corp. ("FGR.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 24, 2020, Fengro Industries Corp. has consolidated its capital on a 209 old for 1 new basis with effect on July 27, 2020. The name has also been changed from Fengro Industries Corp. to Elemental Royalties Corp. with effect on July 27, 2020.
Effective at the opening on Monday, July 27, 2020, the common shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. will be listed on the Exchange and remain halted and the common shares of Fengro Industries Corp. will be delisted.
|
Post Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
753,707
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ELE.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
28619L107
|
(new)
________________________________________
20/07/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,275,000 premium flow-through shares and 3,925,000 national flow-through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per premium flow-through share
|
$0.51 per national flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Blair Schultz
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Michael Hoffman
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Shaun Heinrichs
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
216,101
|
Underwriter's Commission:
|
An aggregate of $242,297.40 and 324,400 broker warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 19, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
2,087,139 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$3.10 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,043,569 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,043,569 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$4.25 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Two finders received a cash commission of $2,604 and 840 non-transferable
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 28, 2020, March 6, 2020, March 13, 2020 and June 11, 2020.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated July 3, 2020 between the 2270377 Alberta Ltd. (sole shareholder: Sturgeon Capital Corp./George Prins) and the Company whereby the Company has acquired the issued and outstanding shares of 227037 which holds the internet domain name and URL registration associated with www.binovi.com. Consideration is 1,200,000 common shares.
________________________________________
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
54,545,454 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per share
|
Warrants:
|
54,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 54,545,454 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
117 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Rodney Stevens
|
Y
|
463,636
|
Jason Cubitt Holdings Inc. (Jason Cubitt)
|
Y
|
200,000
|
MC Fields Ventures Inc. (Mark Fields)
|
Y
|
700,000
|
AlphaNorth Asset Management
|
Y
|
10,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
3,895,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$33,000.00 and 600,000 Broker Warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset Management
|
$73,699.69 and 1,339,994 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$4,075.50 and 74,100 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$14,889.11 and 270,711 Broker Warrants payable to Pl Financial Corp.
|
$35,739.00 and 649,800 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Broker warrants are exercisable at $0.10 for a period of three years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 20, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated July 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Galway Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a two percent (2.0%) net smelter returns royalty held by the Vendor, covering certain mineral claims at the Company's Clarence Stream property in Southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$3,000,000 million purchase price will be satisfied via initial issuance of 434,783 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$1.15 per share and consideration of CDN$2.5 million, payable in cash or shares, over a five (5) year period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2020.
________________________________________
GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 455,253 shares at a deemed price of $3.57 to settle interest owing in the amount of $1,625,253.21 pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures issued by the Company in December 2019.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
16 Creditors
|
Insider Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
|
Y
|
$406,319.55
|
$3.57
|
113,815
The Company issued a news release dated July 16, 2020, the date on which the shares were issued. The TSX Venture Exchange hold period applicable to the insider expires November 17, 2020.
________________________________________
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
3,200,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Roche Securities
|
$45,500.00 cash; 182,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable
|
$10,500.00 cash; 42,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 years from closing
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $9,870.00 in cash payments and 197,400 finder
|
PI Financial Corp. – $12,950.00 in cash payments and 259,000 finder warrants.
|
Hampton Securities Limited – $16,450.00 in cash payments and 329,000
|
Raymond James Inc. – $9,625.00 in cash payments and 192,500 finder
Each finder warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants in the offering.
________________________________________
MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Kenny Choi
|
Y
|
166,667
|
Forbes & Manhattan Inc.
|
Y
|
5,275,989
|
Frederic Leigh
|
Y
|
2,329,284
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI FINANCIAL CORP
|
$3,150.00 cash; 105,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,937,142 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,937,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,937,142 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.12
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Merfyn Roberts
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Berenvy Pty Limited Trustee for Paul Joyce
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Jonathan Hermanson
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial
|
$700.00 cash
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$12,625.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
333,333 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 21, 2020. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
