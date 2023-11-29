VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0094

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 22, 2023, November 23, 2023 and November 28, 2023, with respect to the Company's notice of distribution forming part of the Company's plan of arrangement, the following Record Date and Ex-Distribution Date should have read as follows:

Record Date: November 24, 2023

Ex-Distribution Date: November 23, 2023

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0095

BADLANDS RESOURCES INC. ("BLDS")

[formerly Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("MMV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on November 07, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 01, 2023, the common shares of Badlands Resources Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

11,307,265 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: BLDS (new) CUSIP Number: 056600109 (new)

_________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0096

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP.H")

[formerly Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 1, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 1, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NSP to NSP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0097

PREMIER AMERICAN URANIUM INC. ("PUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Premier American Uranium Inc.'s (the "Company") Listing Application dated November 27, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as a "Uranium Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number: 212291).

Each compressed share is convertible into one thousand (1,000) common shares.

Only common shares will be listed on the Exchange.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, December 1, 2023



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares and compressed shares with no par value of which

15,763,397 common shares are issued and outstanding

12,000 compressed shares are issued and outstanding (not listed)



Escrowed Shares: 5,863,242 common shares

11,139.6 compressed shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PUR CUSIP Number: 74048R109

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated November 27, 2023 and news release dated November 29, 2023 available on Sedar+.

Company contact: Greg Duras, CFO Company address: 217 Queen Street West, Floor 4, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Company phone number: 416-576-3136 Company e-mail address: [email protected] Company website: premierur.com

_____________________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2023-0098

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 8, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 1, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Extraction' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,786,135 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: HPL.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 44053J 40 9 (new)

_______________________________________

23/11/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0099

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 22, 2022 (the "Acquisition"), the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amendment of the Acquisition whereby the Company has issued a secured convertible promissory note in the amount of USD $26,632,458, inclusive of accrued interest, (the "Note") to defer a USD $25,000,000 current liability originally payable under the Acquisition to a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor").

The Note bears interest at the rate of 7% and is valid until October 19, 2028 (the "Maturity Date"). At any time at or prior to the Maturity Date, the Vendor may elect to convert the unpaid principal amount into common

shares of the Company at a price per share equal to CAD $0.73, subject to the Vendor, and its Affiliates, not holding more that 19.99% of the total outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis as of the date of such conversion.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023, July 5, 2023, September 13, 2023, September 21, 2023, October 19, 2023 and November 27, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0100

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Arrangement Agreement dated September 13, 2023, between Lycos Energy Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, Durham Creek Exploration Ltd. ("DCEL"). As consideration on closing, the Company will pay DCEL an aggregate of $22,500,000 to be satisfied through the following: (i) the payment of $12,500,000 in cash and (ii) the issuance of 2,816,907 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $3.55 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2023 and October 16, 2023.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0101

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023 and October 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,468,898 common shares,

2,194,806 Federal flow-through shares,

10,603,336 Quebec flow-through shares, and

8,500,000 Quebec Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share,

$0.205 per Federal flow-through share,

$0.225 per Quebec flow-through share, and

$0.32 per Quebec Charity flow-through share



Warrants: 1,234,450 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,234,450 common shares and 4,250,000 Quebec Charity flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 4,250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 322,611 Quebec flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $84,095.07 N/A 3,306 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.27 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 30 octobre 2023 et le 31 octobre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 468 898 actions ordinaires,

2 194 806 actions accréditives fédérales,

10 603 336 actions accréditives du Québec, et

8 500 000 actions accréditives de Charité du Québec



Prix : 0,18 $ par action ordinaire,

0,205 $ par action accréditive fédérale,

0,225 $ par action accréditive du Québec, et

0,32 $ par action accréditive de Charité du Québec



Bons de souscription : 1 234 450 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permettant de souscrire à 1 234 450 actions ordinaires et

4 250 000 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives de Charité du Québec permettant de souscrire à 4 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,27 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 23 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: S/O S/O Participation total de Groupe Pro: 3 322 611 actions accréditives du Québec



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 84 095,07 $ S/O 3 306 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,27 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 novembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0102

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, Nov. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0103

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0104

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 219,397 shares at a deemed price of $1.28 to settle outstanding debt for $280,829.50 (US$205,000).

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $273,980 $1.28 214,046 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0105

XYBION DIGITAL INC. ("XYBN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Sale and Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated November 6, 2023 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary ("Purchaser" or "Borrower") and two arm's length parties ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Autoscribe Ltd. from the Vendor, in consideration for a cash payment of $12,094,000 USD, plus three deferred payments of $1,000,000 USD over the next 48 months (the "Acquisition").

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

Shares for Bonuses

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation, in connection with the Acquisition, the Credit Agreement dated November 15, 2023 ("Credit Agreement"), between the Borrower and a third-party lender ("Lender"). Pursuant to the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Lender has extended a principal amount of up to $15,000,000 USD to the Borrower, of which $10,000,000 USD has been drawn by the Borrower upon execution ("Initial Draw"), and up to $5,000,000 USD may be drawn by the Borrower according to the terms therein ("Additional Draw"). A closing fee of 3% is payable to the Lender upon the closing of the Initial Draw and each Additional Draw. The drawn amounts will bear an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate plus 8.25% per annum, accruing daily and payable monthly. All debts and interest will mature on the date that is four years from the Initial Draw ("Maturity Date"). The Company and the Borrower have granted to the Lender a first-lien security interest on substantially all of the tangible and intangible assets of the Company and Borrower.

As consideration for the Initial Draw, the Company has issued to the Lender an aggregate of 1,000,000 SV Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), each Warrant exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the company ("SV Share") until the Maturity Date, at an exercise price of $0.75 per SV Share. In addition, the company will issue to the Lenders 100,000 additional Warrants for each Additional Draw of $100.000 USD, subject to a maximum of 500,000 additional Warrants, at an exercise price equal to the market price of the Company at the time of issuance (subject to prior Exchange approval). Each additional Warrant will expire on the Maturity Date.

In connection with the Credit Agreement, the Borrower will pay to an arm's length administrative agent a cash fee of $15,000 per annum, payable annually in advance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]