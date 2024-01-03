VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0015

ARTRARI ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("AOCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 10, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions, effective November 14, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $251,100 (2,511,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,011,600 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 2,950,600 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AOCC.P CUSIP Number: 043148 10 5 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 251,100 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to five years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 18, 2023.

Company Contact: Reece Torode Company Address: 421 7th Ave. SW, Suite 1600, Calgary, Alberta T2P 4K9 Company Phone Number: (403) 999-1554 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0016

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.007

Payable Date: January 31, 2024

Record Date: January 17, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: January 16, 2024

__________________________________________

24/01/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0017

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a claims transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 18, 2023, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and wholly-owned subsidiary of Anfield Energy Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in 175 federal unpatented uranium mining claims located in San Juan and Grand Counties in Utah.

As a consideration, the Company must issue 15 million common shares, and pay US$ 85,000 in cash payment to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 19, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0018

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,050,000 Flow Through shares and 13,581,428 Non Flow Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per Flow Through share and $0.07 per Non Flow Through share



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,982,383 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,102 750,000 Shares 1,046,800 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: 781,500 of the Finder's Warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 per share, and 265,300 of the Finder's Warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 per share for period of 2 years from the date of issuance

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued press releases announcing an increase of the private placement on December 7, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0019

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2023, and increased on December 12, 2023, and December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 23,670,753 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per FT share



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 385,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $80,459.94 N/A 1,260,945

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.065 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0020

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,599,076 shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: 2,599,076 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,599,076 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 222,276 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued news releases on December 1, 2023, and December 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0021

COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORP. ("COLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,196,316 shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 296,316 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,260 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0022

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2023:

Charity Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 48,648,648 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.185 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 24,324,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,324,324 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.185 for a two-year period until December 12, 2025

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 11,366,787 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 5,683,393 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,683,393 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.185 for a two-year period until December 12, 2025



Number of Placees: 77 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 580,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,829,972



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $588,289 N/A 3,321,326 non-transferable broker warrants

The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0023

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 1,400,451 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 1,400,451 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,400,451 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0024

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 573,811 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 50,000 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,525 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 573 811 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,21 $ par action accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs : 5 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 50 000 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 3 525 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0025

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,669,875 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 1,334,938 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,334,938 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate # of Shares

Aggregate # of Options Finder's Fee:

$5,750.40

N/A

47,920













Finder Options Terms: each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a 24-month period.

The Company issued news releases on October 3, 2023 and December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0026

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0027

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,616,666 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,808,333 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,808,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $49,087.50 N/A 654,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2023, December 22, 2023 and January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0028

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0029

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 916,700 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 458,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 458,350 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two - year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,700.28 N/A 64,169

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0030

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,833,400 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 3,416,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,416,700 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,850,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,000,000 N/A 233,338

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0031

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 62,190,000 shares



Purchase Price: USD $0.05 per share



Warrants: 31,095,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,095,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD $0.09 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 23,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0032

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 185,682 common shares at $0.405 per common share to settle outstanding interest payments of $75,207.

Number of Creditors: 22 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $7,632.00 $0.405 18,842 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 $2,120.00 $0.405 5,232

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0033

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,750 N/A 910,000 finder's warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0034

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSXV Venture Exchange ("Exchange") bulletins dated July 13, 2022 and December 20, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,500,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to an arm's length lender (the "Lender") in consideration of extending the maturity date of the Loan and Credit Facility Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 11, 2022. The maturity date of the Agreement will be extended from July 11, 2024 to July 11, 2025. Each Bonus Warrant entitles the Lender to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.35 per share until July 11, 2025, subject to certain warrant expiry acceleration terms. The original outstanding 3,333,333 warrants with an exercise price of $0.60 per share and 769,231 warrants with an exercise price of $0.65 per share will be cancelled concurrently.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 23, 2022, July 11, 2022, December 13, 2022 and December 5, 2023.

________________________________________

