VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 5, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 2, 2018 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020.

________________________________________

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of

Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated September 30, 2020 and November 2, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: November 27, 2020

Record Date: November 19, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: November 18, 2020

________________________________________

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange"') has accepted for filing Hunter Oil Corp. ("Hunter" – to be renamed Hunter Technology Corp. at a future date) Change of Business (the "COB") and related transactions, all as principally described in its filing statement dated October 21, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). The COB includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2020 and October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 post-split shares (defined below)



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Finder's Fee: Not applicable

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), Hunter issued a news release November 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

2. Stock Split:

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on September 11, 2020, Hunter's common shares have been split on a 3 new for 2 old basis.

Effective at the opening on November 5, 2020, the common shares of Hunter will commence trading onExchange on a split basis.

Hunter is classified as a 'technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,224,451 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,887,641 shares subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HOC (old) CUSIP Number: 44570P201 (old)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020 will be mailed additional DRS Advices reflecting shares issued in the split. The new certificates will be mailed on or about November 4, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

Issuer Contact: Bryant Pike Issuer Address: 1040 West Georgia Street, Suite 940

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4H1 Issuer Phone Number: 604 689-3355 Issuer email: [email protected]

________________________________________

AUQ GOLD MINING INC. ("AUQ")

[formerly ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 26, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the common shares of AUQ Gold Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Royal Gold Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,736,962 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: AUQ (new) CUSIP Number: 05153F 10 0 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

[formerly Tilting Capital Corp. ("TLL.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation

from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Tilting Capital Corp.'s (now Gold Line Resources Ltd, the "Company") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated October 23, 2020 (the "Filing Statement").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated August 10, 2020 (the "Agreement") the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Line Resources Ltd, a private B.C. incorporated entity, for consideration of 35,415,210 Company shares.

1,800,000 Company shares were issued to Fairway Ventures Corp. as a finder's fee.

Fiore Management & Advisory Corp received 340,000 Company shares as an administration fee.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated October 23, 2020, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

The Company conducted a private placement to raise $6,003,250 through the issuance of 24,013,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt has automatically converted into one Company share and one warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, one additional Company share at an exercise price of $0.40 per share, subject to the acceleration right.

Number of Shares: 24,013,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.25 per share







Warrants: 24,013,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,013,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 130 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider # of Shares Simon Studer Y 40,000





Finder's Fee: The Company has agreed to pay cash commissions and finder's fees totalling $95,100 to arm's length parties

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trading:

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the common shares of Gold Line Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tilting Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

84,282,485 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 5,800,000 shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GLDL (NEW) CUSIP Number: 38063G 10 8 (NEW)

__________________________________

20/11/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Acquisition Agreement dated September 30, 2020 between the Company and SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru through the purchase of 100% of SSR's shares in the Peruvian holding company Sociedad Mineral Berenguela S.A. The aggregate consideration is US$13,000,000, 3,828,972 common shares with a deemed price per share of $0.7835 in the first year and the completion of a Preliminary Feasibility Study and filing of a NI 43-101 report in the fifth year.

The Company will grant SSR a NSR Royal of which a 1% NSR Royal will be on all mineral production when the Silver Market Price is up to and including US$25 per ounce and 1.25% NSR Royalty on all mineral production when the Silver Market Price is over US$25 per ounce and the Copper Market Price is over US$2.00 per pound.

Elysium Mining Ltd. (Peter Voulgaris) will receive a finder's fee of 191,448 common shares with a deemed price per share of $0.7835.0

________________________________________

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 a.m. PST, Oct. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Purchase Agreement dated October 27, 2020 between the Company and ASARCO LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grupo Mexico whereby the Company has acquired a historic diamond drill core from the Company's Sunnyside Property located in Arizona. Consideration is 25,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.46 per share.

_______________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:09 a.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,950,000 flow-through common shares

5,350,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.70 per flow-through common share

CDN$1.50 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,675,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,675,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$2.10 for a twenty-four (24) month period



Number of Placees: 56 Placees



Agent(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$782,500 in cash and 498,000 non-transferable agent warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Eight Capital. Each agent warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at CDN$1.50 for a twenty-four (24) month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2020 and further amended on October 8, 2020:

Number of Units and FT Units: 3,252,867 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

6,284,048 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.60 per Unit

$0.70 per FT Unit to Traditional Buyers

$0.82 per FT Unit to Charitable Buyers



Warrants: 4,768,458 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,768,458 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $12,179.98 cash and 17,399 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.90 each for one common share.





Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $162,425.69 cash, 6,090 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.60 each for one common share and 224,816 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.70 each for one common share.





Emerging Markets Capital Limited – $365,822.44 cash and 555,275 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.60 each for one common share

.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable until October 30, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov.02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 14, 2020, between the Company and Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., Kevin Roland and Richard Giguère (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in all the issued and outstanding shares of Lumiera Health Innovation Inc. (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 16,250,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Target.

The Agreement is considered to be a non-arm's length transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and was approved pursuant to a resolution passed by the disinterested shareholders of the Company dated September 14, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 23, 2020, August 17, 2020, October 23, 2020 and October 28, 2020.

PRODUITS NATURELS MONDIAS INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'échange d'actions (la « convention ») datée du 14 août 2020, entre la société et Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., Kevin Roland et Richard Giguère (ensemble, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Lumiera Health Innovation Inc. (la « cible »).

La société devra émettre 16 250 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la cible conformément à la convention.

La convention est considérée comme une transaction entre des parties ayant un lien de dépendance selon les politiques de la Bourse de Croissance TSX et a été approuvé par les actionnaires désintéressés de la société lors d'une résolution datée du 14 septembre 2020.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 23 juillet 2020, 17 août 2020, 23 octobre 2020 et 28 octobre 2020.

_____________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,016,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2020 and November 23, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 12, 2021 and February 19, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35, subject to an acceleration clause.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,016,000 shares with 11,016,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 1, 2018.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRAGONFLY CAPITAL CORP. ("DRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

