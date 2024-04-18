VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1134

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 2, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, April 22, 2024, the common shares of Gold79 Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,129,857 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 380719203 (New)

BULLETIN V2024-1135

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the plan of arrangement among Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") and Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated February 13, 2024, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (each, a "Universal Copper Share") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a "Vizsla Copper Share") for each Universal Copper Share (the "Exchange Ratio"), Universal Copper's outstanding stock options were exchanged for stock options of Vizsla Copper, and Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

The Exchange has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the Arrangement on April 16, 2024. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement has closed on April 18, 2024. For further information, refer to Universal Copper's Information Circular dated March 5, 2024, which is available under Universal Copper's profile on SEDAR, and the press releases of the Vizsla Copper and Universal Copper dated February 14, 2024, March 7, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 181,375,021 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 394,841 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Delisting of Universal Copper Ltd.:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Friday, April 19, 2024, the common shares of Universal Copper will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Universal Copper.

24/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-1136

ANKH II CAPITAL INC. ("AUNK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, April 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1137

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of an Asset Purchase Agreement Agreement dated February 27, 2024, as amended on April 8, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire nine contiguous mineral claims totalling 6,498.651 hectares located in the Province of Saskatchewan (the "Property").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 6,000,000 shares and pay an aggregate of $200,000 to one of the Vendors ("Vendor A") in order to complete the acquisition of the Property. Vendor A shall retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on all future metal production derived from the Property, subject to the Company's ability to purchase 1% NSR for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024, March 6, 2024 and April 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1138

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2024:

Number of Shares: 15,755,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 7,877,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,877,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $132,213.01 N/A 881,420

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 12, 2024, and April 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1139

BONANZA MINING CORPORATION ("BNZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of three mineral claims located in the Stewart Mining Camp near Stewart, British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property is subject to a 1.0% NSR payable to the arm's length vendor for any production from the Property. The NSR can be reduced to 0.50% with a $500,000 payment made by the Company.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $25,000 250,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1140

LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. ("LNGE") ("LNGE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, April 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1141

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, April 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1142

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a mineral property option agreement dated June 8, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length purchaser. Pursuant to the Agreement the Company will transfer 100% of its interest in 900 claims located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, located in Central Newfoundland.

The Company will receive an aggregate of $93,000 cash, 3,000,000 common shares, 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants, and retain a 2.5% NSR. The Non-Arm's Length purchaser has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 8, 2023, September 7, 2023 and April 17, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1143

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,499,994 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,369,564



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $88,549.90 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1144

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2024:

Number of Shares: 30,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 7,697,697 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

