VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3096

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 18, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) REVO 2 REVOLUGROUP

CANADA INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2024/05/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2024/05/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3097

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated October 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the common shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,579,174 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Common Shares

Trading Symbol: KWE (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 501506 70 3 (NEW)

Common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") set to expire on December 9, 2027

Trading Symbol: KWE.WT.U (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 501506 12 5 (UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the Warrants will be adjusted such that 10 Warrants will be exercisable for US$50 to receive a whole common share of the Company on a post-consolidated basis.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3098

AMERITRUST FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AMT")

[formerly POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special meeting passed by shareholders on September 18, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the common shares of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Powerband Solutions Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

667,355,457 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AMT (new) CUSIP Number: 030736102 (new)

_______________________________________

24/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3099

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Value of Services: $44,755 Securities Issued: 2,237,750 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 22, 2024 and October 10,

2024

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3100

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3101

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,428,734.10 Offering: 9,341,285 Listed Shares with 9,341,285 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.26 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 16, 2024, August 30,

2024 and October 15, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3102

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: At-the-market Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $140,580.70 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 Offering: 208,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: An average price of $0.6759 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated

January 5, 2024, prospectus supplement dated June 13, 2024 and company's

news releases dated June 13, 20243 and October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3103

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of its Golden Culvert Properties located in Selwyn Basin, Tombstone Belt, southeastern Yukon, McIntyre Brook Properties located in New Brunswick including the option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in the McIntyre Brook Properties, and Win Property located in the Tombstone Belt, southeastern Yukon including the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Win Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024 and October 9, 2024.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3104

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 14,285,714 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share and

one Warrant. Each Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on the earlier

of (i) completion of the spin-out; or (ii) March 30, 2025 (subject to extension

pursuant to the Investment Agreement) (the "Outside Date"). In the event the

spin-out does not occur prior to the Outside Date, each outstanding Special

Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon the exercise of each

Special Warrant, for no additional consideration, 1.10 common shares, which

will result in aggregate issuance of up to 15,714,285 common shares and

15,714,285 Warrants at a deemed price of $0.03 per common share.



Offering Price: $0.035 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 27, 2024 & October 9,

2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3105

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,012,000 Offering: 3,340,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $1.80 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3106

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $366,400



Offering: 520,000 Flow-through Listed Shares with 520,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a two-year period



Offering: 6,600,000 Non Flow-through Listed Shares with 6,600,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 464,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for

a one-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024,

June 20, 2024, June 26, 2024, July 5, 2024, August 9, 2024, and September 9, 2024.

______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]