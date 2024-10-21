TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Oct 21, 2024, 20:05 ET

Oct. 21, 2024

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3096

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 18, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

REVO

2

REVOLUGROUP
CANADA INC.

Annual audited financial statements for the
year.

2024/05/31



Annual management's discussion and
analysis for the year.

2024/05/31



Certification of annual filings for the year.

2024/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3097

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated October 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the common shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:                           Unlimited           shares with no par value of which
                                                  1,579,174          shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow                                       nil                      shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                         TSX Trust Company

Common Shares
Trading Symbol:                        KWE                 (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:                         501506 70 3      (NEW)

Common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") set to expire on December 9, 2027
Trading Symbol:                        KWE.WT.U        (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:                        501506 12 5      (UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the Warrants will be adjusted such that 10 Warrants will be exercisable for US$50 to receive a whole common share of the Company on a post-consolidated basis.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3098

AMERITRUST FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AMT")
[formerly POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special meeting passed by shareholders on September 18, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the common shares of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Powerband Solutions Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization:                                     

Unlimited             

shares with no par value of which

667,355,457

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                           

NIL                       

shares are subject to escrow


Transfer Agent:                                       

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:                                     

AMT                     (new)

CUSIP Number:                                       

030736102           (new)

_______________________________________

24/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3099

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Value of Services:                     

$44,755

Securities Issued:                     

2,237,750 Listed Shares


Issue Price:                               

$0.02 per Listed Share


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news releases dated August 22, 2024 and October 10,
2024

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3100

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3101

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$2,428,734.10

Offering:                                   

9,341,285 Listed Shares with 9,341,285 warrants attached


Offering Price:                         

$0.26 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.55 per Listed Share for a two-year period


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                 Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                       N.A.                 N.A.     


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 16, 2024, August 30,
2024 and October 15, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3102

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:                         

At-the-market Prospectus Offering

Gross Proceeds:                       

$140,580.70 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024

Offering:                                   

208,000 Listed Shares


Offering Price:                         

An average price of $0.6759 per Listed Share


Commissions in Securities:       

N/A


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated
January 5, 2024, prospectus supplement dated June 13, 2024 and company's
news releases dated June 13, 20243 and October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3103

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of its Golden Culvert Properties located in Selwyn Basin, Tombstone Belt, southeastern Yukon, McIntyre Brook Properties located in New Brunswick including the option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in the McIntyre Brook Properties, and Win Property located in the Tombstone Belt, southeastern Yukon including the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Win Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024 and October 9, 2024.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3104

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$500,000

Offering:                                   

14,285,714 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share and
one Warrant. Each Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on the earlier
of (i) completion of the spin-out; or (ii) March 30, 2025 (subject to extension
pursuant to the Investment Agreement) (the "Outside Date"). In the event the
spin-out does not occur prior to the Outside Date, each outstanding Special
Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon the exercise of each
Special Warrant, for no additional consideration, 1.10 common shares, which
will result in aggregate issuance of up to 15,714,285 common shares and
15,714,285 Warrants at a deemed price of $0.03 per common share.


Offering Price:                         

$0.035 per Special Warrant


Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.05 per Listed Share for a 5-year period


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                           Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                   N/A


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 27, 2024 & October 9,
2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3105

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$6,012,000

Offering:                                   

3,340,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price:                         

$1.80 per Listed Share


Commissions in Securities:                                                                                 

                                                                           Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A                   N/A


Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release dated October 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3106

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:                         

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:                       

$366,400


Offering:                                   

520,000 Flow-through Listed Shares with 520,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:                         

$0.07 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.10 per warrant for a two-year period


Offering:                                   

6,600,000 Non Flow-through Listed Shares with 6,600,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:                         

$0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:           

$0.07 per warrant for a three-year period


Non-Cash Commissions:                                                                                     

                                                                           Shares           Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)                                                 N/A             464,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for
a one-year period


Public Disclosure:                     

Refer to the company's news releases dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024,
June 20, 2024, June 26, 2024, July 5, 2024, August 9, 2024, and September 9, 2024.

______________________________________

