TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Oct 21, 2024, 20:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3096
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 18, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
REVO
|
2
|
REVOLUGROUP
|
Annual audited financial statements for the
|
2024/05/31
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2024/05/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2024/05/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3097
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated October 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the common shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
1,579,174 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Common Shares
Trading Symbol: KWE (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 501506 70 3 (NEW)
Common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") set to expire on December 9, 2027
Trading Symbol: KWE.WT.U (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 501506 12 5 (UNCHANGED)
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the Warrants will be adjusted such that 10 Warrants will be exercisable for US$50 to receive a whole common share of the Company on a post-consolidated basis.
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3098
AMERITRUST FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AMT")
[formerly POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special meeting passed by shareholders on September 18, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the common shares of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Powerband Solutions Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
667,355,457
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AMT (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
030736102 (new)
_______________________________________
24/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3099
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Value of Services:
|
$44,755
|
Securities Issued:
|
2,237,750 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.02 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 22, 2024 and October 10,
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3100
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3101
EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,428,734.10
|
Offering:
|
9,341,285 Listed Shares with 9,341,285 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.26 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.55 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 16, 2024, August 30,
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3102
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
At-the-market Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$140,580.70 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024
|
Offering:
|
208,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
An average price of $0.6759 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3103
LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of its Golden Culvert Properties located in Selwyn Basin, Tombstone Belt, southeastern Yukon, McIntyre Brook Properties located in New Brunswick including the option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in the McIntyre Brook Properties, and Win Property located in the Tombstone Belt, southeastern Yukon including the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Win Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024 and October 9, 2024.
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3104
LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000
|
Offering:
|
14,285,714 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share and
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.035 per Special Warrant
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 5-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 27, 2024 & October 9,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3105
MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$6,012,000
|
Offering:
|
3,340,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.80 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3106
SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$366,400
|
Offering:
|
520,000 Flow-through Listed Shares with 520,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.07 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Offering:
|
6,600,000 Non Flow-through Listed Shares with 6,600,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 464,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 24, 2024, June 5, 2024,
______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
