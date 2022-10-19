TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 19, 2022, 21:44 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: November 16, 2022
Record Date: November 2, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: November 1, 2022
________________________________________
GOLCONDA GOLD LTD. ("GG")
[Formerly GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 23, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old common shares for one (1) new common share basis. The name of the Company has been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening on Friday, October 21, 2022, the shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Galane Gold Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "mining exploration" company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
71,273,308
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GG
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38047D106
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Intertidal Capital Corp. ("Intertidal") announced on October 18, 2022 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Intertidal and Sendero Resources Corp. ("Sendero"), in connection with the proposed acquisition by Intertidal of all the shares of Sendero pursuant to a share exchange, amalgamation or business combination.
The letter of intent was initially announced on June 1, 2022.
Effective at the market open, Friday, October 21, 2022 the common shares of Intertidal Capital Corp. will resume trading.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
NEX Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: November 30, 2022
Record Date: October 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: October 28, 2022
________________________________________
HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("HE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
NEX Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of October 21, 2022, the shares of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Industrial'' company.
|
Post – Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
19,420,123 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HE.H
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
411355308
|
(new)
________________________________________
LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2022 and July 8, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission dated July 7, 2021 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday October 21, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
22/10/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:54 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ANGOLD RESORUCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in and to the Hope Butt Project that is located in Malheur County, Oregon.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$2,000,000 (payable
|
US$150,000 in common shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2022
________________________________________
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,595 shares and 103,298 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $99,166.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Warrants:
|
103,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 103,298 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.72 for a three-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 4, 2022, $1,500,000 of the principal amount of the convertible debentures have been amended as follows:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,500,000
|
New Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares at $0.55 per share
|
New Maturity date:
|
December 31, 2023
|
Extension Warrants:
|
2,777,777 extension warrants will have a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.72 per share for a one-year period.
|
Interest rate:
|
10 %
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated August 4, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length third party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser acquired a 100% interest in the Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property is also commonly known as the Red Chris Property.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in consideration of the disposition of the Property to the Purchaser, the Company will receive (i) $1.5 million in cash and (ii) $1.5 million in shares of the Purchaser, in each case over a 30-month period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 4, 2022, September 28, 2022 and October 18, 2022.
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Saskatchewan ("Property") pursuant to a purchase agreement between the Company and Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Vendor") dated September 30, 2022. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favor of the Vendor of which one-half may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2022.
________________________________________
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of a $175,000 interest-free loan.
For more information, please refer to the news release dated October 12, 2022.
________________________________________________
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,107,144 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
553,572 share purchase warrants to purchase 553,572 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
320,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,400.01
|
NA
|
34,286
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on October 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on August 16, 2022:
|
Number of Securities:
|
74,128,860 subscription receipts
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.27 per subscription receipt
|
Subscription Receipts:
|
Each subscription receipt will be automatically converted into one unit (each, a "Unit"), without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of certain escrow release conditions, which include the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the closing of the Company's acquisition of Lonmin Canada Inc. pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated August 15, 2022. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.405 per common share for a period of 3 years following the date of issuance of the Warrants.
|
Number of Placees:
|
53 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
6
|
19,775,588
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
2,025,500
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$738,120
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022, confirming closing of the Private Placement.
___________________________________________
METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
METALLUM RESOURCES INC. ("MZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Oct.19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:22 p.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 282,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.08, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 9, 2022.
Number of Service Provider(s): One Arm's Length Party
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 12, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% right, title and interest in the mineral claims comprising from the Norwalk Gold property ("Property") to an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay to the Company a cash payment of $50,000 and 1,800,000 common shares of the Purchaser.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2022 and October 19, 2022.
________________________________________
RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
6
|
5,300,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$18,900
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 18, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a second amending agreement dated October 14, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement") to the share purchase agreement dated July 14, 2021 between Think Research Corporation (the "Company") and the former shareholders of Bio Pharma Services Inc. ("Bio Pharma") related to the previously completed (the "Original Closing") acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of Bio Pharma.
Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the aggregate deferred equity consideration of $6,500,000 (the "Deferred Consideration"), which was previously payable in two installments of $3,250,000 due six and twelve months following the Original Closing, have been amended as follows:
- Subject to certain restrictions, the Deferred Consideration (including any interest payments as described below) may now be satisfied in any combination of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") and/or cash (whereby cash payments are subject to discounts in certain circumstances). The Deferred Consideration is also subject to early pre-payment at the option of the Company; and
- The payment of the Deferred Consideration will be made as follows:
- On October 14, 2022 (date of executing the Amending Agreement), issuance of 4,840,036 Common Shares to satisfy $2,000,000 of the Deferred Consideration (the "First Payment");
- $1,250,000 in aggregate to be paid in 5 (five) equal installments of $250,000, payable quarterly, commencing on December 10, 2022 (first payment date) until December 10, 2023 (fifth and final payment date), with interest thereon accruing at 5.5% per annum and payable on the same dates, provided that such interest will be deemed to have accrued beginning on June 10, 2022; and
- $3,250,000 in aggregate to be paid in 5 (five) equal installments of $650,000, payable quarterly, commencing on December 10, 2022 (first payment date) until December 10, 2023 (fifth and final payment date), with interest thereon accruing at 5.5% per annum and payable on the same dates, provided that such interest will be deemed to have accrued beginning on September 10, 2022.
The maximum number of Common Shares to be issued by the Company in satisfaction of the Deferred Consideration (including any interest thereon) shall not exceed 12,750,000 Common Shares in the aggregate. It is understood that the Company has already satisfied the First Payment, thereby resulting in a remainder of 7,909,974 Common Shares available for issuance by the Company (if it elects to do so) for the balance of the Deferred Consideration.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2022.
________________________________________
ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,156,278 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
1,078,139 whole Warrants to purchase 1,078,139 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
2-year term exercisable at $0.25 in the first year, and $0.35 thereafter.
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[3 Finders]
|
$8,849.17
|
N/A
|
58,995
|
Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares for a period of 2 years from
The Company issued a news release on October 7, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
