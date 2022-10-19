VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: November 16, 2022

Record Date: November 2, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 1, 2022

________________________________________

GOLCONDA GOLD LTD. ("GG")

[Formerly GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 23, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old common shares for one (1) new common share basis. The name of the Company has been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 21, 2022, the shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Galane Gold Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "mining exploration" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

71,273,308 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38047D106 (NEW)

________________________________________

INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Intertidal Capital Corp. ("Intertidal") announced on October 18, 2022 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Intertidal and Sendero Resources Corp. ("Sendero"), in connection with the proposed acquisition by Intertidal of all the shares of Sendero pursuant to a share exchange, amalgamation or business combination.

The letter of intent was initially announced on June 1, 2022.

Effective at the market open, Friday, October 21, 2022 the common shares of Intertidal Capital Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: November 30, 2022

Record Date: October 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 28, 2022

________________________________________

HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("HE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of October 21, 2022, the shares of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Industrial'' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,420,123 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HE.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 411355308 (new)

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 6, 2022 and July 8, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission dated July 7, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday October 21, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

22/10/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:54 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGOLD RESORUCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in and to the Hope Butt Project that is located in Malheur County, Oregon.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $2,000,000 (payable

over a five-year

period) US$150,000 in common shares

with a deemed price per share

equal to a 30-day VWAP subject

to a floor price of not less than $0.06

per share N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2022

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,595 shares and 103,298 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $99,166.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Warrants: 103,298 share purchase warrants to purchase 103,298 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.72 for a three-year period





The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 4, 2022, $1,500,000 of the principal amount of the convertible debentures have been amended as follows:

Convertible Debenture $1,500,000 New Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.55 per share New Maturity date: December 31, 2023 Extension Warrants: 2,777,777 extension warrants will have a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.72 per share for a one-year period. Interest rate: 10 % Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated August 4, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length third party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser acquired a 100% interest in the Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property is also commonly known as the Red Chris Property.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in consideration of the disposition of the Property to the Purchaser, the Company will receive (i) $1.5 million in cash and (ii) $1.5 million in shares of the Purchaser, in each case over a 30-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 4, 2022, September 28, 2022 and October 18, 2022.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Saskatchewan ("Property") pursuant to a purchase agreement between the Company and Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Vendor") dated September 30, 2022. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favor of the Vendor of which one-half may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of a $175,000 interest-free loan.

For more information, please refer to the news release dated October 12, 2022.

________________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,107,144 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Warrants: 553,572 share purchase warrants to purchase 553,572 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 320,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,400.01 NA 34,286









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on August 16, 2022:

Number of Securities: 74,128,860 subscription receipts Purchase Price: $0.27 per subscription receipt Subscription Receipts: Each subscription receipt will be automatically converted into one unit (each, a "Unit"), without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of certain escrow release conditions, which include the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the closing of the Company's acquisition of Lonmin Canada Inc. pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated August 15, 2022. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.405 per common share for a period of 3 years following the date of issuance of the Warrants. Number of Placees: 53 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 19,775,588 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 2,025,500









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $738,120 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022, confirming closing of the Private Placement.

___________________________________________

METEORITE CAPITAL INC. ("MTR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

METALLUM RESOURCES INC. ("MZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Oct.19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:22 p.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 282,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.08, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 9, 2022.

Number of Service Provider(s): One Arm's Length Party

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 12, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the 100% right, title and interest in the mineral claims comprising from the Norwalk Gold property ("Property") to an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay to the Company a cash payment of $50,000 and 1,800,000 common shares of the Purchaser.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2022 and October 19, 2022.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 5,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,900 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on October 18, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a second amending agreement dated October 14, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement") to the share purchase agreement dated July 14, 2021 between Think Research Corporation (the "Company") and the former shareholders of Bio Pharma Services Inc. ("Bio Pharma") related to the previously completed (the "Original Closing") acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of Bio Pharma.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the aggregate deferred equity consideration of $6,500,000 (the "Deferred Consideration"), which was previously payable in two installments of $3,250,000 due six and twelve months following the Original Closing, have been amended as follows:

Subject to certain restrictions, the Deferred Consideration (including any interest payments as described below) may now be satisfied in any combination of common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") and/or cash (whereby cash payments are subject to discounts in certain circumstances). The Deferred Consideration is also subject to early pre-payment at the option of the Company; and

") and/or cash (whereby cash payments are subject to discounts in certain circumstances). The Deferred Consideration is also subject to early pre-payment at the option of the Company; and The payment of the Deferred Consideration will be made as follows:

On October 14, 2022 (date of executing the Amending Agreement), issuance of 4,840,036 Common Shares to satisfy $2,000,000 of the Deferred Consideration (the "First Payment"); $1,250,000 in aggregate to be paid in 5 (five) equal installments of $250,000 , payable quarterly, commencing on December 10, 2022 (first payment date) until December 10, 2023 (fifth and final payment date), with interest thereon accruing at 5.5% per annum and payable on the same dates, provided that such interest will be deemed to have accrued beginning on June 10, 2022 ; and $3,250,000 in aggregate to be paid in 5 (five) equal installments of $650,000 , payable quarterly, commencing on December 10, 2022 (first payment date) until December 10, 2023 (fifth and final payment date), with interest thereon accruing at 5.5% per annum and payable on the same dates, provided that such interest will be deemed to have accrued beginning on September 10, 2022 .

The maximum number of Common Shares to be issued by the Company in satisfaction of the Deferred Consideration (including any interest thereon) shall not exceed 12,750,000 Common Shares in the aggregate. It is understood that the Company has already satisfied the First Payment, thereby resulting in a remainder of 7,909,974 Common Shares available for issuance by the Company (if it elects to do so) for the balance of the Deferred Consideration.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2022.

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,156,278 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit. Warrants: 1,078,139 whole Warrants to purchase 1,078,139 Shares. Warrant Price: 2-year term exercisable at $0.25 in the first year, and $0.35 thereafter. Number of Placees: 7 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [3 Finders] $8,849.17 N/A 58,995









Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares for a period of 2 years from

the date of issuance at a price of $0.25 for the first year, and $0.35 thereafter.



The Company issued a news release on October 7, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

