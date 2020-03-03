VANCOUVER, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 11, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 13, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business March 13, 2020.

TRADE DATES

March 11, 2020 - TO SETTLE – March 12, 2020

March 12, 2020 - TO SETTLE – March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020 - TO SETTLE – March 13, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Series A Share: $0.29375

Payable Date: March 31, 2020

Record Date: March 20, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date: March 19, 2020

_____________________________________

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Thursday, March 5, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

_____________________________________

20/02/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,777,857 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2020 and June 4, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2021 and June 4, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants $0.12 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,555,714 shares with 3,777,857 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 4, 2017.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,268,750 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 27, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 27, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day Original Exercise Price of Warrants $0.12 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,537,500 flow-through shares with 1,268,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 5, 2018.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,592,056 shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share and 1,937,449 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $395,126.24.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Mike & Delayne Weeks Y $58,561.64 $0.11 532,379 Stephen Burega Y $30,000.00 $0.11 272,727 Viktoriya Griffin Y $20,500.00 $0.11 186,364 Delayne Weeks Y $3,000.00 $0.11 27,273 Mike Weeks Y $49,945.10 $0.11 454,046 Dennis Ouellette Y $20,000.00 $0.11 181,818









Warrants: 1,937,449 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,937,449 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.20 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 04, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $500,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.89 per common share



Term of Maturity: 5 years



Interest Rate: 8.5%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on February 06, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AURCANA CORPORATION ("AUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 02, 2020:

Number of Shares: 26,691,468 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 26,691,468 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,691,468 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.375



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 145 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

/Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 420,000





Finder's Fee:





Haywood Securities Inc. $10,141.19 cash; 46,096 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $76,813.74 cash; 349,153 warrants PI Financial Corp $35,005.00 cash; 159,114 warrants Mining Stock Educators LLC $3,234.00 cash; 14,700 warrants Christoph Bruening $13,200.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Gerhard Merkel $32,605.90 cash; 148,208 warrants EDE Asset Management Inc. $28,224.00 cash; 128,291 warrants Roche Securities Ltd. $5,280.00 cash; 24,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners $21,120.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Blue Lakes Advisors SA $13,200.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.375 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 19, 2019 and February 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,871,875 shares



Purchase Price: $0.064 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sprott Private Resource Lending



(Collector), L.P. Y 17,871,875

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek") has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus Supplement dated February 10, 2020 to a Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 12, 2018 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut on September 12, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 18, 2020 and the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, for gross proceeds of $16,600,500.

Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 7,145,000 common shares (the "Shares").



Unit Price: $2.10 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter Warrants: Nil



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase an additional 1,071,750 Shares at the Offering Price, for a period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option has been partially exercised to acquire an additional 760,000 Shares.

_________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 361,010 shares



Purchase Price: $2.77 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: none



Finder's Fee: none

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated on February 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option / Acquisition Agreement dated November 22, 2019 as amended February 15, 2020 between Gambier Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Rudolf Wahl whereby the Company acquires 125 mining cell claims in the Cotte, Pic & Lecours Townships located in Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario. Consideration, staged over a 4 year period is $120,000, 1,000,000 common shares and $200,000 in exploration work. The Vendor will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty "NSR" of which the Company may purchase 2% for $2,000,000 cash. There is also a Gross Overriding Royalty in respect of diamonds extracted which may also be purchased by the Company for $2,000,000.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, March 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION CORPORATION ("JWCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a second amendment of the Amended and Restated Loan Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 6, 2019, between the Company and Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Lender"), whereby the second tranche of CDN$1,150,000 (the "Tranche 2 Advance"), less 5% original issue discount, will be provided to the Company via secured loan. The Tranche 2 Advance will bear interest at 9.25% per annum, matures on November 6, 2021, and shall have an arrangement fee of CDN$40,000. As part of the second amendment of the Agreement, the Lender was also granted one board nomination right.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 1,052,500 bonus shares to the Lender in connection with the Tranche 2 Advance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 6, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2019, December 19, 2019 and January 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,999,999



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 12,499,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,499,996 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 70 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /



Pro-Group=P # of Shares Philip Renaud Y 2,142,857 Gordon Guay Y 857,142 Marc Edwards Y 357,142 Raymond Dupuis Y 178,571







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $37,944.48 plus 169,395 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Alpha North Asset Management. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.18 on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on February 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, March 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2020 and February 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,012,013 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,506,009 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,506,009 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,100,000 [3 placees]











Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $12,899.97 and 86,000 Finder's Warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $16,169.99 and 107,800 Finder's Warrants Momer, S.A. (Mercedes Lopez) $1,800.00 and 12,000 Finder's Warrants PI Financial Corp. $8,820.00 and 58,800 Finder's Warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated February 28, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2020 and February 4, 2020:

Number of Special Warrants: 16,140,220 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is convertible into one Unit of the Company.





Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.00 for a two-year period.



Purchase Price: $0.75 per Special Warrant



Warrants: 8,070,110 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,070,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 75 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants Anthony Alvaro Y 400,000 Green Core Consulting Ltd. [Andy Robinson] Y 333,333 Robert Mintak Y 333,333











Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[11 placees] P 1,193,332







Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $36,262.50 and 48,350 finder's warrants Anders Nerell 50,000 finder's warrants John Reynolds $11,250.00 Volker Berl $12,375.00 PI Financial Corp. $21,506.25 and 28,675 finder's warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $32,874.98 and 43,833 finder's warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $4,999.99 and 6,667 broker warrants Professional Trading Services S.A. 274,500 finder's warrants [Carlo Civelli]

Finder Warrant Exercise Price $1.00 for a two year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated February 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Torque Esports Corp. ("Torque" or "the Company") and UMG Media Ltd ("UMG") dated November 06, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Torque has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UMG by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each UMG shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.0643205 of a common share of Torque for each common share of UMG held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, Torque will assume all of the covenants and obligations of UMG under the UMG Warrants and UMG Options (each a "UMG Convertible Security") and upon exercise or conversion of a UMG Convertible Security, the holder thereof will receive Torque common shares based on the Exchange Ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been UMG shareholders at the effective time of the Transaction).

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, Torque and UMG were at arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the UMG shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 17, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Queen's Bench of Alberta on December 18, 2019. The Transaction completed on December 31, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of UMG, dated as of November 15, 2019, which is available under the UMG profile on SEDAR.

For further details, please refer to UMG's Management Information Circular dated November 15, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated October 22, 2019, November 06, 2019, November 25, 2019, December 18, 2019, December 27, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

________________________________________

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid - Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 13, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 8, 2020 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,000 shares in its own capital stock, representing 4.9% of the common shares currently issued and outstanding, during the period January 13, 2020 to January 13, 2021. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by AltaCorp Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

