TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 24, 2024, 19:44 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1912
AUMEGA METALS LTD ("AUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the ordinary shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company is classified as a "Gold & Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS 212220).
The ordinary shares of the Company are currently listed for trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction: Western Australia
Capitalization: Unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which 524,712,468 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Securities: Nil ordinary shares
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: AUM
CUSIP Number: Q0R81X 102
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated June 21, 2024 filed at www.sedarplus.ca
Company Contact: Sam Pazuki, Managing Director and CEO
Company Address: Suite 2020, 10060 Jasper Ave Tower 1, Edmonton, AB T5J 3R8
Company Phone Number: (416) 915-3178
Company Email Address: [email protected]
Company Website: www.aumegametals.com
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1913
QUETZAL COPPER CORP. ("Q")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 5, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1914
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: July 15, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1915
AERO ENERGY LIMITED ("AERO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1916
AIRIQ INC. ("IQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 14, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,468,004 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 27, 2024 to June 26, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1917
CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,236,750
|
Offering:
|
4,550,000 Critical Minerals Flow-Through (CMFT) Charity Shares with 2,275,000 warrants attached.
|
2,150,000 British Columbia Critical Minerals Flow-Through (BCCMFT) Charity Shares with 1,075,000 warrants attached.
|
725,000 Flow-Through (FT) Shares.
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.42 per CMFT Charity Share
|
$0.475 per BCCMFT Charity Share
|
$0.42 per FT Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.45 per warrant for a 3-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
294,480
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.45 for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024, and June 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1918
FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,308,650
|
Offering:
|
66,173,000 Listed Shares with 66,173,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$66,173,000 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N.A.
|
504,980
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a three-year period, expiry April 4, 2027.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 30, 2023, January 23, 2024, April 4, 2024 and June 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1919
FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:11 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1920
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1921
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1922
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1923
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1924
MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,042,644
|
Offering:
|
19,859,880 Listed Shares with 19,859,880 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.0525 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.15 per warrant for a four-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
1,014,440
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a four-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated on April 18, 2024, May 9, 2024 and June 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1925
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length property option agreement to acquire up to a 100 per-cent interest in the King Solomon gold project consisting of 178 claims located in central Nevada.
Pursuant to the property option agreement, in order to fully exercise its option and acquire the property, over a four-year period, the company will pay an aggregate of $157,500 (U.S.) and make share issuance of 75,000 shares in the company. The vendor will also retain an aggregate 3-per-cent Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on any mineral products derived from the property. Phenom Resources Corp. will have the right to purchase up to a 2-per-cent NSR for $3-million (U.S.) at any time, leaving the vendors with a 1-per-cent NSR. Advanced royalty payments will be required thereafter under a schedule of $60,000 (U.S.) per year from years 5 to 10, $75,000 (U.S.) per year from years 11 to 15 and $100,000 (U.S.) per year thereafter until production.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
US $157,500
|
75,000
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 22, 2024 and June 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1926
RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,855 shares at a deemed price of $1.008, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Financial Services Agreement dated February 15, 2023.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price
Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares
P $87,549.84 $1.008 86,855
For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated June 14, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1927
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,300,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price
Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares
1 Y $115,000 $0.05 2,300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A
Warrants: N/A
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,909,090 shares to settle outstanding debt for $160,000.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price
Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares
4 Y $160,000 $0.055 2,909,090
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A
Warrants: N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2024, May 14, 2024 and June 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1928
VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,463,000
|
Offering:
|
9,379,088 non flow-through shares (NFT shares) with 4,689,544 warrants attached
|
36,923,800 flow-through shares (FT shares) with 18,461,900 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.11 per NFT shares
|
$0.12 per FT shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.16 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc
|
N/A
|
2,164,122
|
Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership
|
N/A
|
240,458
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.11 for a two-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 28, 2024, May 30, 2024, and June 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
