VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1912

AUMEGA METALS LTD ("AUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the ordinary shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a "Gold & Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS 212220).

The ordinary shares of the Company are currently listed for trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Western Australia

Capitalization: Unlimited ordinary shares with no par value of which 524,712,468 ordinary shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Securities: Nil ordinary shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: AUM

CUSIP Number: Q0R81X 102

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated June 21, 2024 filed at www.sedarplus.ca

Company Contact: Sam Pazuki, Managing Director and CEO

Company Address: Suite 2020, 10060 Jasper Ave Tower 1, Edmonton, AB T5J 3R8

Company Phone Number: (416) 915-3178

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: www.aumegametals.com

BULLETIN V2024-1913

QUETZAL COPPER CORP. ("Q")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 5, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-1914

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

24/06/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-1915

AERO ENERGY LIMITED ("AERO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:10 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1916

AIRIQ INC. ("IQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 14, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,468,004 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 27, 2024 to June 26, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1917

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $3,236,750











Offering: 4,550,000 Critical Minerals Flow-Through (CMFT) Charity Shares with 2,275,000 warrants attached.













2,150,000 British Columbia Critical Minerals Flow-Through (BCCMFT) Charity Shares with 1,075,000 warrants attached.













725,000 Flow-Through (FT) Shares.











Offering Price: $0.42 per CMFT Charity Share





$0.475 per BCCMFT Charity Share





$0.42 per FT Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per warrant for a 3-year period.











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) N/A 294,480









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.45 for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024, and June 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1918

FIRST HELIUM INC. ("HELI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,308,650



Offering: 66,173,000 Listed Shares with 66,173,000 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $66,173,000 per Listed Share for a three-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 504,980









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a three-year period, expiry April 4, 2027.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 30, 2023, January 23, 2024, April 4, 2024 and June 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1919

FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:11 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1920

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1921

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1922

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1923

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK") ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1924

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,042,644



Offering: 19,859,880 Listed Shares with 19,859,880 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.0525 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a four-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,014,440









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a four-year period







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated on April 18, 2024, May 9, 2024 and June 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1925

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length property option agreement to acquire up to a 100 per-cent interest in the King Solomon gold project consisting of 178 claims located in central Nevada.

Pursuant to the property option agreement, in order to fully exercise its option and acquire the property, over a four-year period, the company will pay an aggregate of $157,500 (U.S.) and make share issuance of 75,000 shares in the company. The vendor will also retain an aggregate 3-per-cent Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on any mineral products derived from the property. Phenom Resources Corp. will have the right to purchase up to a 2-per-cent NSR for $3-million (U.S.) at any time, leaving the vendors with a 1-per-cent NSR. Advanced royalty payments will be required thereafter under a schedule of $60,000 (U.S.) per year from years 5 to 10, $75,000 (U.S.) per year from years 11 to 15 and $100,000 (U.S.) per year thereafter until production.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US $157,500 75,000 N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 22, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1926

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,855 shares at a deemed price of $1.008, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Financial Services Agreement dated February 15, 2023.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

P $87,549.84 $1.008 86,855

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated June 14, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

BULLETIN V2024-1927

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,300,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

1 Y $115,000 $0.05 2,300,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A

Warrants: N/A

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,909,090 shares to settle outstanding debt for $160,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

4 Y $160,000 $0.055 2,909,090

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A

Warrants: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2024, May 14, 2024 and June 17, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1928

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,463,000



Offering: 9,379,088 non flow-through shares (NFT shares) with 4,689,544 warrants attached





36,923,800 flow-through shares (FT shares) with 18,461,900 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.11 per NFT shares





$0.12 per FT shares











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per warrant for a two-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Red Cloud Securities Inc N/A 2,164,122









Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership N/A 240,458









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.11 for a two-year period







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 28, 2024, May 30, 2024, and June 19, 2024.

