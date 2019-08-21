VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 27, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia Securities Commission effective May 28, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share.

Commence Date: At the market open August 22, 2019 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 22, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,150,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the



closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,650,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of



the offering



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AAJC.P CUSIP Number: 00035X106 Agent: Cannacord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder

to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share

for a period of 24 months from the listing date.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 27, 2019

Company Contact: Debbie Lew Company Address: 2050-1055 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3 Company Phone Number: 604-684-2181 Company Email Address: dlew@varshneycapital.com

______________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 22, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on June 21, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 5,285,562 common shares were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2019.

________________________________________

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated August 6, 2019 (the "Option Agreement") among the Company, Fabled Copper and Gold Corp. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), ChurchKey Mines Inc. ("CMI"), the beneficial owner of the ChurchKey Central Property, and certain legal owners of such property (collectively with CMI, the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company obtained the option to purchase the ChurchKey Central Property from the Vendors, who are arm's length to the Company, for consideration of $2,000,000 payable in cash over a period of 5 years from the date of closing, in accordance with the following schedule:

$50,000 in cash as an initial payment, which payment was made on August 19, 2019 ;

in cash as an initial payment, which payment was made on ; $50,000 in cash 90 days after the date of the Option Agreement (the "Effective Date");

in cash 90 days after the date of the Option Agreement (the "Effective Date"); $100,000 in cash 12 months after the Effective Date;

in cash 12 months after the Effective Date; $250,000 in cash 24 months after the Effective Date;

in cash 24 months after the Effective Date; $300,000 in cash 36 months after the Effective Date;

in cash 36 months after the Effective Date; $500,000 in cash 48 months after the Effective Date; and

in cash 48 months after the Effective Date; and $750,000 in cash 60 months after the Effective Date.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"), 1% of which may be repurchased in accordance with the Option Agreement. No shares will be issued by the Company as consideration for the acquisition of the ChurchKey Central Property under the terms of the Option Agreement. The Company will be required to incur exploration expenses in order to keep the ChurchKey Central Property in good standing in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement.

The Company advised the Exchange that closing occurred on August 16, 2019 and the initial $50,000 payment on was made on August 19, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2019 and August 16, 2019.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of Fabled Copper Corp. will resume.

________________________________________

FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. ("FTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 22, 2019, the securities of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to an Exchange Bulletin dated March 22, 2019, a news release was issued on May 28, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reviewable Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

_______________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Cash Dividend – Due Bill Trading

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: September 5, 2019

Record Date: August 26, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 6, 2019

Due Bill Period: August 23, 2019 to September 5, 2019, inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: September 9, 2019

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the dividend.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP")("JP.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Friday August 23, 2019, transferable Rights to purchase units of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.03 are required to purchase one unit, where each unit consists of one (1) common share and 1 (one) common share purchase warrant. The Rights Offering will expire on September 25, 2019. One (1) common share purchase warrant and $0.10 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to five years from closing. As at August 19, 2019 the Company had 64,396,562 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, August 22, 2019, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development and Sales' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.03 per unit.



Record Date: August 23, 2019 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: August 22, 2019 Rights Called for Trading: August 22, 2019 Rights Trade for Cash: September 23, 2019 Rights Expire: September 25, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at 12 p.m. ET on September

25, 2019 and delisted at the close.

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon ET and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

September 23, 2019 - TO SETTLE – September 24, 2019

September 24, 2019 - TO SETTLE – September 25, 2019

September 25, 2019 - TO SETTLE – September 25, 2019

Rights Trading Symbol: JP.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 466391158 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada.

A TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin will be issued to list and trade the share purchase warrants upon expiry of the Rights Offering and evidence that satisfactory distribution has been filed with the Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2019 and the Rights Offering Circular will be made available on SEDAR August 28, 2019.

________________________________________

NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Northway Resources Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Long Form Prospectus of dated July 30, 2019 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission (together, the "Commissions") on July 30, 2019, and receipted by the Commissions on August 1, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO will be $1,848,600 (18,486,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, August 22, 2019, the common

shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY

HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

34,486,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 16,000,000 common shares and 12,000,000 share purchase warrants



are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month staged release



escrow.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NTW CUSIP Number: 66727X 10 0



Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the

"Agents")



Agent's Warrants: The Company has agreed to pay to the Agents a commission (the

"Agents' Commission") equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the

Offering, being $129,402. The Agents will also be paid a corporate

finance fee of $35,000 plus GST, and will be issued 1,294,020 non-

transferable warrants to acquire 1,294,020 common shares of the

Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share,

exercisable for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 30, 2019.



Company Contact: Zachary Flood Company Address: 310-119 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6B 1S5 Company Phone Number: 604 363 1779 Company Email: zach@northwayresources.com

________________________________________

ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. ("OGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Delisting

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the securities of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, August 22, 2019, under the symbol "OGI".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "OGI" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and its securities will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

_________________________________________

19/08/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated August 7, 2019, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario on August 7, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

The Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on August 13, 2019, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,049,999.60.

Agents: Bloom Burton Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Dominick Capital

Corporation and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.



Offering: 26,833,332 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of

one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a

price of $0.40 per common share for a period of three years.



Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $563,499.97, plus 1,878,333 broker warrants (the "Broker

Warrants") has been paid to the Agents. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the

holder to acquire one Broker Warrant Share at a price of $0.30 per Broker

Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is

24 months after the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this

offering to offer and sell up to an additional number of Units (the "Additional

Units") and/or Warrants (the "Additional Warrants") that is equal to 15% of the

number of Units sold hereunder at a price equal to the Offering Price, in

respect of the Additional Units, and at $0.0358, in respect of the Additional

Warrants, to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization

purposes. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at

any time or times until the date that is 30 days immediately following the

Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Agents in

respect of: (i) Additional Units at the Offering Price; (ii) Additional Warrants at

a price of $0.0358 per Additional Warrant; or (iii) any combination of

Additional Units and/or Additional Warrants, so long as the aggregate number

of Additional Warrants does not exceed 15% of the number of Warrants

issued under the Offering (excluding the Over-Allotment Option). The over-

allotment option has not yet been exercised.



For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 7, 2019 filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 25, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,085,625 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.32 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,085,625 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,085,625 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 255,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.275 per non flow through share



Warrants: 255,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 255,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 70,000

Finder's Fee:

Odlum Brown Limited $1,485.00 cash; 5,400 warrants Leede Jones Galbe $1,500.00 cash; 4,687 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp $1,650.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. $6,000.00 cash; 18,750 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $12,000.00 cash; 37,500 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $1,344.00 cash; 4,200 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 year non-transferable warrants.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 354,546 common shares at a deemed value of $0.1434 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,850.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,833,284



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 29, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 29, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,411,117 flow-through common shares and 4,472,167 non flow-through common shares; with 6,883,284 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 30, 2016.

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 19, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three year period

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.46 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.50 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. ("VGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 19, 2019, the bulletin date and the period of the purchases to be made through facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces was both erroneously indicated.

The bulletin should be dated August 19, 2018.

The period of the purchases to be made through facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces should occur during August 23, 2019 to August 22, 2020.

_________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,933 shares to settle outstanding debt for $19,280.78.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated July 18, 2019 between the Company and Argentum Consulting Inc. (Brian Levinkind), Jericoh's Kaleidoscope Inc. (William Chu-Feng Chen), and High Performance Agency Inc. (Larry Bloom) whereby the Company will acquire 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of SleepWorks Medical Inc. in consideration of $524,475, 108,343 common shares, $42,525 deposited into escrow and $396,900 payable in cash or common shares over three years at the discretion of the Company.

________________________________________

XIANA MINING INC. ("XIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus shares in consideration of amending its existing secured convertible loan facility with Bluequest Sourcing AG. The loan facility which was approved by TSX Venture Exchange on November 15, 2018 will no longer be convertible into shares and warrants. Please see the Company's news release dated July 30, 2019 for further information.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 11.36 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated May 25, 2019 between the Company and Standard Drilling and Engineering Ltd., a company controlled by non-arm's length party to the Company ("Standard Drilling" or the "New Vendor") and the Hixon Gold Mineral Property option to purchase agreement between dated July 22, 2016 between Mr. Frank Callaghan (the "Original Purchaser") and Angelique Justason and Tom Hatton (together, the "Original Vendors").

The Company has entered an option to acquire 100% interest in the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property (the "Property") in exchange for total consideration of $567,000 consisting of $267,000 in staged cash payments and 6,000,000 common shares of the Company issued at closing.

The transaction is a Non-arm's length transaction and there were no finder's fees.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2019 and August 19, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Mr. Frank Callaghan 6,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

GREENSHIELD EXPLORATIONS LIMITED ("GRX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

NEX Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 19, 2019, the heading of the Bulletin should have stated as the company as a NEX Company instead of Tier 2 Company

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 5.14 a.m. PST, August 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

