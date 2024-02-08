TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0419
ALPHINAT INC. ("NPA.H")
[formerly Alphinat Inc. ("NPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of February 12, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from NPA to NPA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated October 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0420
COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2024, effective at the market open on Monday February 12, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 8, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0421
FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO.H")
[formerly Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("FCO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, February 12, 2024, the securities of Fabled Silver Gold Corp., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2023, a news release was issued on February 7, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of February 12, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from FCO to FCO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0422
PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Friday, February 9, 2024, the common shares of Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Playmaker") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Playmaker's shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated November 6, 2023, between the Playmaker and Better Collective A/S (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Playmaker.
The Arrangement was approved by the Playmaker's shareholders on January 22, 2024 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on January 24, 2024. Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Playmaker's shareholders will receive, for each common share held, at the election of such Playmaker shareholder, either (a) C$0.70 in cash, (b) 0.0206 of an ordinary share in the capital of the Buyer (each ordinary share, a "Buyer Share"), or (c) a combination of C$0.245 in cash and 0.0134 of a Buyer Share, in each case subject to proration to ensure that the aggregate of the cash consideration payable under the Arrangement does not exceed 35% of the total consideration payable to the Playmaker shareholders and the aggregate value of the share consideration issuable under the Arrangement does not exceed 65% of the total consideration payable to the Playmaker shareholders. Certain shareholders and their affiliates have rolled a portion of their common shares for Buyer Shares (the "Rollover Shares") and as such, the rollover shareholders will receive consideration for the Rollover Shares consisting of approximately C$0.175 in cash (representing 25% of the aggregate consideration received in respect of the Rollover Shares) and 0.0155 of a Buyer Share (representing 75% of the aggregate consideration received in respect of the Rollover Shares).
For further details, please refer to Playmaker's Management Information Circular dated December 15, 2023 and news releases dated November 6, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 22, 2024, January 31, 2024 and February 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
24/02/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0423
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee: N/A
|
N/A
|
179,487 Shares
|
140,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.39 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0424
ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 per common share for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Placees
|
# of
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
|
3
|
4,500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
-
|
None
The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé les 1er mai 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
4 500 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 500 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,07 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
3 souscripteurs
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteurs
|
# total d'actions ordinaires
|
Total des initiés existants :
|
3
|
4 500 000
|
Total du groupe pro
|
-
|
Aucune
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 août 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0425
COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0426
DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement announced on January 16, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
3,320,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agent's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $210,969 and 944,475 Broker Warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $59,631 and 285,525 Broker Warrants
Brokers' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
DMX issued a news release on February 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0427
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
294,118 common shares and
|
1,580,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per common share and
|
$0.19 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
294,118 common share purchase warrants to purchase 294,118 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.22 per common share for a period of 36 months from the closing date
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$21,012
|
N/A
|
112,447 warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 until December 21, 2026.
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0428
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,981,971 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.48 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$17,072.93
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0429
GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,999,998 class A share (the "Common Shares")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per Common Share
|
Warrants:
|
19,999,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,999,998 Common Shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per Common Share during a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
6,100,714
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finders' Fees:
|
$2,450
|
Nil Share
|
70,000 intermediary
Intermediary Warrants Terms: Each intermediary warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for 36 months.
The Company issued a news release dated January 30, 2024, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CORPORATION GEECKO TECHNOLOGIES (" GKO ")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 12 janvier 2024 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
19 999 998 actions catégorie A (les « actions ordinaires »)
|
Prix :
|
0,035 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
19 999 998 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 19 999 998 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,05 $ par action pendant une période de trois ans
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
15 souscripteurs
|
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteurs
|
# total d'actions
|
Total des initiés existants :
|
2
|
6 100 714
|
Total du groupe pro
|
Aucun
|
Aucune
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraires d'intermédiation:
|
2 450 $
|
Aucun
|
70 000 bons de souscription
Modalités des bons de souscription d'intermédiation : chaque bon de souscription à l'intermédiaire permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de trois ans.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 janvier 2024. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0430
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposal of Harfang Exploration Inc. to issue 510 670 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1259 per share, in settlement of payment obligations to parties dealing at arm's length with the Company pursuant to an option agreement dated August 5, 2020.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 8, 2024.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 8 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de Harfang Exploration inc. en vertu de l'émission proposée de 510 670 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,1259 $ par action, en règlement d'obligations de paiement à des personnes transigeant sans lien de dépendance avec la société en vertu d'une convention d'option datée du 5 août 2020.
Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 février 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0431
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0432
SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0433
SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0434
TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Murray property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated as of January 19, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on February 5, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length's optionor (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire from the Optionor undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to five mining claims, located in the Cariboo Mining Division, British Columbia (the "Property").
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in order to exercise the Option, the Company must pay $102,500 in cash and issue up to 750,000 shares of the Company to the Optionor. These option payments will be distributed over several stages over a 4-year period as follows:
|
i)
|
$5,000 in cash on execution of the Agreement;
|
ii)
|
50,000 common shares upon the Exchange Approval;
|
iii)
|
An additional $5,000 in cash and 50,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2025;
|
iv)
|
An additional $5,000 in cash and 50,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2026;
|
v)
|
An additional $30,000 in cash and 150,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2027;
|
vi)
|
An additional $57,500 in cash and 450,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2028;
The Company grants to the Optionor a royalty of 2.0% net smelter returns (the "Royalty"), 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.
This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's new releases dated January 22, 2024 and February 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0435
KR INVESTMENT LTD. ("KR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,683,267 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,683,267 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,683,267 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.16 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0436
PEPCAP RESOURCES, INC. ("WAV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 799,253 shares to settle outstanding debt for $119,888 at a deemed price of $0.15 per share.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2024. Trading will remain suspended.
_______________________________________
