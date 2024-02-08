VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0419

ALPHINAT INC. ("NPA.H")

[formerly Alphinat Inc. ("NPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of February 12, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NPA to NPA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated October 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0420

COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 6, 2024, effective at the market open on Monday February 12, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 8, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

BULLETIN V2024-0421

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO.H")

[formerly Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("FCO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 12, 2024, the securities of Fabled Silver Gold Corp., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2023, a news release was issued on February 7, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 12, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FCO to FCO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

BULLETIN V2024-0422

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, February 9, 2024, the common shares of Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Playmaker") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Playmaker's shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated November 6, 2023, between the Playmaker and Better Collective A/S (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Playmaker.

The Arrangement was approved by the Playmaker's shareholders on January 22, 2024 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on January 24, 2024. Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Playmaker's shareholders will receive, for each common share held, at the election of such Playmaker shareholder, either (a) C$0.70 in cash, (b) 0.0206 of an ordinary share in the capital of the Buyer (each ordinary share, a "Buyer Share"), or (c) a combination of C$0.245 in cash and 0.0134 of a Buyer Share, in each case subject to proration to ensure that the aggregate of the cash consideration payable under the Arrangement does not exceed 35% of the total consideration payable to the Playmaker shareholders and the aggregate value of the share consideration issuable under the Arrangement does not exceed 65% of the total consideration payable to the Playmaker shareholders. Certain shareholders and their affiliates have rolled a portion of their common shares for Buyer Shares (the "Rollover Shares") and as such, the rollover shareholders will receive consideration for the Rollover Shares consisting of approximately C$0.175 in cash (representing 25% of the aggregate consideration received in respect of the Rollover Shares) and 0.0155 of a Buyer Share (representing 75% of the aggregate consideration received in respect of the Rollover Shares).

For further details, please refer to Playmaker's Management Information Circular dated December 15, 2023 and news releases dated November 6, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 22, 2024, January 31, 2024 and February 6, 2024.

24/02/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0423

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A 179,487 Shares 140,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.39 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0424

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 4,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 per common share for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Placees # of

Placees

Aggregate # of

common shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 3

4,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement -

None



The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé les 1er mai 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 4 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 36 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions ordinaires Total des initiés existants : 3 4 500 000 Total du groupe pro - Aucune

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 août 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

BULLETIN V2024-0425

COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0426

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement announced on January 16, 2024:

Number of Shares: 20,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 10,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 3,320,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $210,969 and 944,475 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $59,631 and 285,525 Broker Warrants

Brokers' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

DMX issued a news release on February 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0427

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 294,118 common shares and

1,580,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per common share and

$0.19 per flow-through share



Warrants: 294,118 common share purchase warrants to purchase 294,118 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 per common share for a period of 36 months from the closing date



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,012 N/A 112,447 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 until December 21, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0428

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 8,981,971 shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,072.93 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0429

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2024:

Number of Shares: 19,999,998 class A share (the "Common Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.035 per Common Share



Warrants: 19,999,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,999,998 Common Shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per Common Share during a period of three years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) # of shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 6,100,714 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: Nil Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finders' Fees: $2,450 Nil Share 70,000 intermediary

warrants

Intermediary Warrants Terms: Each intermediary warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for 36 months.

The Company issued a news release dated January 30, 2024, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION GEECKO TECHNOLOGIES (" GKO ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 12 janvier 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 19 999 998 actions catégorie A (les « actions ordinaires »)



Prix : 0,035 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 19 999 998 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 19 999 998 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pendant une période de trois ans



Nombre de souscripteurs : 15 souscripteurs

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions Total des initiés existants : 2 6 100 714 Total du groupe pro Aucun Aucune



Montant total en

espèces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraires d'intermédiation: 2 450 $ Aucun 70 000 bons de souscription

d'intermédiation

Modalités des bons de souscription d'intermédiation : chaque bon de souscription à l'intermédiaire permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de trois ans.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 janvier 2024. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

BULLETIN V2024-0430

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposal of Harfang Exploration Inc. to issue 510 670 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1259 per share, in settlement of payment obligations to parties dealing at arm's length with the Company pursuant to an option agreement dated August 5, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 8, 2024.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 8 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de Harfang Exploration inc. en vertu de l'émission proposée de 510 670 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,1259 $ par action, en règlement d'obligations de paiement à des personnes transigeant sans lien de dépendance avec la société en vertu d'une convention d'option datée du 5 août 2020.

Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 février 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0431

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0432

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0433

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, February 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0434

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Murray property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated as of January 19, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on February 5, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length's optionor (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire from the Optionor undivided 100% right, title and interest in and to five mining claims, located in the Cariboo Mining Division, British Columbia (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in order to exercise the Option, the Company must pay $102,500 in cash and issue up to 750,000 shares of the Company to the Optionor. These option payments will be distributed over several stages over a 4-year period as follows:

i) $5,000 in cash on execution of the Agreement; ii) 50,000 common shares upon the Exchange Approval; iii) An additional $5,000 in cash and 50,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2025; iv) An additional $5,000 in cash and 50,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2026; v) An additional $30,000 in cash and 150,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2027; vi) An additional $57,500 in cash and 450,000 common shares on or before January 30, 2028;

The Company grants to the Optionor a royalty of 2.0% net smelter returns (the "Royalty"), 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.

This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's new releases dated January 22, 2024 and February 7, 2024.

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0435

KR INVESTMENT LTD. ("KR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,683,267 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,683,267 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,683,267 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0436

PEPCAP RESOURCES, INC. ("WAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 799,253 shares to settle outstanding debt for $119,888 at a deemed price of $0.15 per share.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2024. Trading will remain suspended.

