TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1507

BULLETIN TYPE: Other 
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 23 mai 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mardi 28 mai 2024

Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 27 mai 2023.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name /  Nom de la société

Security / Titre

US Dollar Symbol /

Symbole (dollar américain)

Freeman Gold Corp.

Warrants

FMAN.WT.U

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

USD Units

FCA.U

Partners Value Investments LP

Preferred Units,
Series 1

PVF.PR.U

Partners Value Investments LP

 

Preferred Shares

PVF.PR.V

NexPoint Hospitality Trust

USD Units

NHT.U

Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust

USD Units

PINE.U

Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus Fund

USD Units

SCPT.U

Starlight US Residential Fund

USD Units

SURF.U

Osisko Development Corp.

Warrants

ODV.WT.U

Yerbae Brands Corp.

USD Units

YERB.U

KWESST Micro Systems Inc.

Warrants

KWE.WT.U

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1508

PACE METALS LTD. ("PACE")
[formerly BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders April 17, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 30 old for 1 new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 23, 2024, the common shares of Pace Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brigadier Gold Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Mining company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                                                     

Unlimited        shares with no par value of which

4,258,807        shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                                             

Nil      shares


Transfer Agent:                                       

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                     

PACE                   (New)

CUSIP Number:                                       

69381B109            (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1509

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the common shares of Hemlo Explorers Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the start of trading on May 23, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1510

STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1511

MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. ("MVD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/05/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1512

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2024:

Number of Units:                   

4,726,497 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")


Purchase Price:                      

$0.06 per Unit


Warrants:                                 

4,726,497 Warrants to purchase 4,726,497 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.10 per common share for a two year period


Warrant Acceleration Provision: 

N/A


Number of Placees:                 

27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

 

 

2

550,000

Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$7,805

N/A

130,082

Finder's Warrants Terms:           

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06 for a period of one year.

The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024 and May 10, 2024 confirming closing of tranche 1 and tranche 2 of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1513

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2024:

Convertible Debenture:      

$1,410,000 principal amount


Conversion Price:           

Convertible into 7,621,622 common shares at a conversion price of $0.185 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity


Maturity Date:                  

36 months from date of issuance


Interest Rate:               

7.5% per annum


Detachable Warrants:           

4,272,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,272,300 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:        

$0.25 for a 36-month period


Number of Placees:        

14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Convertible Debenture ($)



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

$435,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$30,000

N/A

162,162

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.185 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1514

HARMONY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MONY.P") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1515

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1516

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC.  ("HMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1517

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

57,500,000 common shares


Purchase Price:                         

$0.06 per common share


Warrants:                                 

28,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 28,750,000 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.10 per common share for a period of three (3) years


Number of Placees:                   

91 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Placees

# of Placee(s)

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing
Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

8

5,424,167

Agent's Fee:

Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp.
and Research Capital Corporation will receive an aggregate cash commission
equal to $215,915, a corporate finance fee of $5,800, and 3,695,586 agent's warrants.
Each agent's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share
at a price of $0.06 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

 

The Company issued a news release on April 30, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1518

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company 

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1519

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company 

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1520

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of director and management services provided to the Company by a Non-Arm's length person, pursuant to the First Amended Services Agreement to the Original Services Agreement dated July 4, 2024, for the quarter period ending April 24, 2024:

Number of Service Providers:    1

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares

$ 7,500

$0.05

150,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024; March 6, 2024; and May 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1521

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

1,538,462 flow-through shares

3,000,000 non-flow-through shares


Purchase Price:                       

$0.13 per flow-through share

$0.10 per non-flow-through share


Warrants:                                 

4,538,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,538,462 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.18 for a two-year period




Number of Placees:                 

10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A




Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$12,000.00

N/A

92,307

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $18 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 6, 2024 and May 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1522

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,982,190 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.079 per Share, to settle outstanding debts related to auditing services, for an aggregate debt amount of $235,593.04:

Number of Service Providers:   

1

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: 

None

.The Company has issued news releases on April 26, 2024, and May 17, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt settlement and that the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1523

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company 

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1524

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,927,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, to settle outstanding CFO consulting fees over a five year period, for an aggregate debt amount of $146,350:

Number of Service Providers:    1

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:           

Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

 

1

$146,350

$0.05

2,927,000

Aggregate Pro Group
Participation:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company has issued news releases on May 2, 2024, and May 16, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt settlement and that the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

