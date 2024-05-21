VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1507

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 23 mai 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mardi 28 mai 2024 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 27 mai 2023.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Units,

Series 1 PVF.PR.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares PVF.PR.V NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus Fund USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1508

PACE METALS LTD. ("PACE")

[formerly BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders April 17, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 30 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 23, 2024, the common shares of Pace Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brigadier Gold Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Mining company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,258,807 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PACE (New) CUSIP Number: 69381B109 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1509

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the common shares of Hemlo Explorers Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the start of trading on May 23, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1510

STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1511

MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. ("MVD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/05/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1512

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2024:

Number of Units: 4,726,497 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrants: 4,726,497 Warrants to purchase 4,726,497 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: N/A



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 550,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,805 N/A 130,082

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06 for a period of one year.

The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024 and May 10, 2024 confirming closing of tranche 1 and tranche 2 of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1513

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $1,410,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 7,621,622 common shares at a conversion price of $0.185 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity



Maturity Date: 36 months from date of issuance



Interest Rate: 7.5% per annum



Detachable Warrants: 4,272,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,272,300 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 $435,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,000 N/A 162,162

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.185 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1514

HARMONY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MONY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1515

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1516

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1517

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 57,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 28,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 28,750,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share for a period of three (3) years



Number of Placees: 91 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee(s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

8

5,424,167

Agent's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp.

and Research Capital Corporation will receive an aggregate cash commission

equal to $215,915, a corporate finance fee of $5,800, and 3,695,586 agent's warrants.

Each agent's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share

at a price of $0.06 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 30, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1518

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1519

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1520

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of director and management services provided to the Company by a Non-Arm's length person, pursuant to the First Amended Services Agreement to the Original Services Agreement dated July 4, 2024, for the quarter period ending April 24, 2024:

Number of Service Providers: 1

Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares $ 7,500 $0.05 150,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024; March 6, 2024; and May 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1521

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,538,462 flow-through shares

3,000,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share

$0.10 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 4,538,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,538,462 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,000.00 N/A 92,307

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $18 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 6, 2024 and May 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1522

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,982,190 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.079 per Share, to settle outstanding debts related to auditing services, for an aggregate debt amount of $235,593.04:

Number of Service Providers: 1 Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None

.The Company has issued news releases on April 26, 2024, and May 17, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt settlement and that the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1523

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1524

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,927,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, to settle outstanding CFO consulting fees over a five year period, for an aggregate debt amount of $146,350:

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $146,350 $0.05 2,927,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Participation: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company has issued news releases on May 2, 2024, and May 16, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt settlement and that the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

