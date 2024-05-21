TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1507
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 27, 2024.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains
Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 23 mai 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mardi 28 mai 2024.
Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 27 mai 2023.
Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.
|
Company Name / Nom de la société
|
Security / Titre
|
US Dollar Symbol /
Symbole (dollar américain)
|
Freeman Gold Corp.
|
Warrants
|
FMAN.WT.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
FCA.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Units,
|
PVF.PR.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Shares
|
PVF.PR.V
|
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
|
USD Units
|
NHT.U
|
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
PINE.U
|
Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus Fund
|
USD Units
|
SCPT.U
|
Starlight US Residential Fund
|
USD Units
|
SURF.U
|
Osisko Development Corp.
|
Warrants
|
ODV.WT.U
|
Yerbae Brands Corp.
|
USD Units
|
YERB.U
|
KWESST Micro Systems Inc.
|
Warrants
|
KWE.WT.U
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1508
PACE METALS LTD. ("PACE")
[formerly BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders April 17, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 30 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Thursday, May 23, 2024, the common shares of Pace Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brigadier Gold Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Mining company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
4,258,807 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PACE (New)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
69381B109 (New)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1509
HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the common shares of Hemlo Explorers Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the start of trading on May 23, 2024.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1510
STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("STER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-1511
MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. ("MVD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 5, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 23, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/05/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1512
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2024:
|
Number of Units:
|
4,726,497 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
4,726,497 Warrants to purchase 4,726,497 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per common share for a two year period
|
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
550,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,805
|
N/A
|
130,082
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06 for a period of one year.
The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024 and May 10, 2024 confirming closing of tranche 1 and tranche 2 of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1513
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$1,410,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 7,621,622 common shares at a conversion price of $0.185 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
36 months from date of issuance
|
Interest Rate:
|
7.5% per annum
|
Detachable Warrants:
|
4,272,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,272,300 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a 36-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Convertible Debenture ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
$435,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$30,000
|
N/A
|
162,162
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.185 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1514
HARMONY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MONY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1515
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1516
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1517
LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
57,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
28,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 28,750,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per common share for a period of three (3) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
91 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee(s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
8
|
5,424,167
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp.
The Company issued a news release on April 30, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1518
NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1519
NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1520
ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of director and management services provided to the Company by a Non-Arm's length person, pursuant to the First Amended Services Agreement to the Original Services Agreement dated July 4, 2024, for the quarter period ending April 24, 2024:
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
$ 7,500
|
$0.05
|
150,000
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024; March 6, 2024; and May 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1521
TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,538,462 flow-through shares
|
3,000,000 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.13 per flow-through share
|
$0.10 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,538,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,538,462 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$12,000.00
|
N/A
|
92,307
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $18 per share for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on May 6, 2024 and May 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1522
TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,982,190 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.079 per Share, to settle outstanding debts related to auditing services, for an aggregate debt amount of $235,593.04:
|
Number of Service Providers:
|
1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Pro Group Participation:
|
None
.The Company has issued news releases on April 26, 2024, and May 17, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt settlement and that the debt is extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1523
VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1524
XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,927,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, to settle outstanding CFO consulting fees over a five year period, for an aggregate debt amount of $146,350:
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$146,350
|
$0.05
|
2,927,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company has issued news releases on May 2, 2024, and May 16, 2024, to disclose the details of the debt settlement and that the debt is extinguished.
_______________________________________
