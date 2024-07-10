VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2118

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on July 9, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CHS 2 COMPREHENSIVE

HEALTHCARE

SYSTEMS INC. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the interim filings for the

interim period. 2024/03/31











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2119

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated May 1, 2024 (the "Agreement") between HighGold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length third party (the "Acquiror") pursuant to which the Acquiror acquired the Company. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Business Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

The Company's securityholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on June 27, 2024. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on July 2, 2024. The Arrangement closed on July 10, 2024, with shareholders of the Company receiving 0.019 of a common share of the Acquiror for each common share of the Company held.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee in connection with the closing of the Arrangement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 2, 2024, June 19, 2024, June 27, 2024, July 2, 2024 and July 10, 2024 and the Company's information circular dated May 29, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Delist

In connection with the Arrangement and effective at the close of business on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/07/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2120

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $187,000



Offering: 4,300,000 common shares with 4,300,000 warrants attached

300,000 common shares with 300,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per common share for the 4,300,000 common shares

$0.05 per common share for the 300,000 common shares





Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per common share for a period of 24 months





Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders(Aggregate) N/A 78,334









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.04 for a period of 24 months.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 3, 2024, June 13, 2024.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. ("BGD")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Produit brut : 187 000 $



Placement : 4 300 000 actions ordinaires et 4 300 000 bons de souscription

300 000 actions ordinaires et 300 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,04 $ par action ordinaire pour les 4 300 000 actions ordinaires

0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour les 300 000 actions ordinaires



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois

Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) S/O 78 334

Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action

au prix d'exercice de 0,04 $ pendant une période de 24 mois.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 3 juin 2024 et

du 13 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2121

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed advance of up to US$15,000,000 principal amount in the form of a Promissory Note dated July 9, 2024 (the "Advance") issued to Auramet International, Inc. (the "Lender"). Maturing 6 months from issuance, the Advance will bear interest rate of 12% per annum. Additionally, the Company is required to pay a 2.5% arrangement fee of the principal amount.

Furthermore, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 750,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at $1.42 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 24 and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2122

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 3, 2024:

Number of Shares: 8,000,272 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per Flow-Through share



Warrants: 4,000,136 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,136 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 727,272 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,000.90 N/A 509,110 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.055 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2123

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated May 20, 2024, as amended on July 3, 2024, (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire up to 100% interest in 16 patented mining claims, one leased mining claim, and 109 staked mining claims in Hagey and Conacher Townships of Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Property in exchange for the issuance of up to 9,333,333 common shares and an aggregate cash payment of up to $1,300,000 to be issued and paid over the period of five years. Additionally, the Sellers retain 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") and the Company has the option to buyback 1% NSR at anytime for $3,000,000 and a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR. Furthermore, the Company shall pay the Seller the cash payments as follows: (i) $500,000 for a measured, indicated or inferred mineral resource of 500,000 to 1,000,000 contained gold ozs; and (ii) an additional payment of $500,000 for a measured, indicated or inferred mineral resource greater than 1,000,000 contained gold ozs.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 23 and July 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2124

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: US$36,000,000.80



Offering: 8,780,488 Common Shares



Offering Price US$4.10 per Common Share









Non-Cash Commissions: Agent Shares Warrants









Cantor Fitzgerald

Canada Corporation 0 0









Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 25, 2024, June 27, 2024 and July 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2125

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, July 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2126

LION ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("ROAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 3,000,000 (post-consolidation)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 08, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 08, 2025

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,000,000 Common Shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 08, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2127

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:17 a.m. PST, July 10, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2128

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $30,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2129

NEXGOLD MINING CORP. ("NEXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 309,100 post-consolidated common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.08 at a Share price of $0.8088 per Share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

For further details, please refer to the news releases issued on May 2, 2024, and July 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2130

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 215,517 shares at a deemed price of $1.16 to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2131

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 29, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,706,665 shares



Purchase Price: 3,258,390 shares at $3.069 and 3,448,275 shares at $2.90



Warrants: 6,706,665 shares purchase warrants to purchase 6,706,665 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.26 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 3, 2024 and May 10, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2132

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,478,990.10

Offering: 9,859,934 Listed Shares with 4,929,967 warrants

Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a one-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 126,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a one-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 30, 2024, June 28, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2133

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,040,067 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price $0.015 per Share, to settle an outstanding debt of accrued interest for $60,601.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on June 17, 2024 and July 10, 2024, to announce that the Shares were issued and the debt has been extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2134

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). The Issuer has reserved 2,663,176 shares under the DRIP.



For more information, refer to the Issuer's press release dated June 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2135

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 10, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]