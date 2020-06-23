TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 23, 2020, 20:44 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 22, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ALT
|
1
|
Alturas Minerals Corp.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the
year.
|
2019/12/31
|
ECT
|
2
|
Ellipsiz Communications Ltd.
|
Management's discussion and analysis
relating to the audited annual financial
|
2019/12/31
|
ILA
|
2
|
iLOOKABOUT Corp.
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
|
KING
|
2
|
King Global Ventures Inc.
|
SPP
|
2
|
Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd.
|
GAME
|
2
|
Torque Esports Corp.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 22, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
KLY
KLY.WT.B
KLY.WT.A
|
1
|
Kalytera Therapeutics Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements
|
2019/12/31
|
NZ
|
2
|
New Zealand Energy Corp.
|
Annual management's discussion and
|
2019/12/31
|
PMR
|
2
|
Prime Meridian Resources
|
Certification of the annual filings for
|
2019/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on June 22, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
SHM
|
2
|
Synstream Energy Corp.
|
Annual audited financial statements, annual
|
2019/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, June 25, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading; Transfer Agent services having been reinstated.
________________________________________
AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Thursday, June 25, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release dated June 04, 2020.
________________________________________
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: July 31, 2020
Record Date: June 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020
________________________________________
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES INC. ("JET")
[formerly Canada Jetlines Ltd. ("JET")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Canada Jetlines Ltd.'s ("Jetlines") (to be renamed "Global Crossing Airlines Inc.") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in Jetlines' information circular dated March 30, 2020 (the "Information Circular"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. ("Global")
On February 5, 2020, Jetlines and Global entered into a Share Exchange Agreement in connection with the Transaction pursuant to which Jetlines acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Global from the shareholders of Global, resulting in Global to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jetlines.
As consideration for the issued and outstanding shares of Global, Jetlines issued a total of 9,485,257 common shares and 2,381,834 share purchase warrants, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one resulting issuer share upon payment of US$0.25 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing date (the "Consideration Warrants"). On closing, Global shareholders exercised the 2,357,594 Consideration Warrants in exchange for the settlement of US$589,400 in Global liabilities outstanding as of February 29, 2020.
Global plans to operate a 121 US flag charter airline using the Airbus A320-200 aircraft. Global's business model is to provide ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) and wet lease contracts to airlines operating within and to the United States and develop aircraft interchange with leading European charter/tour operators. Global is currently in regulatory certification.
The Exchange has been advised that Jetlines received approval of its shareholders to the RTO at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2020.
For further information, see the Information Circular, which is available under Jetlines' profile on SEDAR.
2. Name Change and Consolidation
Effective June 23, 2020, Canada Jetlines Ltd. has changed its name to Global Crossing Airlines Inc. and consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 25, 2020, the common shares and variable voting shares of Global Crossing Airlines Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange under a single CUSIP number (below) and the common shares and variable voting shares of Canada Jetlines Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
|
Post Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares and unlimited variable voting shares with no
|
14,196,643
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
13,109,557
|
variable voting shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
11,842,852
|
shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
JET
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
37960G 10 4
|
(NEW)
3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,174,400 post-consolidated shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.25 per post-consolidated share
|
Warrants:
|
6,174,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,174,400 post-consolidated
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.50 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Edward Wegel
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Ryan Goepel
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Joseph Dagrosa
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Deborah Robinson
|
Y
|
60,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
30,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $16,037.50 and 64,150 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into post-consolidated common shares at US$0.25 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), Jetlines must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
4. Shares for Debt
The Exchange has accepted for filing Jetlines' proposal to issue 415,150 post-consolidated shares at US$0.25 per post-consolidated to settle outstanding debt for US$103,787.50
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
Jetlines shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
5. Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 25, 2020, the common shares of Global Crossing Airlines Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.
________________________________________
ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.06
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.06
Payable Date: July 15, 2020
Record Date: June 30, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020
________________________________________
20/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BANKERS COBALT CORP. ("BANC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 933,333 shares at a price of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $70,000.50.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
8 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
CHM Financial Services Inc.
|
Y
|
$12,083.00
|
$0.075
|
161,102
|
GR7 Holdings Inc.
|
Y
|
$12,250.00
|
$0.075
|
163,333
|
Grant Dempsey
|
Y
|
$12,250.00
|
$0.075
|
163,333
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 18, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated June 15, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 10,700,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, British Columbia and New Brunswick Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 18, 2020 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$8,367,400 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).
|
Offering:
|
12,305,000 Units (includes 1,605,000 Units of underwriter's over-
|
Unit Price:
|
CDN$0.68 per Unit.
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
An aggregate of CDN$478,237 in cash and 598,260 non-transferrable
For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 15, 2020 and news releases dated June 02, 2020, June 03, 2020 and June 18, 2020.
________________________________________________
EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,843,137 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1275 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,843,137 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,843,137 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Sean Charland
|
Y
|
117,650
|
Enermetals Ventures Inc.
|
Y
|
117,650
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
278,400
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 shares at a deemed price of $10.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $8,224,000 from services rendered by an Arm's Length party.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 25, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
6,161,109 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,161,109 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,161,109 shares
|
Warrants Exercice Price:
|
$0.13 per share until June 17, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Glenn J. Mullan
|
Y
|
222,222
|
Quirico De Vega
|
Y
|
60,000
|
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Martin Walter
|
Y
|
1,500,000
|
Scott Jobin-Bevans
|
Y
|
25,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received a cash commission of $7,935.5 and 88,161 common share
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 17, 2020.
ENTREPRISES INTERNATIONALES DE PROSPECTION LTÉE (« IZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 juin 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 mai 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
6 161 109 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,09 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
6 161 109 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 161 109 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,13 $ par action jusqu'au 17 juin 2022
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
26 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Glenn J. Mullan
|
Y
|
222 222
|
Quirico de Vega
|
Y
|
60 000
|
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
|
Y
|
50 000
|
Martin Walter
|
Y
|
1 500 000
|
Scott Jobin-Bevans
|
Y
|
25 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 7 935,5 $ et 88 161
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 juin 2020.
________________________________________
ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,181,341 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,287,904 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.105 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,143,952 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,143,952 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 272,104 shares to settle outstanding debt for $51,700.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC ("TBP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 19, 2020 to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 1, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.
|
Offering:
|
The Offering consisted of 33,089,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.26 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.32 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)
|
Agents:
|
Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
Agents' Commission:
|
The Agents received cash commission equal to 7% of the gross
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Agents were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 19, 2020.
The Exchange has been advised that a total of 35,191,000 Units, including 2,102,000 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $0.26 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,149,660.
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. (« TBP »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 juin 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX
Tetra Bio-Pharma (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au supplément de prospectus daté du 19 mai 2020, du prospectus de la société daté du 1 avril 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario et les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.
|
Offre :
|
Le placement consiste en 33 089 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de
|
Prix de l'offre :
|
0,26 $ par unité.
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,32 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription à tout
|
Agents:
|
Raymond James Ltée., Corporation Canaccord Genuity et Echelon
|
Commission des agents :
|
Les agents ont reçu une commission égale à 7 % du produit
|
Option d'attribution excédentaire :
|
Les agents ont reçu une option de surallocation, exerçable pendant
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 19 mai 2020.
La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 35 191 000 unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 2 102 000 unités, a été émis au prix de 0,26 $ par unité, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 9 149 660 $.
_________________________________________________
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated May 11, 2020 which amends a property purchase agreement dated March 7, 2019 between Usha Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Emerald Lake Development Corporation (Jerry Beaulac), pursuant to which the Company can acquire an additional 34% in the Nicobat property, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 500,000 shares.
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
EASTCOAL INC. ("ECX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,577,531 shares to settle outstanding debt for $511,483.42.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
$
|
$
|
\Abraham Jonker
|
Y
|
289,254.21
|
0.0675
|
4,285,247
|
John Conlon
|
Y
|
222,229.21
|
0.0675
|
3,292,284
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]