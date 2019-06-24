TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 24, 2019, 17:46 ET
VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. ("AT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, under the symbol "AT".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "AT" on TSX Venture Exchange after Tuesday June 25, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
______________________________________
CALIFFI CAPITAL CORP. ("CFI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 19, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 19, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
______________________________________
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated May 23, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 27, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open June 26, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 26, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
2,300,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
1,300,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CBAR.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
14852T106
|
Agent:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
100,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated May 23, 2019.
|
Company Contact:
|
Lucas Birdsall
|
Company Address:
|
600-1090 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC
|
Company Phone Number:
|
778-549-6714
|
Company Fax Number:
|
604-357-1030
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
EMPRESS RESOURCES CORP. ("EMPX")
[formerly CIPHER RESOURCES INC. ("CIFR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by a Directors Resolution dated June 11, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening June 26, 2019, the common shares of Empress Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cipher Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
60,756,690
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
18,750
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EMPX
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29247C105
|
(new)
________________________________________
PHOENIX CANADA OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("PCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement of the termination of the letter of intent with VMedia Inc. having been made on June 3, 2019.
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.002627
Payable Date: July 15, 2019
Record Date: June 28, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: June 27, 2019
________________________________________
VALUE CAPITAL TRUST ("VLU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 17, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 17, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.124657534
Payable Date: July 15, 2019
Record Date: June 28, 2019
Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2019
________________________________________
19/06/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
468,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANSO SELECT OPPORTUNITIES CORPORATION ("CSOC.A") ("CSOC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Non Arm's Length share transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2019, between Skunkworks Investment Corporation (the "Purchaser") and Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell certain of its assets consisting of 99,006 Series 4 Class A Preferred Shares of Hubba Inc. to the Purchaser.
As consideration, the Company shall receive $2,100,000 from the Purchaser.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2019.
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8.02 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7.44 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.43 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Margeo Consulting Inc.
|
Y
|
$20,000
|
$0.125
|
160,000
|
(Marcio Fonseca)
|
Promaid Services Ltd.
|
Y
|
$20,000
|
$0.125
|
160,000
|
(Blaine Bailey)
|
Shordean Pty Ltd.
|
Y
|
$20,000
|
$0.125
|
160,000
|
(Trevor Woolfe)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.52 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.21 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.45 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,450,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
None
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
4C Inc
|
(Tom Perovic)
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Rowland Perkins
|
Y
|
3,000,000
|
Anton Drescher
|
Y
|
4,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,311,666
|
[5 Placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commissions of $25,251.99 paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
Cash commissions of $18,000.00 paid to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 21, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 bonus common share purchase warrants to an arm's length lender in consideration for the extension of a US$2,300,000 loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.16 with an expiry date of March 6, 2020.
________________________________________
SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,165,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 06, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
26,750,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
26,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,750,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.12
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y
|
# of Shares
|
369 Terminal Holdings Ltd.
|
Y
|
9,325,000
|
(Michael Scholz)
|
Earnest C. Beaudin
|
Y
|
312,500
|
KDW Consulting Inc.
|
Y
|
62,500
|
(Kelly Walker)
|
Andy Prpic
|
Y
|
625,000
|
Walter Schultz
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Darren Nicholls
|
y
|
100,000
|
Owen Morley
|
Y
|
6,250,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
625,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9.43 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CONTINENTAL PRECIOUS MINERALS INC. ("CZQ.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 4.44 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONTINENTAL PRECIOUS MINERALS INC. ("CZQ.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
