VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. ("AT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, under the symbol "AT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "AT" on TSX Venture Exchange after Tuesday June 25, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

______________________________________

CALIFFI CAPITAL CORP. ("CFI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 19, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 19, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

______________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated May 23, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 27, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 26, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 26, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

2,300,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 1,300,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

CBAR.P CUSIP Number:

14852T106 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated May 23, 2019.

Company Contact: Lucas Birdsall Company Address: 600-1090 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC Company Phone Number: 778-549-6714 Company Fax Number: 604-357-1030 Company Email Address: lucasbirdsall@gmail.com

________________________________________

EMPRESS RESOURCES CORP. ("EMPX")

[formerly CIPHER RESOURCES INC. ("CIFR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by a Directors Resolution dated June 11, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 26, 2019, the common shares of Empress Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cipher Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,756,690 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,750 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EMPX (new) CUSIP Number: 29247C105 (new)

________________________________________

PHOENIX CANADA OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("PCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 26, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement of the termination of the letter of intent with VMedia Inc. having been made on June 3, 2019.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Common Share: $0.002627

Payable Date: July 15, 2019

Record Date: June 28, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

VALUE CAPITAL TRUST ("VLU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 17, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 17, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.124657534

Payable Date: July 15, 2019

Record Date: June 28, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2019

________________________________________

19/06/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 468,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANSO SELECT OPPORTUNITIES CORPORATION ("CSOC.A") ("CSOC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Non Arm's Length share transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 28, 2019, between Skunkworks Investment Corporation (the "Purchaser") and Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell certain of its assets consisting of 99,006 Series 4 Class A Preferred Shares of Hubba Inc. to the Purchaser.

As consideration, the Company shall receive $2,100,000 from the Purchaser.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2019.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8.02 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP. ("EW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7.44 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.43 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FENGRO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("FGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Margeo Consulting Inc. Y $20,000 $0.125 160,000 (Marcio Fonseca)







Promaid Services Ltd. Y $20,000 $0.125 160,000 (Blaine Bailey)







Shordean Pty Ltd. Y $20,000 $0.125 160,000 (Trevor Woolfe)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.52 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.21 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.45 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,450,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 4C Inc



(Tom Perovic) Y 500,000 Rowland Perkins Y 3,000,000 Anton Drescher Y 4,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,311,666 [5 Placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $25,251.99 paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp

Cash commissions of $18,000.00 paid to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 21, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 bonus common share purchase warrants to an arm's length lender in consideration for the extension of a US$2,300,000 loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.16 with an expiry date of March 6, 2020.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,165,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 06, 2019:

Number of Shares: 26,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 26,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,750,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 369 Terminal Holdings Ltd. Y 9,325,000 (Michael Scholz)



Earnest C. Beaudin Y 312,500 KDW Consulting Inc. Y 62,500 (Kelly Walker)



Andy Prpic Y 625,000 Walter Schultz Y 250,000 Darren Nicholls y 100,000 Owen Morley Y 6,250,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 625,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.43 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CONTINENTAL PRECIOUS MINERALS INC. ("CZQ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 4.44 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONTINENTAL PRECIOUS MINERALS INC. ("CZQ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

