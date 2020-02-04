VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Company

Cease Trade Orders have been issued by the Ontario & British Columbia Securities Commissions on February 03, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) ESR 2 Esrey Resources Ltd. 1. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2. Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 3. Certification of the annual filings for the year 2019/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 03, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) NER 2 Newmac Resources Inc. 1. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2. Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 3. Certification of annual filings for the year. 2019/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP. ("TRAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 28, 2020, effective at the close of business on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the common shares of Trakopolis IoT Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

________________________________________

20/02/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,537,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 4,268,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,268,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.30 for 15 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Playford Family Limited (Gil Playford) Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,117,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $28,202.00 and 235,020 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.18 per share for an 18 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated January 27, 2020 and February 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 14, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 3,739,357 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,739,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,739,357 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,161,700 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per non flow through share



Warrants: 2,161,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,161,700 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,690.00 cash Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $960.12 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MINKAP RESOURCES INC. ("KAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, February 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 3, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 743,087 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 10, 2020 to February 10, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PLATFORM EIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("PEC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated January 31, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

__________________________________________

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Pic River PGM Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 28, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% undivided unencumbered legal and beneficial interest in and to the Pic River PGM Project claims located in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, Thunder Bay Mining District (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue to the Vendors up to 1,650,000 common shares, pay $125,000 in cash and commit $160,000 in exploration during the period of four years from closing. Additionally, the Company has agreed to issue up to 2,000,000 common shares, if platinum equivalent identified on the Property exceeds 1 million ounces and a positive bankable feasibility study. The Vendors are entitled to a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") from the Company's sales of any ores, mineral resources or mineral products excluding diamonds and 3% gross overriding royalty (the "GOR") from the production of diamonds. The Company can purchase up to 1.5% of the NSR and 1.5% of the GOR for $1,500,000 each.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2020.

___________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, February 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, February 04, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 91,955 common shares at a price of $0.165 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $15,172.6 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 11 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu) NP 3,537 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean) NP 19,452 Brian Ramjattan NP 35,367

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2020.

_________________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 04, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, February 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

