VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0452

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 20, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the common shares of Gabriel Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining & Oil & Gas Extraction" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

125,629,976 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: GBU (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 361970502 (new)



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0453

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND.H")

[formerly Katipult Technology Corp. ("FUND")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2025 and the Company's press release dated February 12, 2025, effective at opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 18, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FUND to FUND.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0454

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: April 15, 2025

Record Date: March 31, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: March 31, 2025

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0455

BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the securities of BE Resources Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, a news release was issued on January 6, 2025, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

25/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0456

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $30,002,407.50



Offering: 11,765,650 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.55 per Listed Share



Overallotment Option: The underwriters purchased a maximum of 1,534,650 Listed Shares for the

overallotment purposes. As of February 7, 2025, such option has been

exercised in full. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

National Bank Financial Inc. (Lead) N/A N/A

Beacon Securities Limited (Lead) N/A N/A

Raymond James Ltd. N/A N/A

Scotia Capital Inc. N/A N/A

TD Securities Inc. N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated February 4, 2025, and company's

news releases dated January 31, 2025 and February 7, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0457

AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, February 13, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0458

AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 13, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0459

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $120,000 Offering: 12,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.01 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024 and January

21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0460

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $575,000 Offering: 2,875,000 Listed Shares with 1,437,500 warrants Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated May 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0461

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,059,638



Offering: 10,298,190 Listed Shares with 5,149,095 warrants



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 15,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is

exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 9, 2024,

March 18, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0462

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $160,200.00 Offering: 1,335,000 Listed Shares with 1,335,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a five-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0463

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,362,208.26



Offering: 6,486,706 Listed Shares with 6,476,706 warrants



Offering Price: $0.21 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 62,461

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at

$0.21 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 29, 2024,

January 9, 2025 and January 31, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0464

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: At-the-market Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $122,623,120 in the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Offering: 21,367,527 Listed Shares



Offering Price: An average price of $5.74 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants



N/A N/A Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2025, and the

company's news releases dated October 3, 2025, and February 12, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0465

MAWSON FINLAND LIMITED ("MFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, February 12, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0466

MAWSON FINLAND LIMITED ("MFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 13, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0467

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length share exchange agreement with Abaxx Technologies Inc.

The Company will issue 8,810,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 in exchange for 237,192 common shares of Abaxx Technologies Inc. Haywood Securities Inc. will receive 516,530 common shares for acting as a financial advisor to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2024, December 5, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0468

NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a credit agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated January 24, 2025, whereby the Lender has committed to advance up to CA$43,431,000 principal amount of a senior secured first lien term loan (the "Credit Facility") to the Company on the closing date (the "Closing Date"). The Credit Facility matures in five (5) years from the Closing Date and bears interest in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. The Credit Facility is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company's obligations under the Agreement will be guaranteed by a non-arm's length guarantor (the "Guarantor"). The Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 32,735,295 non-transferable bonus warrants to the Guarantor in consideration of the Guarantor providing the guarantee. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CA$0.055 for a 5-year period.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0469

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.WT") ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that Partners Value Investments Inc. ("PVII"), a subsidiary of Partners Value Investments L.P. (the "Company"), pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 10, 2025, may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,396,407 share purchase warrants (PVF.WT) and up to 3,533,558 Class A preferred shares, series 1 (PVF.PR.V) in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 14, 2025 to February 13, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of PVII.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0470

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Debt Settled: $75,000 Securities Issued: 1,250,000 Listed Shares Issue Price: $0.06 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2025. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0471

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,500,000



Offering: 30,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate)

0 1,155,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at

$0.05 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 20, 2025 and

February 11, 2025.





______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0472

ZINCX RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $500,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,761,905 Listed Shares Conversion Price: $0.105 per Listed Share Maturity date: January 23, 2028 Interest rate: 5% per annum Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 27, 2025 and February 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0473

GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC. ("GHR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $178,500 Offering: 5,100,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 13, 2024 and February

12, 2025.

_______________________________________

