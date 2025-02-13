TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Feb 13, 2025, 18:52 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0452
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 20, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the common shares of Gabriel Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining & Oil & Gas Extraction" company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
125,629,976
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GBU (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
361970502 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0453
KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND.H")
[formerly Katipult Technology Corp. ("FUND")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2025 and the Company's press release dated February 12, 2025, effective at opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of February 18, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from FUND to FUND.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0454
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: April 15, 2025
Record Date: March 31, 2025
Ex-dividend Date: March 31, 2025
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2025-0455
BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the securities of BE Resources Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, a news release was issued on January 6, 2025, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_______________________________________
25/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0456
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share OfferingTSX Venture Exchange Bulletins BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$30,002,407.50
|
Offering:
|
11,765,650 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$2.55 per Listed Share
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters purchased a maximum of 1,534,650 Listed Shares for the
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
National Bank Financial Inc. (Lead)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Beacon Securities Limited (Lead)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Raymond James Ltd.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Scotia Capital Inc.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
TD Securities Inc.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus supplement dated February 4, 2025, and company's
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0457
AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:01 a.m. PST, February 13, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0458
AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 13, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0459
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$120,000
|
Offering:
|
12,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.01 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 5, 2024 and January
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0460
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$575,000
|
Offering:
|
2,875,000 Listed Shares with 1,437,500 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated May 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0461
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,059,638
|
Offering:
|
10,298,190 Listed Shares with 5,149,095 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
15,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 9, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0462
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$160,200.00
|
Offering:
|
1,335,000 Listed Shares with 1,335,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a five-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated January 27, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0463
DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,362,208.26
|
Offering:
|
6,486,706 Listed Shares with 6,476,706 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.21 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
62,461
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 29, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0464
HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
At-the-market Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$122,623,120 in the quarter ended December 31, 2024
|
Offering:
|
21,367,527 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
An average price of $5.74 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus supplement dated October 3, 2025, and the
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0465
MAWSON FINLAND LIMITED ("MFL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, February 12, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0466
MAWSON FINLAND LIMITED ("MFL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 13, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0467
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length share exchange agreement with Abaxx Technologies Inc.
The Company will issue 8,810,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 in exchange for 237,192 common shares of Abaxx Technologies Inc. Haywood Securities Inc. will receive 516,530 common shares for acting as a financial advisor to the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2024, December 5, 2024, and December 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0468
NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a credit agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated January 24, 2025, whereby the Lender has committed to advance up to CA$43,431,000 principal amount of a senior secured first lien term loan (the "Credit Facility") to the Company on the closing date (the "Closing Date"). The Credit Facility matures in five (5) years from the Closing Date and bears interest in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. The Credit Facility is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company's obligations under the Agreement will be guaranteed by a non-arm's length guarantor (the "Guarantor"). The Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 32,735,295 non-transferable bonus warrants to the Guarantor in consideration of the Guarantor providing the guarantee. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CA$0.055 for a 5-year period.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0469
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.WT") ("PVF.PR.V")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that Partners Value Investments Inc. ("PVII"), a subsidiary of Partners Value Investments L.P. (the "Company"), pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 10, 2025, may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,396,407 share purchase warrants (PVF.WT) and up to 3,533,558 Class A preferred shares, series 1 (PVF.PR.V) in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 14, 2025 to February 13, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of PVII.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0470
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$75,000
|
Securities Issued:
|
1,250,000 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2025. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0471
ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,500,000
|
Offering:
|
30,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
0
|
1,155,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 20, 2025 and
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0472
ZINCX RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$500,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,761,905 Listed Shares
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.105 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
January 23, 2028
|
Interest rate:
|
5% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 27, 2025 and February 13, 2025.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2025-0473
GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC. ("GHR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2025
NEX Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$178,500
|
Offering:
|
5,100,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.035 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 13, 2024 and February
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article