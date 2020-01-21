TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 21, 2020, 17:54 ET
VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.0127 (estimated)
Payable Date: February 18, 2020
Record Date: January 31, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2020
________________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on December 16, 2019, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent amount per Unit as follows:
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.0127 (final)
Payable Date: January 15, 2020
Record Date: December 31, 2019
________________________________________
G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")
[formerly GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC. ("GGG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday January 23, 2020, the common shares of G6 Materials Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
82,608,574
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GGG
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
361333107
|
(new)
________________________________________
IEMR RESOURCES INC. ("IRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2019, effective at the open on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
___________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Late Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: January 31, 2020
Record Date: January 15, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: January 22, 2020
The common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis but
due to late notification from the Issuer have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and will
commence trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on January 22, 2020. Holders
including purchasers of the shares on or before January 21, 2020 should maintain a record
of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend.
___________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
[formerly Canex Energy Corp. ("CSC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Name Change, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
NEX Company
Canex Energy Corp. (now renamed "SKRR Exploration Inc.") (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on opening Thursday, January 23, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening Thursday, January 23, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from CSC.H to SKRR.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
12,614,775 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
Acquisition of up to a 75% equity interest in Olson Gold Project:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 24, 2019 between the Company and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), under which Eagle Plains has agreed to grant the Company an option to acquire up to a 75% equity interest in its Olson Gold Project located approximately 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.
Under the Agreement, the Company may earn-in up to a 51% interest in the Olson Gold Project by making certain staged cash payments, share payments of common shares in the capital of the Company to Eagle Plains and exploration expenditures over a period as follows: (i) $10,000 in cash upon execution of a letter of intent in respect of the Transaction (paid); (ii) $20,000 in cash and 200,000 common shares upon TSXV approval of the transaction and the Agreement (the "Approval Date"); (iii) $40,000 in cash, 200,000 common shares and $200,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2020; (iv) $80,000 in cash, 200,000 common shares and $500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2021; and (v) $100,000 in cash, 200,000 common shares and $800,000 in exploration expenditures on orbefore December 31, 2022. The Company may earn-in up to a an additional 24% (75% total) interest in the Olson Gold Project by making additional exploration expenditures of $1,500,000 on the Olson Gold Project and issuing 200,000 common shares of the Company to Eagle Plains on or before December 31, 2023.
Private Placement –Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 25, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,714,896 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,857,448 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,448 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Sherman Dahl
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Ross McElroy
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Jeremy Ross
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Andrew Williams
|
P
|
125,000
|
Wendie Elliott
|
P
|
50,000
|
David Elliott
|
P
|
150,000
|
Finder's Fees:
|
Haywood Securities Inc: cash commission of $16,671.90 and
|
PI Financial Corp.: cash commission of $1,190 and 7,000 broker
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation: cash commission of
|
National Bank Financial Inc.: cash commission of $5,950 and
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Name Change:
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 12, 2019, Canex Energy Corp. has changed its name to SKRR Exploration Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday, January 23, 2020, the common shares of SKRR Exploration Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and the common shares of Canex Energy Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
12,614,775 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SKRR
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
78446Q 10 0
|
(new)
Shares for Debt:
The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,595,590 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $441,250 and the Company has issued such shares.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
9 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening Thursday, January 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.
___________________________________________
PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2016, effective at the opening, Thursday, January 23, 2020, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.
_______________________________________
20/01/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,666,250 shares
|
6,190,889 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
$0.19 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
5,428,569 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,428,569 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
43 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Cory Belyk
|
Y
|
263,157 F/T
|
Peter Dasler
|
Y
|
100,000 F/T
|
Karl Schimann
|
Y
|
55,000 F/T
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
157,000F/T
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $10,500.54 and 55,266 Finder's Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,190.40 and 7,440 Finder's Warrants that are
|
Fortification Capital Inc. - $285.00 and 1,500 Finder's Warrants that are
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $11,400.00 and 60,000 Finder's Warrants that are
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Toronto) - $12,000.00 and 63,157 Finder's Warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Vancouver) - $4,525.80 and 23,820 Finder's
|
Sprott Capital Partners LP - $570.00 and 3,000 Finder's Warrants that are
|
PI Financial Corp. - $1,332.00 and 7,200 Finder's Warrants that are
|
Raymond James Inc. - $889.20 and 4,680 Finder's Warrants that are
|
Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. - $9,006.00 and 47,400 Finder's Warrants that
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 31, 2019 and January 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Iain Brown
|
Y
|
500,000
|
T. Greg Hawkins
|
Y
|
140,000
|
Alexander Strategy Corp
|
(Alexander Pannu)
|
Y
|
100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,434,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
2 years from the date of issuance
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
3 years from the date of issuance
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,084,000 non-flow through shares and 2,350,000 flow-through shares with 4,434,000 purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2018.
________________________________________
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,161,333 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Venture Lending and Leasing VIII, Inc. (the "Lender") in connection with a secured loan amendment (the "Loan Amendment") dated December 31, 2019. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.
For further information, please refer to the Company's original press releases dated December 20, 2017 and January 6, 2020.
________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 17, 2019, as amended on November 21 and December 30, 2019 (collectively "the "Agreements"), between an arms-length party (the "Vendor") and Nobel REIT Limited Partnership, by its general partner Nobel REIT GP Inc. - a subsidiary limited partnership ("Nobel") controlled by Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust"), whereby the Trust will acquire three single-tenant industrial properties located in Regina and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$17,400,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of 3,476,190 Trust units and 4,809,524 class B LP units of Nobel, at a deemed value of CDN$2.10 per unit.
For more information, refer to the Trust's news release dated January 06, 2020.
________________________________________
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated December 3, 2019 and December 4, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
13,391,230 charity flow-through common shares
|
4,011,000 Québec flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.297 per charity flow-through common share
|
$0.255 per Québec flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
47 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Jean Dion
|
Y
|
98,040
|
Denis Lachance
|
Y
|
98,040
|
Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees)
|
P
|
399,930
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Five finders received a total cash commission of $204,326.56, 154,558
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 19, 2019.
RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. («RDS»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 3 décembre 2019 et 4 décembre 2019:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
13 391 230 actions accréditives ordinaires caritatives
|
4 011 000 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec
|
Prix :
|
0,297 $ par action accréditive ordinaire caritative
|
0,255 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
47 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Jean Dion
|
Y
|
98 040
|
Denis Lachance
|
Y
|
98 040
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs)
|
P
|
399 930
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 18, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,863,572 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,931,782 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,931,782 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.26
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Lewis Lawrick
|
Y
|
91,667
|
Sheri Rempel
|
Y
|
11,250
|
Teodora Dechev
|
Y
|
58,379
|
Eric Strom
|
Y
|
73,076
|
James Morton
|
Y
|
17,500
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
366,666
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$6,004.80 cash; 33,360 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.26
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Exercisable for 2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2020 and January 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,820,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,410,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
42 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
6,000,000
|
Barry Girling
|
Y
|
20,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. $16,500 cash and 66,000 warrants payable
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $21,000 cash and 96,000 warrants payable
|
PI Financial Corp. $1,500 cash and 6,000 warrants payable
|
Elefterios Aligizakis $52,500 cash payable
|
-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.40 for three years
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, January 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article