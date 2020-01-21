VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.0127 (estimated)

Payable Date: February 18, 2020

Record Date: January 31, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2020

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on December 16, 2019, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent amount per Unit as follows:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.0127 (final)

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

________________________________________

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

[formerly GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC. ("GGG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday January 23, 2020, the common shares of G6 Materials Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

82,608,574 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: GGG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 361333107 (new)

________________________________________

IEMR RESOURCES INC. ("IRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2019, effective at the open on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

___________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Late Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: January 31, 2020

Record Date: January 15, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: January 22, 2020



The common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis but

due to late notification from the Issuer have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and will

commence trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on January 22, 2020. Holders

including purchasers of the shares on or before January 21, 2020 should maintain a record

of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend.

___________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

[formerly Canex Energy Corp. ("CSC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Name Change, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

NEX Company

Canex Energy Corp. (now renamed "SKRR Exploration Inc.") (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on opening Thursday, January 23, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 23, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from CSC.H to SKRR.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,614,775 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Acquisition of up to a 75% equity interest in Olson Gold Project:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 24, 2019 between the Company and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains"), under which Eagle Plains has agreed to grant the Company an option to acquire up to a 75% equity interest in its Olson Gold Project located approximately 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Under the Agreement, the Company may earn-in up to a 51% interest in the Olson Gold Project by making certain staged cash payments, share payments of common shares in the capital of the Company to Eagle Plains and exploration expenditures over a period as follows: (i) $10,000 in cash upon execution of a letter of intent in respect of the Transaction (paid); (ii) $20,000 in cash and 200,000 common shares upon TSXV approval of the transaction and the Agreement (the "Approval Date"); (iii) $40,000 in cash, 200,000 common shares and $200,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2020; (iv) $80,000 in cash, 200,000 common shares and $500,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2021; and (v) $100,000 in cash, 200,000 common shares and $800,000 in exploration expenditures on orbefore December 31, 2022. The Company may earn-in up to a an additional 24% (75% total) interest in the Olson Gold Project by making additional exploration expenditures of $1,500,000 on the Olson Gold Project and issuing 200,000 common shares of the Company to Eagle Plains on or before December 31, 2023.

Private Placement –Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,714,896 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 2,857,448 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,448 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sherman Dahl Y 20,000 Ross McElroy Y 100,000 Jeremy Ross Y 50,000 Andrew Williams P 125,000 Wendie Elliott P 50,000 David Elliott P 150,000

Finder's Fees: Haywood Securities Inc: cash commission of $16,671.90 and

98,070 broker warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.25 per

share





PI Financial Corp.: cash commission of $1,190 and 7,000 broker

warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.25 per share





Mackie Research Capital Corporation: cash commission of

$13,311.34 and 78,302 broker warrants exercisable for 24 months

at $0.25 per share





National Bank Financial Inc.: cash commission of $5,950 and

35,000broker warrants exercisable for 24 months at $0.25 per

share

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 12, 2019, Canex Energy Corp. has changed its name to SKRR Exploration Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 23, 2020, the common shares of SKRR Exploration Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and the common shares of Canex Energy Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,614,775 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: SKRR (new) CUSIP Number: 78446Q 10 0 (new)

Shares for Debt:

The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,595,590 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $441,250 and the Company has issued such shares.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

___________________________________________

PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2016, effective at the opening, Thursday, January 23, 2020, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

_______________________________________

20/01/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,666,250 shares

6,190,889 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share

$0.19 per flow-through share



Warrants: 5,428,569 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,428,569 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Cory Belyk Y 263,157 F/T Peter Dasler Y 100,000 F/T Karl Schimann Y 55,000 F/T Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 157,000F/T [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $10,500.54 and 55,266 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year

period





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,190.40 and 7,440 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period





Fortification Capital Inc. - $285.00 and 1,500 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period





Haywood Securities Inc. - $11,400.00 and 60,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period





Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Toronto) - $12,000.00 and 63,157 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year

period





Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Vancouver) - $4,525.80 and 23,820 Finder's

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a

three year period





Sprott Capital Partners LP - $570.00 and 3,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period





PI Financial Corp. - $1,332.00 and 7,200 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period





Raymond James Inc. - $889.20 and 4,680 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period





Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. - $9,006.00 and 47,400 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a three year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 31, 2019 and January 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Iain Brown Y 500,000 T. Greg Hawkins Y 140,000 Alexander Strategy Corp



(Alexander Pannu) Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,434,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 2 years from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: 3 years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,084,000 non-flow through shares and 2,350,000 flow-through shares with 4,434,000 purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2018.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,161,333 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Venture Lending and Leasing VIII, Inc. (the "Lender") in connection with a secured loan amendment (the "Loan Amendment") dated December 31, 2019. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's original press releases dated December 20, 2017 and January 6, 2020.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 17, 2019, as amended on November 21 and December 30, 2019 (collectively "the "Agreements"), between an arms-length party (the "Vendor") and Nobel REIT Limited Partnership, by its general partner Nobel REIT GP Inc. - a subsidiary limited partnership ("Nobel") controlled by Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust"), whereby the Trust will acquire three single-tenant industrial properties located in Regina and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$17,400,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of 3,476,190 Trust units and 4,809,524 class B LP units of Nobel, at a deemed value of CDN$2.10 per unit.

For more information, refer to the Trust's news release dated January 06, 2020.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated December 3, 2019 and December 4, 2019:

Number of Securities: 13,391,230 charity flow-through common shares

4,011,000 Québec flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.297 per charity flow-through common share

$0.255 per Québec flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 47 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jean Dion Y 98,040 Denis Lachance Y 98,040 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 399,930

Finder's Fee: Five finders received a total cash commission of $204,326.56, 154,558

compensation warrants exercisable at a price of $0.255 until April 20, 2020 and

352,383 compensation warrants exercisable at a price of $0.297 until April 20,

2020

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 19, 2019.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. («RDS»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 3 décembre 2019 et 4 décembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 13 391 230 actions accréditives ordinaires caritatives

4 011 000 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec



Prix : 0,297 $ par action accréditive ordinaire caritative

0,255 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec



Nombre de souscripteurs: 47 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jean Dion Y 98 040 Denis Lachance Y 98 040 Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 399 930

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant

204 326,56 $, 154 558 bons de souscription de compensation pouvant être

exercés au prix de 0,255 $ par action jusqu'au 20 avril 2020 et 352 383 bons

de souscription de compensation pouvant être exercés au prix de 0,297 $ par

action jusqu'au 20 avril 2020

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,863,572 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 1,931,782 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,931,782 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.26



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lewis Lawrick Y 91,667 Sheri Rempel Y 11,250 Teodora Dechev Y 58,379 Eric Strom Y 73,076 James Morton Y 17,500 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 366,666

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $6,004.80 cash; 33,360 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.26 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2020 and January 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,820,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 10,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,410,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 6,000,000 Barry Girling Y 20,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $16,500 cash and 66,000 warrants payable

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $21,000 cash and 96,000 warrants payable

PI Financial Corp. $1,500 cash and 6,000 warrants payable

Elefterios Aligizakis $52,500 cash payable

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.40 for three years

from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, January 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

