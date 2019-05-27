VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADCORE Inc. ("ADCO")

[formerly County Capital One Ltd. ("CCAP.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Private Placement- Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its non-offering prospectus dated May 24, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all the shares of Podium Advertising Technologies Ltd. d/b/a ADCORE ("ADCORE"), incorporated under the laws of Israel, in consideration of the issuance of the following securities post-consolidation (excluding the concurrent brokered private placement described below):

(1) 45,239,252 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share (inclusive of the exercise of 4,756,700 common shares issued concurrently with closing in connection with the exercise of 4,756,700 stock options at a nominal exercise price); and



(2) 4,760,748 replacement stock options at an exercise price of $0.1238 until May 3, 2025

A total of 45,239,252 common shares post-consolidation and 4,760,748 stock options post-consolidation issued to ADCORE securityholders are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as a "Custom Computer Programming Services" Issuer (NAICS Number: 541511).

For further information, please refer to the Company's non-offering prospectus dated May 24, 2019, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated March 14, 2019, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Company Tier Reclassification:

In accordance with Policy 2.5 of the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from:

Tier 2 to: Classification: Tier 1

Private Placement-Brokered:

ADCORE completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts that were automatically exercised immediately before the closing of the QT into ADCORE units. The exercise of each unit resulted in the issuance of one common share and one-half of one warrant of the Resulting Issuer on a post-transaction basis, as described below.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,117,000 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share post-consolidation



Warrants: 2,558,500 warrants to purchase 2,558,500 common shares post-consolidation



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 post-consolidation for 24 months



Number of Placees: 64 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P / # of Shares





Paul Dinelle Y 200,000 2320578 Ontario Inc. (Tyler Lang) Y 175,000 The Chrysalis Capital Group Inc. (Robert Munro) Y 200,000





Intermediaries' Fee: WD Capital Markets Inc. (as lead agent), Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. collectively received an aggregate cash commission of $179,095 and 358,190 non-transferable broker warrants to purchase units at an exercise price of $0.50 post-consolidation for 24 months. Each unit is composed of one common share and one-half of one warrant at an exercise price of $0.75 post-consolidation for a period of 24 months from closing. The Company and ADCORE have agreed to a corporate finance fee of $25,000.

The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement via a press release dated May 27, 2019.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.5738 old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "County Capital One Ltd." to "Adcore Inc.".

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the common shares of "Adcore Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "County Capital One Ltd." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

55,356,253 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-

consolidation basis



Escrow: 47,770,408 common shares and 4,760,748 options, of which

11,942,602 shares and 1,190,187 options are released at the date of

this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Toronto)



Trading Symbol: ADCO (NEW)



CUSIP Number: 00654B104 (NEW)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, Toronto,

Ontario, M6C 2Y3 Company Phone Number: (415) 799-4515 Company Email Address: invest@adcore.com Company website: www.adcore.com

____________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the directors on May 9, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) six old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective, at the opening, on May 29, 2019, the common shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 13,711,320 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: CTN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 15643T305 (new)

________________________________________

EIGHT SOLUTIONS INC. ("ES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 23, 2019 and the Company's press release dated May 23, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated May 23, 2019, effective at market open on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on May 27, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

JEOTEX INC. ("JTX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 27, 2019 and the Company's press release dated May 27, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

19/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP. ("ARA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:37 a.m. PST, May 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP. ("ARA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 30, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 23,800,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 23,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,800,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 7,546,526 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 7,546,526 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,546,526 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 200,000

Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc $100,000.00 cash; 2,000,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $11,019.79 cash EMD Financial Inc $2,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.07



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

each warrant is exercisable for $0.07 for 5 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CANVASS VENTURES LTD. ("CVS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC - Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 24, 2019 for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: $1,732,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.73 per share



Maturity date: May 16, 2024. The Debentures will be redeemable at the option of Fronsac on or after May 16, 2022 if the closing price of the common shares is higher than $0.73 for a period of forty-five consecutive business days



Interest rate: 6% per annum



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Finder's Fee: A finder received commissions totaling $15,840.11

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 16, 2019.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC («FRO.UN»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertibles : 1 732 000$



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,73$ par action



Date d'échéance : 16 mai 2024. Les Débentures seront rachetables au gré de Fronsac à compter du 16 mai 2022 si le cours de clôture des actions ordinaires est supérieur à 0,73$ pendant une période de quarante-cinq jours ouvrables consécutifs



Taux d'intérêt : 6% par année



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs



Honoraires d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires totalisant 15 840,11$ en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 mai 2019.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 14,869,091 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per common share



Number of Placees: 53 Placees

Name Insider=Y/ProGroup=P # of shares Jason Parravano Y 94,805 Plaza Z-Corp. Properties Inc (Michael Zakuta) Y 909,091 François Laplante Y 150,000 Michel Trudeau Y 1,818,182 Laframboise Holding Inc. (Joseph Guy Laframboise) Y 1,363,637

Finder's Fee: Three finders received commissions totaling $74,099.89 cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 16, 2019.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC («FRO.UN»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 14 869 091 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,55$ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 53 souscripteurs

Nom Initié=Y/Groupe Pro=P # d'actions Jason Parravano Y 94 805 Les immeubles Plaza Z-Corp Inc. (Michael Zakuta) Y 909 091 François Laplante Y 150 000 Michel Trudeau Y 1 818 182 Gestion Laframboise Inc. (Joseph Guy Laframboise) Y 1 363 637

Honoraire d'intermédiation : TroCis intermédiaires ont reçu des honoraires totalisant 74 099,89$ en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 mai 2019.

________________________________________

HAW CAPITAL CORP. ("HAW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated May 24, 2019, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC. ("NVH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,430,000 units, each unit consisting in one common share and one half common share purchase warrant

1,850,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per unit

$0.065 per flow-through share



Warrants: 715,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 715,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee: A finder received $2,568 cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 14, 2019.

RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE («SFX»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 1 430 000 unités, chaque unité étant composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'actions ordinaires

1 850 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,05$ par unité

0,065$ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 715 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 715 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07$ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 6 souscripteurs



Honoraire d'intermédiation : 2 568$ en espèces ont été payés à un intermédiaire

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 14 mai 2019.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 30, 2019 between Silver Range Resources Ltd. (the 'Company') and Discover Consultants (William Gilmour, Thomas Carpenter) pursuant to which the Company may acquire a proprietary database of mineral exploration targets located in southwestern USA in consideration of $10,000 and 400,000 shares.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Yana Bobrovskaya Y 150,000 622738 BC Ltd (Mark Tommasi) Y 250,000 Complete Communications Inc. (Geoff Watson) Y 250,000

________________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

JEOTEX INC. ("JTX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

