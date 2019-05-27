TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 27, 2019, 19:58 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADCORE Inc. ("ADCO")
[formerly County Capital One Ltd. ("CCAP.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Private Placement- Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction - Completed:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its non-offering prospectus dated May 24, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.
The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all the shares of Podium Advertising Technologies Ltd. d/b/a ADCORE ("ADCORE"), incorporated under the laws of Israel, in consideration of the issuance of the following securities post-consolidation (excluding the concurrent brokered private placement described below):
|
(1)
|
45,239,252 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share (inclusive of the exercise of 4,756,700 common shares issued concurrently with closing in connection with the exercise of 4,756,700 stock options at a nominal exercise price); and
|
(2)
|
4,760,748 replacement stock options at an exercise price of $0.1238 until May 3, 2025
A total of 45,239,252 common shares post-consolidation and 4,760,748 stock options post-consolidation issued to ADCORE securityholders are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement.
The Company is classified as a "Custom Computer Programming Services" Issuer (NAICS Number: 541511).
For further information, please refer to the Company's non-offering prospectus dated May 24, 2019, available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading:
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated March 14, 2019, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Company Tier Reclassification:
In accordance with Policy 2.5 of the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from:
|
Tier 2 to:
|
Classification: Tier 1
Private Placement-Brokered:
ADCORE completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts that were automatically exercised immediately before the closing of the QT into ADCORE units. The exercise of each unit resulted in the issuance of one common share and one-half of one warrant of the Resulting Issuer on a post-transaction basis, as described below.
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,117,000 common shares post-consolidation
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per common share post-consolidation
|
Warrants:
|
2,558,500 warrants to purchase 2,558,500 common shares post-consolidation
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 post-consolidation for 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
64 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Dinelle
|
Y
|
200,000
|
2320578 Ontario Inc. (Tyler Lang)
|
Y
|
175,000
|
The Chrysalis Capital Group Inc. (Robert Munro)
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Intermediaries' Fee:
|
WD Capital Markets Inc. (as lead agent), Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. collectively received an aggregate cash commission of $179,095 and 358,190 non-transferable broker warrants to purchase units at an exercise price of $0.50 post-consolidation for 24 months. Each unit is composed of one common share and one-half of one warrant at an exercise price of $0.75 post-consolidation for a period of 24 months from closing. The Company and ADCORE have agreed to a corporate finance fee of $25,000.
The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the Private Placement via a press release dated May 27, 2019.
Name Change and Consolidation:
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.5738 old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "County Capital One Ltd." to "Adcore Inc.".
Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the common shares of "Adcore Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "County Capital One Ltd." will be delisted.
|
Post-Consolidation and
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
47,770,408 common shares and 4,760,748 options, of which
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Toronto)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ADCO
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00654B104
|
(NEW)
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
|
Company Contact:
|
Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
Company Address:
|
1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, Toronto,
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(415) 799-4515
|
Company Email Address:
|
Company website:
____________________________________
CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the directors on May 9, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) six old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective, at the opening, on May 29, 2019, the common shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
13,711,320
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CTN
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
15643T305
|
(new)
________________________________________
EIGHT SOLUTIONS INC. ("ES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 23, 2019 and the Company's press release dated May 23, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated May 23, 2019, effective at market open on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on May 27, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
JEOTEX INC. ("JTX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 27, 2019 and the Company's press release dated May 27, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
19/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP. ("ARA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:37 a.m. PST, May 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ANCONIA RESOURCES CORP. ("ARA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
________________________________________
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 30, 2019:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
23,800,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
23,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,800,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
7,546,526 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
7,546,526 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,546,526 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
200,000
Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc
|
$100,000.00 cash; 2,000,000 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$11,019.79 cash
|
EMD Financial Inc
|
$2,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
each warrant is exercisable for $0.07 for 5 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CANVASS VENTURES LTD. ("CVS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC - Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 24, 2019 for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$1,732,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.73 per share
|
Maturity date:
|
May 16, 2024. The Debentures will be redeemable at the option of Fronsac on or after May 16, 2022 if the closing price of the common shares is higher than $0.73 for a period of forty-five consecutive business days
|
Interest rate:
|
6% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received commissions totaling $15,840.11
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 16, 2019.
FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC («FRO.UN»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Débenture convertibles :
|
1 732 000$
|
Prix de conversion :
|
Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,73$ par action
|
Date d'échéance :
|
16 mai 2024. Les Débentures seront rachetables au gré de Fronsac à compter du 16 mai 2022 si le cours de clôture des actions ordinaires est supérieur à 0,73$ pendant une période de quarante-cinq jours ouvrables consécutifs
|
Taux d'intérêt :
|
6% par année
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
8 souscripteurs
|
Honoraires d'intermédiation :
|
Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires totalisant 15 840,11$ en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 mai 2019.
________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
14,869,091 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.55 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
53 Placees
|
Name
|
Insider=Y/ProGroup=P
|
# of shares
|
Jason Parravano
|
Y
|
94,805
|
Plaza Z-Corp. Properties Inc (Michael Zakuta)
|
Y
|
909,091
|
François Laplante
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Michel Trudeau
|
Y
|
1,818,182
|
Laframboise Holding Inc. (Joseph Guy Laframboise)
|
Y
|
1,363,637
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Three finders received commissions totaling $74,099.89 cash
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 16, 2019.
FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC («FRO.UN»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
14 869 091 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,55$ par action ordinaire
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
53 souscripteurs
|
Nom
|
Initié=Y/Groupe Pro=P
|
# d'actions
|
Jason Parravano
|
Y
|
94 805
|
Les immeubles Plaza Z-Corp Inc. (Michael Zakuta)
|
Y
|
909 091
|
François Laplante
|
Y
|
150 000
|
Michel Trudeau
|
Y
|
1 818 182
|
Gestion Laframboise Inc. (Joseph Guy Laframboise)
|
Y
|
1 363 637
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
TroCis intermédiaires ont reçu des honoraires totalisant 74 099,89$ en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 mai 2019.
________________________________________
HAW CAPITAL CORP. ("HAW.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated May 24, 2019, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC. ("NVH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
1,430,000 units, each unit consisting in one common share and one half common share purchase warrant
|
1,850,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per unit
|
$0.065 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
715,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 715,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received $2,568 cash
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 14, 2019.
RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE («SFX»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 mai 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
1 430 000 unités, chaque unité étant composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'actions ordinaires
|
1 850 000 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,05$ par unité
|
0,065$ par action accréditive
|
Bons de souscription :
|
715 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 715 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,07$ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
6 souscripteurs
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
2 568$ en espèces ont été payés à un intermédiaire
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 14 mai 2019.
________________________________________
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 30, 2019 between Silver Range Resources Ltd. (the 'Company') and Discover Consultants (William Gilmour, Thomas Carpenter) pursuant to which the Company may acquire a proprietary database of mineral exploration targets located in southwestern USA in consideration of $10,000 and 400,000 shares.
________________________________________
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.085 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Yana Bobrovskaya
|
Y
|
150,000
|
622738 BC Ltd (Mark Tommasi)
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Complete Communications Inc. (Geoff Watson)
|
Y
|
250,000
________________________________________
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
JEOTEX INC. ("JTX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, May 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
