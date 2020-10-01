VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

[formerly NXGold Ltd. ("NXN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 05, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: International Consolidated Uranium Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, October 05, 2020, the common shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of NXGold Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,413,229 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CUR (NEW) CUSIP Number: 45935R105 (NEW)

________________________________________

20/10/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,013,311 shares at $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $101,331.19.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:28 a.m. PST, Sep. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2020, August 19, 2020 and September 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.075 per share for the first twenty-four (24) months and at a price of

CDN$0.10 per share for the remaining twelve (12) months, for a total term of 36

months



Number of Placees: 26 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of units





Diges Professional

Corporation (Carmen Diges) Y 2,000,000 Nominex Ltd (Neil Novak) Y 400,000



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$13,600 in cash and 272,000 broker warrants payable to

Raymond James Ltd and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each broker

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.075 for a period

of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CONNAUGHT VENTURES INC. ("CNV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 1, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 2, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2020 and further amended on August 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,668,322 shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Warrants: 7,668,322 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,668,322 shares. The

Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of

the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds

$0.10 for more than 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration,

the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date

which is 30 days following the date of receipt of a written notice from the

Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms. Any portion of the Warrants

unexercised after acceleration will be cancelled and thereafter void.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Blake Fallis Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: John Wiebe - $5,000 in cash payments

Lamont Stradeski - $800 in cash payments

Lion Park Capital Corp. – $2,400 in cash payments

Glenn Nickel – $2,000 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GINSMS INC. ("GOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 763,135 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $76,313.56:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 21, 2020.

RESSOURCES GLEN EAGLE INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 1 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 763 135 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 76 313,56 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 21 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2020 and further amended on August 13, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $2,419,000 in principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common

share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at $0.30 of principal outstanding per unit until the Maturity

date as outlined below. The Debentures are subject to a forced conversion provision whereby

if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company exceed

$0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of a forced conversion, the Company may

force the conversion of a portion or all of the outstanding Debentures into units.



Maturity date: July 31, 2023



Warrants Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company. The

Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.60 until the Maturity date.



Interest rate: 9% per annum, payable semi-annually in cash or common shares of the Company



Number of Placees: 103 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount of Debentures Impactreneur Capital Corp.



(Hamed Shahbazi) Y $96,000 Sean Cleary Y $50,000 Dan Teguh Y $40,000 Simon Dealy Y $10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $217,000 [8 placees]







Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $152,691 in cash payments and 508,970 finder's

warrant. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable at $0.30 for one common share

of the Company for 36 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 9,860,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 19,720,000 common shares and 9,860,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on October 24, 2019.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 9 860 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 22 octobre 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 22 octobre 2022 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 19 720 000 actions ordinaires et 9 860 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 24 octobre 2019.

_______________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Project Acquisition Agreement dated August 3, 2020 and Property Acquisition Agreement and Data Acquisition Agreement dated August 4, 2020 (collectively, the "Agreements"), among the Company, the Company's subsidiary Minera Mirlos S. DE R.L. DE C.V. and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the Cerro de Oro gold project comprising the Zacatecas I and Zacatecas II concessions near Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico (the "Property") and geological data and information sets relating to past exploration and development work in respect of the Property and the Property area (the "Data").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of USD$2,900,000 in cash and issue 4,000,000 common shares over the period of four (4) years for the Property and the Data. The Company is also required to make USD$1,000,000 cash bonus payment upon the production of 50,000 ounces of gold from the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020.

________________________________________

NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2020 and August 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,550,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 27,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,550,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 94 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Minaz Deji Y 1,500,000 George Cavey Y 300,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,780,000 [18 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $48,720 in cash and 939,400 finders' warrants payable to

Haywood Securities Inc., PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, Mackie Research

Capital Corporation and Michael Cornis. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder

to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2020 between the Company and CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire up to 50% interest in the Optionor's Mouse Mountain Project located in the Quesnel Trough in British Columbia, Canada. As consideration, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares and incur 2,000 metres of diamond drilling.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP. ("SBTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 1, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 2, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Purchaser") and Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has agreed to dispose a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Metla Property"), located in the Atlin mining district of British Columbia. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser will make a $42,000 cash payment and issue 1,200,000 common shares to the Company as consideration. The Purchaser has also granted the Company a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 03, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 3,157,059



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 03, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 03, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,157,059 common shares with 3,157,059 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 03, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Connection 25 Inc. (Francis Shen) Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated September 15, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 57,526,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 57,526,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,526,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 49 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Terence Martell Y 1,337,800





Finder's Fee:



Novis Partner LLC 1,156,000 shares; 1,156,000 warrants Commodity Investment Fund $8,400.00 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same as Private Placement Warrants

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 30, 2020 with respect to the Company's proposal to issue 5,629,188 shares at $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $562,918.80, the settlement with Sean Orr should have been for 526,862 shares at $0.10 per share to settle $52,686.20 in debt, not 200,000 shares at $0.10 to settle $20,000.00 in debt.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

