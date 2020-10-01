TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 01, 2020
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
[formerly NXGold Ltd. ("NXN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 05, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: International Consolidated Uranium Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, October 05, 2020, the common shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of NXGold Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
14,413,229
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CUR
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
45935R105
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
20/10/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,013,311 shares at $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $101,331.19.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:28 a.m. PST, Sep. 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2020, August 19, 2020 and September 09, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.075 per share for the first twenty-four (24) months and at a price of
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of units
|
Diges Professional
|
Corporation (Carmen Diges)
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Nominex Ltd (Neil Novak)
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$13,600 in cash and 272,000 broker warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CONNAUGHT VENTURES INC. ("CNV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 1, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 2, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2020 and further amended on August 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,668,322 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,668,322 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,668,322 shares. The
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Blake Fallis
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
John Wiebe - $5,000 in cash payments
|
Lamont Stradeski - $800 in cash payments
|
Lion Park Capital Corp. – $2,400 in cash payments
|
Glenn Nickel – $2,000 in cash payments
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GINSMS INC. ("GOK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 763,135 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $76,313.56:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 21, 2020.
RESSOURCES GLEN EAGLE INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 1 octobre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 763 135 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 76 313,56 $ :
|
Nombre de créanciers:
|
1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 21 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2020 and further amended on August 13, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$2,419,000 in principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures")
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common
|
Maturity date:
|
July 31, 2023
|
Warrants
|
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company. The
|
Interest rate:
|
9% per annum, payable semi-annually in cash or common shares of the Company
|
Number of Placees:
|
103 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Principal Amount of Debentures
|
Impactreneur Capital Corp.
|
(Hamed Shahbazi)
|
Y
|
$96,000
|
Sean Cleary
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
Dan Teguh
|
Y
|
$40,000
|
Simon Dealy
|
Y
|
$10,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
$217,000
|
[8 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $152,691 in cash payments and 508,970 finder's
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
9,860,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 22, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 22, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 19,720,000 common shares and 9,860,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on October 24, 2019.
GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 octobre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :
|
Nombre de bons :
|
9 860 000
|
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
|
Le 22 octobre 2020
|
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
|
Le 22 octobre 2022
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,40 $
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 19 720 000 actions ordinaires et 9 860 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 24 octobre 2019.
_______________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Project Acquisition Agreement dated August 3, 2020 and Property Acquisition Agreement and Data Acquisition Agreement dated August 4, 2020 (collectively, the "Agreements"), among the Company, the Company's subsidiary Minera Mirlos S. DE R.L. DE C.V. and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the Cerro de Oro gold project comprising the Zacatecas I and Zacatecas II concessions near Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico (the "Property") and geological data and information sets relating to past exploration and development work in respect of the Property and the Property area (the "Data").
Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of USD$2,900,000 in cash and issue 4,000,000 common shares over the period of four (4) years for the Property and the Data. The Company is also required to make USD$1,000,000 cash bonus payment upon the production of 50,000 ounces of gold from the Property.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020.
________________________________________
NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2020 and August 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
27,550,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
27,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,550,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
94 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Minaz Deji
|
Y
|
1,500,000
|
George Cavey
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
3,780,000
|
[18 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $48,720 in cash and 939,400 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2020 between the Company and CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire up to 50% interest in the Optionor's Mouse Mountain Project located in the Quesnel Trough in British Columbia, Canada. As consideration, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares and incur 2,000 metres of diamond drilling.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.
________________________________________
SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.
________________________________________
SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP. ("SBTC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 1, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 2, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Purchaser") and Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has agreed to dispose a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Metla Property"), located in the Atlin mining district of British Columbia. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser will make a $42,000 cash payment and issue 1,200,000 common shares to the Company as consideration. The Purchaser has also granted the Company a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property.
________________________________________
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 03, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
3,157,059
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 03, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 03, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,157,059 common shares with 3,157,059 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 03, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020.
________________________________________
VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.20 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Connection 25 Inc. (Francis Shen)
|
Y
|
1,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated September 15, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
57,526,200 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
57,526,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,526,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.075
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
49 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Terence Martell
|
Y
|
1,337,800
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Novis Partner LLC
|
1,156,000 shares; 1,156,000 warrants
|
Commodity Investment Fund
|
$8,400.00 cash
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.75
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Same as Private Placement Warrants
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 1, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 30, 2020 with respect to the Company's proposal to issue 5,629,188 shares at $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $562,918.80, the settlement with Sean Orr should have been for 526,862 shares at $0.10 per share to settle $52,686.20 in debt, not 200,000 shares at $0.10 to settle $20,000.00 in debt.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
