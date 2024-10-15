VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3029

BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED ("BHLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on October 24, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on AIM.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3030

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 2, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of Thursday, October 17, 2024, the shares of Green Battery Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,958,864 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GEM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 39261L204 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3031

BIRCHTECH CORP. ("BCHT")

[formerly Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. ("MEEC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 17, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Birchtech Corp. The shares of common stock of Birchtech Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the shares of common stock of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Chemical Manufacturing' company. There is no consolidation of capital.

Capitalization: 150,000,000 shares of common stock with par

value of $0.001USD of which

96,178,153 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company and Transfer Online Inc. Trading Symbol: BCHT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 59833H101 (NO CHANGE)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3032

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: November 15, 2024

Record Date: October 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2024

_______________________________________

24/10/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3033

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,278,800 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2024 (as to 3,343,200 warrants)

December 15, 2024 (as to 935,600 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2025 (as to 3,343,200 warrants)

December 15, 2025 (as to 935,600 warrants)



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,358,800 shares with 4,358,800 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 30, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3034

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, Oct. 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3035

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3036

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,096,497.63 Offering: 14,756,294 Flow-Through Common Shares ("FT Shares")

8,272,727 Charity Flow-Through Common Shares ("CFT Shares") with 4,136,363 warrants

17,611,548 Hard Dollar Units ("HD Units") with 8,805,774 warrants



Offering Price: $0.13 per FT Shares

$0.15 per CFT Shares

$0.11 per HD Units



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per common share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,208,453





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 26, 2024, September 6, 2024, September 18, 2024, September 23, 2024, September 25, 2024, October 3, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3037

GLOBAL COPPER CORP. ("CUCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Silver Vista Property (the "Property") that is comprised of several mineral titles and is located in British Columbia, pursuant to a property option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") between Global Copper Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making the following payments to the Vendor: (i) $10,000 and issuance of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share on closing, (ii) $10,000 on the date that is the sixth month anniversary of the closing date, (iii) $20,000 and incurrence of $100,000 in expenditures on the Property on or before December 31, 2025, (iv) $30,000 on or before December 31, 2026, (v) $40,000 on or before December 31, 2027.

The Property is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") held by Amarc Resources Corp. The Company will have the option to buy back 50% (1.0%) of such NSR for consideration of $1,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3038

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: US$1 Million Offering: 735,000 common shares and 803,500 pre-funded warrants



Offering Price: US$0.65 per Listed Share and US$0.649 per pre-funded warrant



Pre-funded Warrant Terms: US$0.001 per Listed Share, subject to blocker limits



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

ThinkEquity LLC Nil 76,925





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$0.8125 for a 5-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated April 4, 2024, the Form F-3 Registration Statement dated February 20, 2024 filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and SEC notice of effectiveness dated March 4, 2024 that are available on SEC EDGAR website. Furthermore, refer to the company's news releases dated April 4, 2024 and April 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3039

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best efforts Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: US$1,682,000 Offering: 2,900,000 common shares



Offering Price: US$0.58 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: Nil



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

ThinkEquity LLC Nil 145,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$0.725 for a 5-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated June 12, 2024, the Form F-3 Registration Statement dated February 20, 2024 filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and SEC notice of effectiveness dated March 4, 2024 that are available on SEC EDGAR website. Furthermore, refer to the company's news releases dated June 12, 2024 and June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3040

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 30, 2024 between the Company and a non- arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the exclusive right to purchase certain contractual assets of Coredynamex, LLC (dba "AccelVue"), pursuant to an executed term sheet dated December 4, 2023 (as amended September 8, 2024) (the "Letter of Intent" or "LOI").

As consideration for the assignment of the LOI, the Company will pay in aggregate USD$541,507, payable in the issuance of 13,180,038 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.05 per share (USD$484,560.22/CDN$659,001.90) and further issue an unsecured 10% interest bearing 2-year term promissory note in the principal amount of USD$56,947 dated October 10, 2024 to the Vendor.

After the Company is assigned the LOI, the Company will as soon as practical purchase certain assets of AccelVue, which includes: (i) a business development contract with an EMR (Electronic Medical Record) SaaS company that aggregates 20,000 medical providers in the USA; (ii) an exclusive contract with a private AI vendor to use its technology and services across the EMR healthcare industry sector; and (iii) an exclusive agreement with a bookkeeping platform as a service provider to service medical providers/practices aggregated through EMR company channels (together, the "AccelVue Assets") for USD$50,000.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2024 and October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3041

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated September 25, 2024 with respect to the Company's private placement, the Bulletin should have read that the Company has closed its financing for an aggregate gross proceeds of $122,000.

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3042

OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's non-arm's length acquisition of all of the issued shares of Minera Monte Águila S.A.S, for the following consideration:

1.5% net smelter return royalty on all future mineral production, of which 1% is subject to buyback right for a total of US$20 million in cash; and Fixed royalty of US$75 in cash per ounce of gold or gold equivalent ounce on the first 200,000 ounces of mineral production, representing cash payments up to US$15 million .

For further details, reference is made to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2024, June 3, 2024, July 1, 2024, August 1, 2024 and September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3043

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market distribution of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,149,716.50 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of $1,149,716.50.

Agents: Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 5,108,500 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended September 30, 2024



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, with an average sale price of $0.2251 per share



Agents' Warrants: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $28,742.91 in aggregate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2023, and the news release dated October 8, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3044

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 19, 2024 between the Company and MII.TV Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a non-arm's length party. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell 100% of the Peeks Asset to Mii.TV for cash consideration of $4,540,000 ("Purchase Price"), whereby 50% of the Purchase Price will be paid on closing ($2,270,000) (made up of $1,056,280 of accounts payable of the Peeks Asset that will be assumed by Mii.TV and the sum of $1,160,720 representing debt deposits owed to customer of the Peeks Assets, and the remaining amount of $53,000) will be paid in cash on closing. The remaining 50% of the Purchase Price will be paid over the course of the next 36 months from the date of closing with 16.6% ($756,666) of the Purchase Price being paid on or before the first anniversary of the closing of the Transaction, 16.6% ($756,666) of the Purchase Price to be paid on or before the second anniversary of the closing of the Transaction and the remaining 16.8% ($756,668) of the Purchase Price to be paid within 36 months from the date of closing of the Transaction (collectively, these amounts are the "Remaining Purchase Price Payments". The Remaining Purchase Price Payments are subject to adjustments that have been agreed to by the parties.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2024, August 20, 2024, September 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3045

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 838,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $41,937.50.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 $41,937.50 $0.05 838,750 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3046

VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,715,281 (post-consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 14, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.144 (post-consolidation)

The Company consolidated its capital on a two-point-eight-eight (2.88) old for one (1) new basis effective August 23, 2024. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 79,000,001 pre-consolidated shares with 39,500,003 pre-consolidated share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3047

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: US$75,931 Securities Issued: 987,487 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.1044 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3048

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated June 1, 2023 ("Agreement") among the Company and its subsidiary, Georgetown Solar Inc. ("Georgetown"), and an arm's length party ("Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell its 100% right, title and interest in the Georgetown to the Purchaser in consideration for a cash payment of $47,564,002 received at closing, which took place in December 2023.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023; June 5, 2023; December 14, 2023; and September 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3049

BRAVERN VENTURES LTD. ("BAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2024

NEX Company

Debt Settled: $550,000 Securities Issued: 4,583,333 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 31, 2024, and October 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]