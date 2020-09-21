VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on Sept. 18, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AVX 2 Altair Resources Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/03/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/03/31





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on Sept. 18, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BTRU 2 Betteru Education Corp.



JTR 1 GreenSpace Brands Inc.



LIFT 2 Lift & Co. Corp.



















Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 17, 2020, effective at the open of market Wednesday September 23, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Trust Units, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 4, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Manitoba, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective September 4, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied. The Class A units ("Trust Units") of Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering is $500,000 (1,000,000 Trust Units at $0.50 per Trust Unit).

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Trust Units will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Manitoba



Capitalization: Unlimited Trust Units with no par value of which

1,800,000 Trust Units are issued and outstanding Escrowed Trust Units: 800,000 Units



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MAR.P CUSIP Number: 57386R 10 4 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 4, 2020.

Company Contact: William Martens, CEO & Trustee Company Address: 500 - 220 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 0A5 Company Phone Number: (204) 947-1200 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Real Estate

________________________________________

STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated August 21, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective August 25, 2020, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on September 22, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, September 23, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on September 23, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 26,100,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 6,100,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CROW.P CUSIP Number: 86223J108 Agent: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 2,000,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated August 21, 2020.

Company Contact: Chris Schnarr Company Address: 10 Kingsbridge Garden Circle, Suite 700

Mississauga, ON L5R 3K6 Company Phone Number: (416) 558-8907 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

20/09/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, Sep. 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 118,967,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per share







Number of Placees: 2 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 43,300,000





Broker's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation has received an aggregate cash commission of $746,601.01

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 22, 2020 and August 13, 2020.

________________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020 May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 6, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 5, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 71,699,000 common shares of the Company, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission and filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 13, 2020, for gross proceeds of $21,509,700.

Offering: 71,699,000 common shares



Share Price: $0.30 per share



Underwriter(s): Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Sprott Capital Partners LP



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate cash commission of $964,095.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 5, 2020 and news releases dated July 22, 2020 and August 13, 2020.

________________________________________

APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("AMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,961 common shares at a deemed price of $0.115 per common share, and further issue 1,207,886 common shares at a deemed price of $0.093 to settle an aggregate outstanding debt for $122,377.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2020 when the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("AMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,000,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures")







Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.115 of principal amount outstanding per common share for a three year period. The Debentures are subject to a redemption clause by the Company if, prior to the Maturity Date, the weighted average closing price of the company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is not less than 115% of the Conversion Price during 20 consecutive trading days ending (5) trading days preceding the date a notice is provided to the holders. A notice of intention to redeem the outstanding Debentures will be provided by the Company not more than sixty (60) days and not less than thirty (30) prior to the fixed redemption date. In the event of redemption, the holders of the Debentures will be entitled to receive the outstanding principal amount of Debentures, including accrued and unpaid interest thereof. If less than all of the Debentures are to be redeemed, the Debentures shall be selected by the Company on a pro rata basis in accordance with the terms of the debenture certificate.

Maturity date: Three years from the date of issuance

Interest rate: 8% per annum and payable on each anniversary date of the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 2 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P principal amount of Debentures





Roots Properties Inc. (Stacey B. Shaw) Y $900,000 Kirk Shaw Y $100,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:48 a.m. PST, September 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,175,030 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,087,515.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,084,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrants: 2,084,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,084,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider Participation: None



Finders' Fee: $24,000 cash and 48,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrant") payable to

Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into

common shares at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of three years

from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the amendment in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,182,455 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,131,581 flow-through shares and 616,668 non-flow-through shares with 1,182,455 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2018.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective Friday, September 11, 2020, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated September 10, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Supplement qualified the distribution of 6,785,000 common shares (including exercise of the over-allotment option) at a price of US$3.40 per share.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 14, 2020, for gross proceeds of US$23,069,000 (CAD$30,393,407.50).

Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp., Roth Capital Partners LLC and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. Offering: 6,785,000 shares, including 885,000 shares from full exercise of the over-allotment option. Share Price: US$3.40 per share Underwriter Commission: US$1,196,415.34 was paid to the Underwriters, and US$2,550 was paid as finder's fees to Pertinax Capital Over-Allotment Option: 885,000 shares at U$3.40 per share

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated September 10, 2020 and news releases dated September 9, 2020 and September 14, 2020.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 21, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $135,000.00







Initial Conversion Price: $0.10 per common share







Term of Maturity: 3 Years







Interest Rate: 10%







Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares







Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Term to Expiry: 3 Years







Number of Placees: 2 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P Principal Amount Jake Kalpakian Y $120,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2020 among Los Andes Copper Ltd. (the "Company"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Vizcachitas Ltd., and RCF VI CAD LLC ("RCF"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell a 2% net smelter return royalty (NSR) for open-pit operations and a 1% NSR for underground operations of the Company's Vizcachitas project in Chile. In consideration, the RCF will pay US$9 million for the NSRs in instalments and an additional contingent payment of up to US$5 million if RCF were to sell the royalty prior to commencement of commercial production. Upon commencement of commercial production, any unpaid balance of the US$5 million contingent royalty payment will be deducted from the initial NSR payable.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated September 16, 2020, between Maritime Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander"), whereby the Company has agreed to make a CDN$750,000 cash payment to Commander in return for the relinquishment and elimination of one-half of a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) held by Commander on the Company's Hammerdown Project (the "Project"), located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Commander will continue to retain a 1% NSR on the Project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 17, 2020.

________________________________________

MCORPCX, INC. ("MCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Unit Purchase Agreement dated April 15, 2020 between McorpCX, Inc. (the "Company") and MFifty, LLC (the "Purchaser", Michael Hinshaw), whereby the Company has agreed to sell all of the membership interests in its wholly-owned subsidiary, McorpCX, LLP, to the Pruchaser by receiving a cash payment of US$352,000 and a US$756,000 promissory note from the Purchaser for a total purchase price of US$1,108,000.

________________________________________

NAVIGATOR ACQUISITION CORP. ("NAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES LTD. ("NDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,432,714 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $385,963.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Eric Roth Y $96,721 $0.06 1,612,017









Mary Little Y $20,000 $0.06 333,333









Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Y $223,660 $0.06 3,727,666

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,818,182 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 2, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 2, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,818,182 shares with 1,818,182 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 4, 2017.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated September 2, 2020 between Planet Ventures Inc. (the Company) and 1261489 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (AcquisitionCo) and Cucu Sports Limited (the Vendor) whereby AcquisitionCo will acquire 100% of the shares of the Vendor in exchange for 12,000,000 common shares of the Company. The Vendor retains the right to appoint one director to the board of directors of the Company. The Company will also make available US$150,000 as a working capital loan to the Vendor.

For more information please see the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2020 and September 18, 2020

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Claim Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 6, 2020, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in certain mining claims located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,750,000 common shares for the Property. Additionally, the Vendor retains a 2.5% net smelter royalty.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2020.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020 and August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,166,666 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 20,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,166,666 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.







Number of Placees: 45 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





R. Judson Cutler Y 2,323,667 Ronald Woo Y 743,000 Keith Minty Y 801,000 2364158 Ontario Inc. (Keith Minty) Y 243,460 Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Cutler) Y 333,333





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $45,206.39 cash and 753,440 warrants payable. Abingdon Capital Corporation $47,301.60 cash and 788,253 warrants payable. -Each warrant has the same terms as the offering warrants.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reviewable Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a 60% Interest Purchase Agreement with Electrum Global Holdings L.P. ("Electrum") and Southern Silver Holdings Limited ("Southern BVI") and Minera Plata del Sur, S.A. de C.V. dated June 19, 2020 and amended by an amendment agreement dated July 20, 2020 (collectively, the "Purchase Agreement"), whereby the Company will purchase the remaining 60% interest in Southern BVI, thus indirectly holding a 100% interest in the Cerro Las Minitas property in Durango State, Mexico. In consideration, the Company will pay US$15 million in combination of cash and common shares of the Company up to a maximum number of 34,050,000 shares. The Company may elect to pay cash in lieu of some or all of such shares.

________________________________________

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.16 per share







Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a three year period







Number of Placees: 5 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Abdel Badwi Y 2,187,500 Suneel Gupta Y 1,562,500 Shawn Reynolds Y 2,187,500 Thomas Hickey Y 156,250

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 1, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 35,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 35,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a three year period







Number of Placees: 94 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 7,060,000 [11 placees]









Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $115,040 and 1,150,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.13 per share for a three year period.



Raymond James Ltd. receives $68,000 and 680,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.13 per share for a three year period.



Haywood Securities Inc. receives $60,000 and 584,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.13 per share for a three year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on September 11, 2020 and September 16, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a non-binding letter of intent dated May 20, 2020 between Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") and Timothy Towers, whereby the Company is to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog Property located in Denton Township, Northern Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $65,000 over three years ($15,000 in the first year) and issue 250,000 shares to Mr. Towers. Any additional issuance of shares (750,000 shares) in connection with the transaction is subject to disinterested shareholder approval.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Timothy Towers Y 250,000

_______________________________________

