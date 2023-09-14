VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL.H")

[formerly Comstock Metals Ltd. ("CSL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Comstock Metals Ltd., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, September 18, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 18, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CSL to CSL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Maintain a Transfer Agent

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2023, effective at the opening, Monday, September 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain the services of a Transfer Agent in accordance with Policy 3.1.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved York Harbour Metals Inc.'s ("York Harbour") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), which includes certain matters, as outlined below.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by York Harbour shareholders on July 26, 2023 pursuant to a resolution passed by York Harbour shareholders. York Harbour received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 1, 2023 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

The Plan of Arrangement involves the spinout of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Phoenix Gold Resources (Holdings) Ltd. ("Phoenix Gold"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of York Harbour, to the York Harbour shareholders. Phoenix Gold holds the Phoenix Gold Properties, comprised of the Eldorado Property and the Plumas Property to Phoenix Gold. A total of 13,705,803 shares of Phoenix Gold will be distributed on a pro rata basis to shareholders of York Harbour. Based on the current outstanding share capital of York Harbour, it is anticipated that this will result in Phoenix Gold shareholders receiving approximately 0.2 Phoenix Gold share for every share held in York Harbour.

Additionally, pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, York Harbour shareholders will receive New Shares (as defined below) of York Harbour in exchange for Old Shares (as defined below).

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in York Harbour's Information Circular dated July 26, 2023. Refer to York Harbour's news releases dated May 4, 2023, June 15, 2023, July 27, 2023 and, September 14, 2023.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, York Harbour shareholders who previously held one common share of York Harbour (the "Old Shares"), which were renamed and re-designated as "Class A shares" of York Harbour, have exchanged their Old Shares for a newly created class of shares of York Harbour (the "New Shares"), on a one-for-one basis.

Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Monday, September 18, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

68,529,041 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: YORK (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98664A108 (NEW)





Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of York Harbour will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Friday, September 15, 2023 the Old Shares of York Harbour will be delisted.

23/09/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2023:

First Tranche

Convertible Debenture $3,546,000 in outstanding principal amount of secured convertible debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 35,460,000 units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Maturity Date: 3 years from the date of issuance.



Warrants: 35,460,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,460,000 shares.



Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.



Warrant Acceleration Provision: The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is not less than fifteen (15) days from delivery of such notice, in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.30 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days.



Interest rate: 18% per annum



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture $





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 $1,533,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,080.00 N/A 60,080

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

BULLETIN TYPE : Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, September 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:12 p.m. PST, September 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:18 a.m. PST, September 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,370,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 16,370,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,370,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,440.00 N/A 68,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 13, 2023, confirming closing the private placement.

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,840,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 1,840,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,840,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 424,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

