BULLETIN V2024-1829

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1830

JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 23, 2024, and the Company's press release dated June 14, 2024, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1831

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 30, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1832

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: June 30, 2024

Record Date: June 24, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 24, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1833

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

24/06/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-1834

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $499,998.76



Offering: 337,837 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.48 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024 and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1835

AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:40 a.m. PST, June 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1836

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1837

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $ 164,400 Offering: 1,000,000 flow-through shares (FT shares) with 500,000 warrants attached

3,497,143 non flow-through shares (NFT shares) with 3,497,143 warrants

attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per FT shares

$0.0.035 per NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 4,500

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a two-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 29, 2024, June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1838

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $450,000.00

Offering:



11,250,000 Common Shares with 11,250,000 warrants attached





Offering Price: Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.04 per Common Share $0.06 for a three year period





Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 29, 2024, June 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1839

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Estevan lithium brine project in Saskatchewan, Canada pursuant to an option agreement dated December 20, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length optionee. The arm's length optionee has exercised its option to purchase the Estevan lithium brine project in Saskatchewan for an aggregate of $15-million in cash consisting of $8 million previously paid to the Company by the arm's length optionee as a non-refundable deposit and an additional $7-million paid on closing.

The option period has ended and the Company retains the Kindersley and South lithium brine projects.

The Company has paid to an arm's length finder a finder's fee of $112,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2023 and April 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1840

LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 3, 2024 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 31,918,128 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 19, 2024 to June 18, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1841

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1842

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1843

RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1844

RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1845

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1846

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1847

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1848

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,243,199.86



Offering: i) 7,071,125 flow-through shares with 3,535,563 warrants attached;

ii) 2,400,000 charity-flow-through shares with 1,200,000 warrants attached; and

iii) 4,512,999 common shares with 2,256,500 warrants attached.



Offering Price: i) $0.16 per flow-through share

ii) $0.20 per charity-flow-through share

iii) $0.14 per common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per warrant for a three-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 399,525



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for

a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 22, 2024, April 4, 2024, April 11, 2024, May 3, 2024, May 6, 2024, MAY 29, 2024 and June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1849

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 31,047 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Broker Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with an offering of $3,000,000 principal amount secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable semi-annually. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.5031 for a period of 24 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2023.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1850

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 270,445 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Broker Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with an offering of $7,379,285 principal amount of secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable semi-annually. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.50 for a period of 24 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022

_______________________________________

