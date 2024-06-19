TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1829
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.045
Payable Date: July 15, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1830
JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 23, 2024, and the Company's press release dated June 14, 2024, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1831
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.0013
Payable Date: July 15, 2024
Record Date: June 30, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1832
NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.005
Payable Date: June 30, 2024
Record Date: June 24, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 24, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1833
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0065
Payable Date: July 15, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
24/06/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1834
ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$499,998.76
|
Offering:
|
337,837 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.48 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024 and June 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1835
AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:40 a.m. PST, June 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1836
ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1837
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$ 164,400
|
Offering:
|
1,000,000 flow-through shares (FT shares) with 500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.04 per FT shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per warrant for a two-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 4,500
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a two-year period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 29, 2024, June 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1838
INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$450,000.00
Offering:
|
11,250,000 Common Shares with 11,250,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.04 per Common Share
$0.06 for a three year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 29, 2024, June 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1839
LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Estevan lithium brine project in Saskatchewan, Canada pursuant to an option agreement dated December 20, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length optionee. The arm's length optionee has exercised its option to purchase the Estevan lithium brine project in Saskatchewan for an aggregate of $15-million in cash consisting of $8 million previously paid to the Company by the arm's length optionee as a non-refundable deposit and an additional $7-million paid on closing.
The option period has ended and the Company retains the Kindersley and South lithium brine projects.
The Company has paid to an arm's length finder a finder's fee of $112,000 in cash.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2023 and April 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1840
LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 3, 2024 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 31,918,128 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 19, 2024 to June 18, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1841
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1842
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1843
RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1844
RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1845
ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1846
ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1847
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, June 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1848
TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,243,199.86
|
Offering:
|
i) 7,071,125 flow-through shares with 3,535,563 warrants attached;
|
Offering Price:
|
i) $0.16 per flow-through share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per warrant for a three-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 399,525
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated February 22, 2024, April 4, 2024, April 11, 2024, May 3, 2024, May 6, 2024, MAY 29, 2024 and June 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1849
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 31,047 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Broker Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with an offering of $3,000,000 principal amount secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable semi-annually. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.5031 for a period of 24 months.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2023.
____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1850
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 270,445 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Broker Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with an offering of $7,379,285 principal amount of secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable semi-annually. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.50 for a period of 24 months.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022
_______________________________________
