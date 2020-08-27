VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")

[formerly BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 26, 2020, the following bulletin header should have read as follows:

All other information remains unchanged.

__________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

[formerly Central Timmins Exploration Corp. ("CTEC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on August 12, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: P2 Gold Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 31, 2020, the common shares of P2 Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Central Timmins Exploration Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,758,‎331 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,413,750 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PGLD (NEW) CUSIP Number: 744657107 (NEW)

________________________________________

HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 5, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 (five) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday August 31, 2020 the shares of Heatherdale Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,939,851 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HTR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 42245Q307 (new)

________________________________________

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

[formerly MERIDIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ("MRI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 17, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday August 31, 2020, the common shares of BMEX Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Meridius Resources Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,730,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,447,500 shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BMEX (new) CUSIP Number: 05591K109 (new)

________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC"), ("QRC.S")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 25, 2020, the classification change from Tier 2 to Tier 1 also applies to restricted shares, under the symbol QRC.S.

_________________________________________

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated August 18, 2020, which amends and restated the Prospectus dated May 15, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 19, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, August 31, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $547,700 (2,738,500 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, August 31, 2020, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, August 31, 2020. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,788,500 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,050,000 common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: VDKA CUSIP Number: 846772 10 1 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 273,850 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.20 per share for 24 month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated August 18, 2020.

Company Contact: Blair Wilson Company Address: c/o Pushor Mitchell LLP, 301 – 1665 Ellis Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 2B3 Company Phone Number: 250 317-0996 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

[formerly Spirit Banner Capital Corp. ("SBCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, CPC-Filing Statement, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since March 2, 2020, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 27, 2020, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 31, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (CUSIP 462048 10 9) and the common shares of Ion Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "ION" and the common shares of Spirit Banner Capital Corp. will be delisted.

CPC-Filing Statement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Monday, August 31, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the Acquisition of Ion Energy Limited for consideration of 29,720,962 post-consolidation shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share.

15,337,277 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 6,733,435 shares issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 4,515,390 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Matthew Wood Y 4,448,333 Ali Haji Y 3,176,515

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 12, 2020 and a resolution passed by shareholders on December 18, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Ion Energy Ltd."

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 31, 2020, the common shares of Ion Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Spirit Banner Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying" company.

Capitalization (Post-Consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

48,299,681 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 26,586,102 shares Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ION (new) CUSIP Number: 462048 10 9 (new)





Company Contact: Ali Haji, CEO Company Address: 90 Adelaide St. W. Suite 400

Toronto, ON M5H 4A6 Company Phone Number: (647) 951-6508 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange Bulletin dated January 28, 2019 and news release issued on August 13, 2020, effective at the opening, Monday, August 31, 2020, the securities of TomaGold Corporation. (the "Company") will resume Trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ESV RESOURCES LTD. ("ESV.H")

[formerly E.S.I. ENVIRONMENTAL SENSORS INC. ("ESV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 7, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 3, 2018 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 31, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 8, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a seven (7) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 31, 2020, the common shares of ESV Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,906,680 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ESV.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 26916H100 (new)

_________________________________________________

20/08/ 27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 02, 2020, in accordance with the provisions of the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,960,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 17,960,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,960,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares BJ Financial Accounting Consulting Inc. Y 500,000 (Binny Jassal)



Zimtu Capital Corp. Y 10,160,000







Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $1,800.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,175,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 9,175,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,175,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares George Sookochoff Y 100,000 Gary Musil Y 100,000







Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. $10,200 cash and 136,000 warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $9,450 cash and 126,000 warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $7,200 cash and 96,000 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.10 for three years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 308,307 shares to settle outstanding debt for $80,160.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 4, 2020.

________________________________________

GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Glores Capital Inc. $28,800.00 cash; 240,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.035 per share to settle outstanding debt for $35,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Robert H. Solinger Y $35,000 $0.035 1,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 122,660 Series A Preferred Shares. The terms of the Series A Preferred Shares are further described in the Company's latest interim financial statement for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Purchase Price: $10.00 per Series A Preferred Share



Number of Placees: 24 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Series A Preferred Shares Trent Larson Y 4,000







Finder's Fee: Aligned Capital Partners Inc. - $53,900 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news release dated July 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:40 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 36,666,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 18,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 36,666,666







Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation – 2,199,999 units. Each Unit will have the same price and terms as those issued pursuant to the Private Placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 19, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL I INC. ("PHT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL I INC. ("PHT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWERORE INC. ("PORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,912,134 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.075 per share Warrants: 3,456,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,456,067 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 5,184,333 shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per share Warrants: 2,592,166 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,592,166 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2287957 Ontario Ltd. (Stephen Stewart) Y 445,467







Finder's Fee: Roche Securities Ltd. $14,000 cash and 155,556 finder warrants payable. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.09 for two years from closing.

EMD Financial $7,881.30 cash and 87,570 finder warrants payable. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.09 for two years from closing.

Echelon Wealth Partners $2,310 cash and 28,000 finder warrants payable. 14,000 finder warrants are exercisable into one common share at $0.09 and 14,000 finder warrants are exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROGUE RESOURCES INC. ("RRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Credit Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 3, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length lenders (the "Lenders"), whereby up to $1,800,000 principal amount (the "Advance") was made available to the Company. Maturing twelve months from closing, the Advance carries an interest rate equal to the greater of: i) 8.05% above the Prime Rate per annum or ii) 12% per annum and is secured against Orillia Quarry and the Company's remaining assets.

Additionally, the Exchange has approved the issuance of 2,250,000 bonus common shares to the Lenders.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2020 and March 5, 2020.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:43 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATEGEM CAPITAL CORPORATION ("SGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 11, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 216,084 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 non-flow through shares

1,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per non-flow through share

$0.55 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 37 placees (nft)

28 placees (f/t)





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 1,000,000 nft Charles Kamimura Y 50,000 nft Kazuki Nohdomi Y 182,000 f/t David O'Brien Y 100,000 f/t Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 18,500 f/t [one placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 21, 2020, between Typhoon Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of 49% interest in 6 mining claims in the Fay West property (the "Property"), located in the Aiguebelle township in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and pay $25,000 in cash.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 24, 2020.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. (« TYP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 21 août 2020, entre Exploration Typhon Inc. (la « société ») et Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 49% des intérêts de 6 claims miniers dans la propriété Fay West (la « propriété »), localisée dans le canton Aiguebelle dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 500 000 actions ordinaires et payer 25 000 $ en espèces.

Le vendeur retiendra une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 2 % sur tout production vendable de la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 août 2020.

_______________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 6, 2020 and amended on February 18, 2020, April 14, 2020 and April 23, 2020, between ViveRe Communities Inc. (the "Company") and Hans Jain and Hitesh Gajiwala (collectively, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in all the issued and outstanding shares of Emma and Albert Development Inc., whose sole asset is the real property of 20 units located at 75 Emma Street, Oshawa, Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendors $7,300,000 by:

Issuing 2,083,333 common shares of the Company;

Issuing 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant allowing its holder to acquire 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Agreement;

per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Agreement; Issuing a $500,000 unsecured convertible debenture, which shall bear an interest rate of 7% per annum, and shall be convertible into common shares at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Agreement;

unsecured convertible debenture, which shall bear an interest rate of 7% per annum, and shall be convertible into common shares at a price of per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Agreement; Assuming an existing mortgage in the amount of $4,780,750 ;

; Assuming an existing unsecured, non-convertible and non-interest bearing promissory note of $900,000 ;

; Paying $619,250 in cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 17, 2020 and April 28, 2020.

______________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated January 8, 2020, January 30, 2020 and March 4, 2020:

Number of Securities: 1,979,162 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per common share



Convertible Debenture: $475,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.27 per share.



Maturity date: 24 months from closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 247 Placees





Insider/ ProGroup participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Amount of Convertible Debenture David Pappin Y 104,166 $25,000 Brian Ramjattan Y 104,166 $25,000 Richard Turner Y 156,250 $37,500 Drew Koivu Y 104,166 $25,000 Jeff Dean Y 52,083 $12,500 Kent Farrell Y 52,083 $12,500 Denis Arsenault Y 104,167 $25,000









Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission totaling $3,500

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated April 17, 2020 and May 15, 2020.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated January 8, 2020, January 30, 2020 and March 4, 2020:

Number of Securities: 1,562,499 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per common share



Warrants: 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 common shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.27 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Convertible Debenture: $375,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.27 per share.



Maturity date: 24 months from closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider/ ProGroup participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission totaling $17,500

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated April 17, 2020 and May 15, 2020.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 739,306 common shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $177,434:

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Maven Capital Incorporated (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell) NP 72,916 JessomeLaw (Glenn Jessome) NP 200,141







For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated May 15, 2020.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 784,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 784,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 784,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1282803 Ontario Inc. (James Fairbairn) Y 20,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $630 in cash payment and 2,800 finder warrants. Each finder warrant will be exercisable at $0.26 for one common share of the Company for two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 26, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

DXI ENERGY INC. ("DXI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

