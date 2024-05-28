VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1592

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 27, 2024 and the Company's press release issued May 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

BULLETIN V2024-1593

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $33,000,224



Offering: 31,944,700 common share units of the Company ("Units") and 11,236,000

charity-flow-through units ("CFT Units"), inclusive of the fully exercised

overallotment option by the underwriters. Each Unit consists of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant

("Warrant"). Each CFT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the

capital of the Company on a flow-through basis, and one Warrant.



Offering Price: $0.72 per Unit and $0.89 per CFT Unit.



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.00 per Warrant for a 24-month period.

Effective at opening on Thursday, May 30, 2024, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 43,180,700 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture

dated May 16, 2024 of which 43,180,700 Warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: WRLG.WT (new) CUSIP Number: 95556L143 (new)

Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated April 30, 2024 and the Company's news release(s) dated May 5, 2024; May 8, 2024; May 16, 2024; and May 28, 2024.

24/05/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1594

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $99,000

Offering: 1,237,500 Listed Shares with 1,237,500 warrants attached.

Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a 1-year period.

Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 31, 2024, and May 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1595

DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a reorganization agreement, dated May 7, 2024 (the "Agreement"), with an effective date of January 1, 2024, and among the Company and an arm's length parties, whereby the Company exchanges 40% interest in the Kalaka Project for a further 25.5% ownership interest in the Gurara Holdings Ltd.("Gurara"). As a result of the transaction, the Company will directly hold 51% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Gurara (an increase from its indirect 25.5% interest). Gurara, through its subsidiaries, owns several gold exploration projects in Nigeria.

According to the Agreement, parties of the Agreement will not make any cash payments or issue shares. The Agreement will cause the Company to increase its expenditures on the Gurara Project from US$30,000 to US$60,000. Conversely, the Company will no longer be incurring approximately US$180,000 in expenditures on the Kalaka Project.

For further details, please refer to DFR's news release dated May 7, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1596

GOODBRIDGE CAPITAL CORP. ("GODB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, May 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1597

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length sale and subsequent lease back of a property wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Company located in Franklin, Indiana. The subsidiary retains an option to repurchase the property. Consideration is US$3,850,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2024 and May 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1598

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, May 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1599

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, May 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1600

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $10,000,000

Offering: 45,454,544 Listed Shares with 45,454,544 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.22 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.33 per warrant for a 3-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,962,530

Commission Terms:

588,193 non-transferable warrants exercisable at $0.22 for a 3-year period.

1,374,337 non-transferable warrants exercisable at $0.33 for a 3-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 25, 2024, May 2, 2025, May 14, 2024 and May 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1601

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by NexLiving Communities Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 27, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,300,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems during the period from May 31, 2024 to May 30, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-1602

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares and 400,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-1603

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $105,000

Offering: 2,100,000 Listed Shares with 2,100,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 1-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 40,000 40,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 3-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 11, 2024 and April 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1604

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $4,500,000

Offering: 22,500,000 Listed Shares with 22,500,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per warrant for a one-year period

$0.40 per warrant for the second year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,016,575

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for the first year and $0.40 in

the second year.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 3, 2024, April 26, 2024 and May 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1605

SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 28, 2024, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR+.

BULLETIN V2024-1606

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, May 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

