May 28, 2024, 23:02 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1592
SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 27, 2024 and the Company's press release issued May 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1593
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG") ("WRLG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$33,000,224
|
Offering:
|
31,944,700 common share units of the Company ("Units") and 11,236,000
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.72 per Unit and $0.89 per CFT Unit.
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.00 per Warrant for a 24-month period.
Effective at opening on Thursday, May 30, 2024, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
43,180,700 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WRLG.WT (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
95556L143 (new)
Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated April 30, 2024 and the Company's news release(s) dated May 5, 2024; May 8, 2024; May 16, 2024; and May 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
24/05/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1594
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $99,000
Offering: 1,237,500 Listed Shares with 1,237,500 warrants attached.
Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a 1-year period.
Non-Cash Commissions: N/A
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 31, 2024, and May 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1595
DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a reorganization agreement, dated May 7, 2024 (the "Agreement"), with an effective date of January 1, 2024, and among the Company and an arm's length parties, whereby the Company exchanges 40% interest in the Kalaka Project for a further 25.5% ownership interest in the Gurara Holdings Ltd.("Gurara"). As a result of the transaction, the Company will directly hold 51% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Gurara (an increase from its indirect 25.5% interest). Gurara, through its subsidiaries, owns several gold exploration projects in Nigeria.
According to the Agreement, parties of the Agreement will not make any cash payments or issue shares. The Agreement will cause the Company to increase its expenditures on the Gurara Project from US$30,000 to US$60,000. Conversely, the Company will no longer be incurring approximately US$180,000 in expenditures on the Kalaka Project.
For further details, please refer to DFR's news release dated May 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1596
GOODBRIDGE CAPITAL CORP. ("GODB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, May 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1597
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length sale and subsequent lease back of a property wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Company located in Franklin, Indiana. The subsidiary retains an option to repurchase the property. Consideration is US$3,850,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2024 and May 10, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1598
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, May 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1599
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, May 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1600
MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $10,000,000
Offering: 45,454,544 Listed Shares with 45,454,544 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.22 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.33 per warrant for a 3-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,962,530
Commission Terms:
588,193 non-transferable warrants exercisable at $0.22 for a 3-year period.
1,374,337 non-transferable warrants exercisable at $0.33 for a 3-year period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 25, 2024, May 2, 2025, May 14, 2024 and May 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1601
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by NexLiving Communities Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 27, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,300,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems during the period from May 31, 2024 to May 30, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1602
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares and 400,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1603
PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $105,000
Offering: 2,100,000 Listed Shares with 2,100,000 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 1-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) 40,000 40,000
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 3-year period.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 11, 2024 and April 29, 2024.
____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1604
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $4,500,000
Offering: 22,500,000 Listed Shares with 22,500,000 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per warrant for a one-year period
$0.40 per warrant for the second year period
Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,016,575
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for the first year and $0.40 in
the second year.
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 3, 2024, April 26, 2024 and May 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1605
SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 28, 2024, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR+.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1606
TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, May 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
