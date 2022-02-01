VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, February 7, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 9, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 9, 2022.

TRADE DATES

February 7, 2022 - TO SETTLE – February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022 - TO SETTLE – February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022 - TO SETTLE – February 9, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

SHINYBUD CORP. ("SNYB")

[formerly Cedarmont Capital Corp. ("CCCA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Private Placement - Brokered, Consolidation, Name Change and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX VENTURE Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Cedarmont Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated January 19, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Shiny Bud Inc. ("Shiny Bud") and Mihi Inc. ("Mihi") (collectively the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 9,217,620 post-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (not including the private placements described below) effective January 20, 2022.

Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their Target shares for Resulting Issuer Shares, and all other Target securityholders exchanged their other Target securities for replacement securities of the Resulting Issuer, on the following basis: (i) each Shiny Bud Class A common share was exchanged for 72,278.7 Resulting Issuer Shares (the "Shiny Bud Class A Exchange Ratio"); (ii) each Shiny Bud Class B common share (being the shares issued pursuant to conversion of the Subscription Receipts described below) was exchanged for 1.26293 Resulting Issuer Shares (the "Shiny Bud Class B Exchange Ratio"); (iii) each Mihi common share was exchanged for 0.14544 Resulting Issuer Shares (the "Mihi Exchange Ratio"); (iv) each stock option of Mihi was exchanged for such number of stock options of the Resulting Issuer as is equal to the Mihi Exchange Ratio, exercisable at an exercise price equal to the exercise price of such option so exchanged multiplied by the Mihi Exchange Ratio; (v) each warrant of Mihi was exchanged for such number of warrants of the Resulting Issuer as is equal to the Mihi Exchange Ratio, exercisable at an exercise price equal to the exercise price of such warrant so exchanged multiplied by the Mihi Exchange Ratio; (vi) each warrant of Shiny Bud issued pursuant to conversion of the Subscription Receipts as described below was exchanged for such number of warrants of the Resulting Issuer ("Resulting Issuer Warrants") as is equal to the Shiny Bud Class B Exchange Ratio, exercisable at an exercise price of $7.28 per share; (vii) each lender warrant of Shiny Bud was exchanged for such number of lender warrants of the Resulting Issuer as is equal to the Shiny Bud Class B Exchange Ratio, exercisable at an exercise price of $5.064 per share, and (viii) each compensation option of Shiny Bud issued to the agents in connection with the Financing described below was exchanged for such number of compensation options of the Resulting Issuer as is equal to the Shiny Bud Class B Exchange Ratio, exercisable at an exercise price of $6.33 per unit.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 42.7480 pre-Consolidation common shares to 1 post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "Cedarmont Capital Corp." to "ShinyBud Corp.".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 8,093,790 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement. In addition, 233,929 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Cannabis Stores" (NAICS Number: 453993).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated June 18, 2021, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on September 23, 2021 and October 18, 2021. The Financing involved the sale of 899,550 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $8.00 for gross proceeds of $7,196,400. Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted, without payment of additional consideration or further action by the holder thereof, into one unit of Shiny Bud (a "Unit"). Each Unit was comprised of one Shiny Bud Class B common share and one Shiny Bud warrant, with each such warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Shiny Bud Class B common share at an exercise price of $9.20 per share for a period of 24 months.

Upon closing of the Transaction, each Shiny Bud Class B common share and each Shiny Bud warrant issued to the holders of the Subscription Receipts was automatically exchanged for 1.26293 Resulting Issuer Shares and 1.26293 Resulting Issuer Warrants, respectively. Each Resulting Issuer Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $7.28 per share until January 22, 2024.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 1,136,055



Purchase Price: $6.33 per consolidated share



Warrants: 1,136,055



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 29,929 [6 Placees]





In consideration for the services performed by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc., as the agents and advisors in respect the Financing, Shiny Bud paid aggregate cash consideration of $445,256 and non-transferable compensation options of Shiny Bud that were exchanged under the Transaction for 70,287 non-transferable compensation options of the Resulting Issuer. Each such compensation option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one unit of the Resulting Issuer, comprised of one Resulting Issuer Share and one Resulting Issuer Warrant, at an exercise price of $6.33 per unit. Each Resulting Issuer Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $7.28 per share until January 22, 2024.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via press releases dated September 23, 2021 and October 18, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 19, 2022 available on SEDAR.

Name Change

In connection with the Transaction, pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors, the Company's name was changed from "Cedarmont Capital Corp." to "ShinyBud Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the shares of ShinyBud Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Cedarmont Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Consolidation

In connection with the Transaction, pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors, the Company consolidated its common shares on a 42.7480 old share for 1 new share basis. The figures below reflect the Consolidation.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which

10,657,799 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 8,327,719 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver office)



Trading Symbol: SNYB (new)



CUSIP Number: 824651103 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 19, 2022.

Issuer Contact: Brad Kipp – Chief Financial Officer Issuer Address: 1008 - 150 York Street, Toronto, ON M5H 3S5 Issuer Phone Number: (647) 588-8025 Issuer email: [email protected]

__________________________________________

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV") (DSLV.WT)

[formerly DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV") (DSLV.WT)]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated January 23, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening February 2, 2022, the common shares and warrants of Denarius Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Denarius Silver Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

207,371,865 shares are issued and outstanding

75,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding Escrow: 29,566,666 shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DSLV Unchanged CUSIP Number: 248233108 New (common shares)

248233116 New (warrants)

____________________________________

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL.H")

[formerly Lattice Biologics Ltd. ("LBL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 2, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from LBL to LBL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Distribution Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Further to the bulletin which was issued on January 17, 2022, the company has advised that the distribution amounts have been amended on both the Class A units and Class U units as follows:

a) From Cdn$0.04943 to Cdn$0.03268 per Class A unit and

b) From US$0.04943 to US$0.03268 per Class U unit.

All other distribution information remains unchanged: Payable February 15, 2022 to unitholders of record January 31, 2022 and ex-distribution January 28, 2022.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



The Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus of Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (the "Company") dated January 26, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on January 26, 2022, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in each of the provinces in Canada except Quebec. The class A common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.



The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the IPO are $23,000,000 (46,000,000 Units at $0.50 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date the Warrants are issued, at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share.



The Company is classified as a ''Metal Ore Mining" company. [NAICS: 2122]



Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Commence Date: The Common Shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, February 2, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value of which 179,519,863 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding following closing of the IPO (subject to increase pursuant to the over-allotment option).



Escrowed Securities: 62,621,680 Common Shares, 166,670 warrants and 2,980,000 stock options are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement.



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited

Trading Symbol: AGMR

CUSIP Number: 828042101



Underwriter(s): Eight Capital, Sprott Capital Partners LP and Research Capital Corporation.



Greenshoe Option: The Underwriters have an over-allotment option for a period of 30 days from the closing of the IPO to purchase an additional 6,900,000 Units at $0.50 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $3,450,000.



Underwriter's compensation: $1,377,300 cash compensation (subject to increase pursuant to the over-allotment option.)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 26, 2022.



Company Contact: Mr. Jean Pierre Fort, the Chief Financial Officer

Company Address: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1

Company Phone Number: +51 991688540

Company Website: www.agsmr.com

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________________

22/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 240,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for services of the aggregate amount of $38,100.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Common Shares Issued Deemed Price Per Share Settlement Amount 60,000 shares $0.20 $12,000 60,000 shares $0.16 $ 9,600 60,000 shares $0.13 $ 7,800 60,000 shares $0.145 $ 8,700

The Company has issued a press release on January 25, 2022, and shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, Jan.31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:42 a.m. PST, Jan.31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan.31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 28, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 606,700 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns (Patrick Jessiman) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

Encore Energy Corp. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 580,043 shares at a deemed price of $1.38 per share to settle outstanding debt for $800,459.34.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated January 12, 2022 and January 31, 2022.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated December 16, 2021 and amended on January 3, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Excava Holding SpA (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Viernes project located 122 kilometres southeast of Antofagasta city in northern Chile (the "Property").

By way of consideration, the Company will issue, over a four-year period, 500,000 shares and 500,000 warrants (the "Share Payments"). Each warrant, exercisable for a period of 24 months, will entitle the Vendor to purchase one common share of the Company for a purchase price set on each date of issuance at 125% of the closing seven-day weighted average price, subject to a minimum floor price of ten cents. The Company will also make minimum expenditures on the Property amounting to USD $250,000 (the "Work Commitment"). The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Vendor (the "NSR").

Following the completion of the Share Payments and the Work Commitment, the Company shall have an 80% interest in the Property with an exclusive right to purchase the remaining 20% interest and 50% of the NSR (ie totalling 1% NSR) for USD $1,500,000 for a period of 30 months (the "Exclusive Right"). Upon expiry of the Exclusive Right, the Company reserves the first right of refusal.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 16, 2021 and January 20, 2022 for further details.

_______________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC") ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Jan.28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,595,856 shares at a deemed price of $0.35 to settle outstanding debt for $1,258,549.60.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 210,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 210,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 210,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 18, 2022 announcing that the private placement had closed on September 21, 2021 and set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 16, 2021, between Steven Dean Anderson (the "Vendor") and Petrolympic Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the mineral rights of three mining claims covering 75 hectares and located in Southwest of Espanola, Ontario, district of Sudbury.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2021.

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares and 7,500,000 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

$0.20 per subscription receipt. More specifically, each subscription receipt

entitles the holder to receive one unit of the Company, consisting of one

common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one

common share at $0.40 for a three year-period, without payment of additional

consideration or further action upon the Company entering into an Offtake

Agreement with Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. Ltd., as

more particularly described in the Company's December 21, 2021 news

release. In the event this condition is not satisfied within three months of

closing, all proceeds raised under the subscription receipt offering will be

returned to the subscriber.



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares and

7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 upon the conversion of subscription receipts.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement Y 150,000 [1 placee]



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $19,800 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Stephen Avenue Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement dated November 29, 2021 and the subsequent amending agreement dated December 20, 2021 and bearing the effective date of January 6, 2022 (collectively, the "Agreements") among the Company, Tunaaaaroom Xtracts Inc. (the "Target"), and the Target's shareholders: Tunaaaa Room Inc. and Pioneer Laboratory Nutraceuticals Ltd. The amending agreement outlines the replacement of Tunaaaa Room Inc. as the Target's shareholder and vendor with its two shareholders (together, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TRX in return for an aggregate consideration of 70,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.12 per share, as well as an aggregate of 15,000,000 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of two years following the date of issue. Further consideration includes an aggregate amount of up to 25,000,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per Share upon satisfaction of certain performance targets over 3 years set out in the Agreements. The Shares issuable pursuant to the Agreements will be subject to resale restrictions set out and in accordance with the statutory Exchange hold period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated June 30, 2021; October 1, 2021, and October 6, 2021.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:38 a.m. PST, Jan. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan.31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 19,155,419 (includes 2,105,932 held by insiders) Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07



# of Warrants remaining held by insiders: 1,903,907 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement of 29,032,039 shares with 29,032,039 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 4, 2018, and further amended on November 24, 2020.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 12, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% ownership of a mineral license covering 200 hectares along with related permits and technical data contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project, in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (the "Property").

As consideration the Company has paid $25,000 in cash, and issued 135,000 common shares. In addition, the Vendors have been granted a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty from any future mineral production on the Property, of which 1.0% can be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2021.

________________________________________

WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 169,205 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $2.65 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $448,394. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $3.975 per Common Share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 18, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]