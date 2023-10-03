VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

ALPHINAT INC. ("NPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 directors.

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.007

Payable Date: October 31, 2023.

Record Date: October 17, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 16, 2023

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, October 5, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced May 9, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 2, 2023.

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per US unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date: October 16, 2023

Record Date: October 9, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: October 5, 2023

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV.H")

[formerly Relevium Technologies Inc. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of October 5, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RLV to RLV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated February 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 25, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 05, 2023, the common shares of Richmond Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,358,880 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited Trading Symbol: RMD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 765187307 (New)

THE FRESH FACTORY B.C. LTD ("FRSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 5, 2023, the subordinate voting shares of the Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as an "Other Specialty-Line Food Wholesaler-Distributors" issuer (NAICS Number: 413190).

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on the Exchange.

Each proportionate voting share is convertible into one hundred (100) subordinate voting shares.

Only subordinate voting shares will be listed on the Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited subordinate voting shares and proportionate

voting shares with no par value of which

10,788,377 subordinate voting shares are issued and outstanding

413,778 proportionate voting shares are issued and outstanding (not listed) Escrowed Shares: 187,364 subordinate voting shares

69,699 proportionate voting shares



Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: FRSH CUSIP Number: 35805H105

Normal Course Issuer Bid

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 2, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 916,223 subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from October 9, 2023 to October 8, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

Company Contact: Bill Besenhofer, Director Company Address: 238 Tubeway Drive

Carol Stream, IL 60188 Company Phone Number: 877-743-8289 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: https://thefreshfactory.co/

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 5, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 5, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

NICKELEX RESOURCE CORPORATION ("NICK")

[formerly VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company on August 28, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: NICKELEX RESOURCE CORPORATION. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 5, 2023, the common shares of Nickelex Resource Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Valterra Resource Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

90,203,230 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NICK (new) CUSIP Number: 653951103 (new)

NEX COMPANY:

PEPCAP RESOURCES, INC. ("WAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 1, 2019, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 5, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

ALPHINAT INC. ("NPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment (the "Amendment") to an option agreement dated March 12, 2020 (the "Original Agreement") between Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and arms length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Farwell claims located approximately 55 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company must now pay the Optionors by the extended date of June 01, 2025: (i) an aggregate of $225,000 in cash (unchanged); (ii) issue aggregate of 2,050,000 common shares (increased by 400,000 shares); and (iii) incur $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures (unchanged), to earn a 100% interest. On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Property, of which the Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (1.5%) for $2,000,000 cash payment. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.

All other terms under the Original Agreement remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated April 1, 2020, and the Company's news releases dated October 03, 2023, September 13, 2023 and March 26, 2020.

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 354,594 shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per share to settle outstanding debt for $65,600.

Number of Creditors: 2 arm's length creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 14 and 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 41,237,113 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.485 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 20,618,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,618,556 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.485 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 161 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 20 4,212,918

Agent's Fee: Cash Payments: Red Cloud Securities Inc. was paid C$1,466,996.95; Haywood Securities Inc. was paid C$335,953.50; SCP Resource Finance LP was paid C$279,961.25; and Eight Capital Corp. was paid C$156,778.30.





Broker Warrants: Red Cloud Securities Inc. was issued 1,466,997 Broker Warrants Haywood Securities Inc. was issued 335,954 Broker Warrants; SCP Resource Finance LP was issued 279,961 Broker Warrants; and Eight Capital Corp. was issued 156,778 Broker Warrants.

The Company issued a news release on September 12, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option to purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 11, 2023, between Intrepid Metals Corp. and its subsidiary (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100 percent interest in MAN property in Cochise County, Arizona. By way of Consideration, the Company will make total cash payments of US$2,260,000 and will issue a total of 12,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.135 per share to the vendor. If the Company completes a preliminary economic assessment on the property, it will make a US$250,000 payment. In addition, if the Company issues shares at a price below US$0.12, then any unissued shares owing to the vendor will be adjusted by a proportional amount that represents the additional dilution calculated using the number of shares that would have been issued at US$0.12 price and the amount of shares actually issued in the applicable transaction. Instead of issuing additional shares as a result of this adjustment, at each milestone payment date, the Company shall instead make an additional cash payment calculated using the amount of additional shares multiplied by the issue price of the shares that triggered the adjustment. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the vendor, of which the Company may purchase 50% of the Net Smelter Returns from the vendor for a purchase price of US$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2023 and October 2, 2023.

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Oct.3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Oct. 2, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered. Remain Halted.

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023, and March 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,852,174 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 4,852,174 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,852,174 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

