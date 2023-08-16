VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 26, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $11,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, comprising of $4,400,000 principal amount of existing debt and additional new $7,600,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,500,000 common shares at $2.00 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity



Maturity date: June 30, 2027



Interest rate: 7.50% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $11,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $495,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 35,317,610 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: share purchase warrants to purchase 17,658,805 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.34 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of

Warrants











Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 18,009,000 common

shares 9,004,500

warrants

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A



















Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $133,990 N/A 670,950 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex located in San Jose de la Parrilla, Durango, Mexico.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION Closing N/A 143,673,684 Common

Shares N/A

Additional deferred payments of up to US$13.5M are comprised of the following:

I. US$2.7M on the earlier of 18 months post-closing, or upon receipt of certain approvals from the Mexican government;



II. US$5.75M when either (a) 5 million ounces of Ag.Eq reserves are declared from the La Parrilla claims, or (b) 22 million ounces of Ag.Eq of measured and indicated resources are declared, from the La Parrilla claims; and



III. US$5.05M when a new zone is discovered on the La Parrilla claims inclusive of a NI 43-101 resource of 12.5 million ounces of Ag.Eq.





Both II and III are payable in cash or common shares, at the election of Golden Tag Resources Ltd, subject to prior Exchange acceptance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022, April 14, 2023, May 30, 2023, July 19, 2023 and August 14, 2023.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,729,654 shares to settle outstanding debt for $286,482.57.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Non-Arm's Length Party

Involvement: 1 $286,482.57 $0.05 5,729,654 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 2, 2022 and May 26, 2023.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2023:

Number of Units: 1,771,859 non-flow through units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company ("Share") and one-half (0.5) non-flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant")



Number of FT Units: 5,312,500 flow through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) flow through common share of the Company ("FT Share") and one-half (0.5) flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit

$0.08 per FT Unit



Warrants: 885,930 whole Warrants to purchase 885,930 Shares

2,656,250 whole FT Warrants to purchase 2,656,250 FT Shares



Warrant Price: Each Warrant and FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Y 142,857 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Units Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: Nil 400,000 600,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at the price of $0.10 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 16, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length lease with option to purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have an option to acquire a 100% interest in the West Santa Fe gold-silver exploration project located in Mineral County, Nevada, US (the "Property").

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of (i) USD$1,845,000 in cash over a seven (7) year period (the "Cash Consideration"); and (ii) incur an aggregate of USD$1,400,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a seven (7) year period. The Company at its sole discretion has an option to pay up to USD$895,000 of the Cash Consideration in common shares of the Company, up to the lesser of: (i) aggregate maximum issuance of 15,913,100 common shares; or (ii) 9.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Additionally, on exercise of the option, the Vendor will be granted: (i) 1.50% net smelter royalty ("1.5% NSR") on the Mind 13 through 127 Claims; and (ii) 1.00% NSR on Mind 1 through 12 Claims. The Company will have an option to buy-back 50% of the 1.5% NSR for US$200,000 prior to the 5th anniversary of the Agreement or for US$500,000 after the 5th anniversary of the Agreement.

The Exchange's aforementioned acceptance of the Agreement is on the understanding that there will be no creation of new Insiders as part of the acquisition and terms thereof.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 15, 2023, July 20, 2023 and August 15, 2023.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Limited Partnership Agreement of Bow River Financial LP (the "Agreement") dated October 15, 2021, as amended on April 14, 2023 and July 31, 2023, among Bellwether Investment Management Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and several arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties, whereby the Subsidiary was admitted as a limited partner of Bow River Financial LP, an Ontario limited partnership with $118 million in assets under management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,298,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2023.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common shares units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one-half Share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit



Warrants: 2,500,000 whole Warrants to purchase 2,500,000 Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 exercisable a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 97,195 N/A 242,988

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at the price of $0.60 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 04, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the amount of $1,500,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and certain Arm's Length and Non-Arm's Length Lenders (the "Lenders"). The Loan shall mature 2 years from the date of issuance and carry an interest rate of 13% per annum, plus an additional annual fee of 2%.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 4,615,366 bonus shares to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the Loan. The Company is also paying aggregate finders fees of $60,200, plus 872,307 non-transferable compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.065 for a period of 2 years from the closing date.

________________________________________

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 units



Purchase Price: $0.30 per unit



Warrants: 1,666,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $852.99 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 25, 2023 and August 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,398,831 common shares at a deemed price of $0.5047 to settle the third-anniversary option payment of US$1,650,000 pursuant to an option and joint venture agreement dated August 21, 2020, as amended on September 27, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 25, 2020, August 17, 2022, and August 16, 2023.

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 53,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 53,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on July 31, 2023 and August 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 9,900,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2023



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,800,000 shares with 9,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2023.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,875,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2023



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,750,000 shares with 6,875,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2023.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,973,497 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 19,973,497 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,973,497 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 56 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $177,519 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

