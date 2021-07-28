VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 23, 2021, effective at market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on July 27, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $755,000 (7,550,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Further to the Bulletin dated July 23, 2021, the number of shares subject to escrow has increased as follows:

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

15,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares: 7,630,000 common shares

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ARCLAND RESOURCES INC. ("ADR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated November 5, 2019 and April 9, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Orders issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 4, 2019 and the subsequent April 8, 2020 have been revoked.

A news release was issued on May 14, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction previously announced on November 26, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 29, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

21/07/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:51 p.m. PST, July 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 5, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Cypress Development Corp. (the "Company"), 2845028 Ontario Inc. (the "2845028"), Craig Brown and Chemionex Inc. (the "Chemionex and together with Craig Brown, the "Sellers"). Chemionex has developed a proprietary direct lithium extraction process (the "LIONEX Process") and Chemionex have transferred to 2845028 an equipment capable of utilizing the LIONEX process (the "Pilot Plant Equipment") and granted 2845028 a perpetual, royalty free, non-exclusive license to use the LIONEX Process and the Company may acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, aggregate $1,320,000 purchase price of the acquisition will be satisfied via cash consideration of $100,000, cash escrow consideration of $250,000 (the "Escrow Cash") and issuance of 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.97 which are to be held in escrow (the "Escrow Shares"). The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.78 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

The Escrow Cash shall be release to the Sellers upon delivering the Pilot Plant Equipment and the Escrow Shares shall be release to the Sellers within a 12-month period upon completion and installation of the Pilot Plant Equipment.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 6, 2021.

________________________________________

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 21, 2021, between Frontline Gold Corporation (the "Company") and 2099840 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 70% interest in the Epworth Project (the "Property"), consisting of 5 claims covering 1,312.78 hectares, located approximately 85 km south-southeast of Kugluktuk, in the territory of Nunavut.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor and incur $1,500,000 of exploration expenditures over the 36 months period following the closing of the Agreement.

The Company has the option to earn an additional 10% interest for a total interest of 80%, by incurring an additional $500,000 of exploration expenditures, for a total of $2,000,000 over the 48 months following the closing of the Agreement.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 27, 2021.

_________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,833,334 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.24 per share

Warrants: 20,833,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,833,334 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.275 per share for a five (5) year period

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Broker's Commission: CDN$$400,000 in cash and 1,666,667 non-transferrable broker warrants payable to H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.24 until June 17, 2026

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 744,711 shares to settle outstanding debt for $60,321.60.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Convertible Debenture: $750,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,000,000 shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per common share

Maturity date: 24 months after the closing of the Private Placement

Interest rate: 10.0 % per annum

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 27 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Débenture convertible: 750 000 $

Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 5 000 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,15 $ par action

Date d'échéance: 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Taux d'intérêt: 10 % par année

Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2021.

___________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documents pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 15, 2021 between Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc..- A TSX listed company (the "Optionor") whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Eagle Mine Property (the "Property"), located in the Province of Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payment of $600,000, issue 600,000 common shares and incur $1,200,000 in exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property. The Optionor will retain a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,500,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 19, 2021.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to share purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated July 21, 2021 between the Company and One Moon Scientific, Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Vendor for a cash consideration of US$275,000 and the issuance of US$350,000 convertible promissory notes (the "Promissory Notes"). The Promissory Notes are convertible at the option of the Company to repay the indebtedness owing under the notes by (i) cash; or (ii) the issuance of 329,888 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.34 per common share. The Vendor may also receive an earn-out over the three years to December 31, 2024, based on future revenue growth objectives (the "Earn-Out Consideration"). The maximum number of common shares issuable to the Vendor under the Earn-Out Consideration is 366,872.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 21, 2021.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,109,450 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 16,109,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,109,450 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. – $13,500 cash and 270,000 finder's warrants with that are exercisable into one common

share each for $0.07 for a five-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 9, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and RCF VI CAD LLC. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire an existing net smelter return royalty (the "NSR Royalty") of 0.98% on open pit operations and 0.49% on underground operations on the San Jose 1/3000 exploitation concession that forms part of the Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Project").

In consideration of the NSR Royalty, an upfront cash payment of US$6,500,000 and the issuance of 535,179 common shares of the Company will be made on closing.

Additional future payments of up to US$1,750,000 in common shares (based on a 30-day VWAP prior to issuance) are contingent upon certain milestones having been achieved.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 10, 2021.

________________________________________

PROBE METALS INC. ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 32,544 shares to settle outstanding debt for $55,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, July 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 17,350,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 17,350,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 17,350,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares André Godin Y 312,500

Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $64,800, 400,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per share and 400,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 11, 2019 and September 11, 2019.

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« RLV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 17 350 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,08 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 17 350 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 350 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 29 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions André Godin Y 312 500

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 64 800 $, 400 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,08 $ par action et 400 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 400 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,12 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 juin 2019 et 11 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, July 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STALLION GOLD CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,002,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 2,501,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,501,250 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 537,500

[4 placees]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $41,600 cash and 104,000 warrants payable.

Beacon Securities Limited $46,000 cash and 115,000 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable at $0.50 in to one common share for one year from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 231,884 shares at a deemed price of $0.1725 to Tyler Seguin, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Global Ambassador Agreement dated September 16, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 92,753 shares at a deemed price of $0.1725 to John Walters, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated September 16, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,394 shares at a deemed price of $0.1713 to Jenny Mann, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated September 3, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 46,043 shares at a deemed price of $0.1738 to Michael de Zotto, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated August 27, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 51,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 to Daily Hive, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Marketing Agreement dated August 21, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 77,045 shares at a deemed price of $0.22 to Seastar Ventures, LLC (Virginia Dadey), in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated December 4, 2020.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 13, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in the King George IV Property consisting of 5 mineral licenses covering 51 contiguous claims located in West-Central Newfoundland (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will make a one-time $25,000 cash payment and will issue an aggregate 300,000 shares over the period of 3 years to the Vendors. Additionally, the Company is required to make an aggregate of $65,000 cash payment over the next 2 years, which can be satisfied with common shares at the election of the Company. The Vendor retains a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 1% of the NSR at any time for $1,000,000. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, following exercise of the Option, the Company would be required to pay $250,000, payable in cash only, to the Vendor upon the Company defining a National Instrument43-101 compliant measured and indicated mineral resource estimate equal to at least 1,000,000 gold ounces (at 1g/t cut-off) on the King George IV Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. ("VMY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 27, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,245,157 shares to settle outstanding debt for $87,160.99.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

652420 BC Ltd. (Scott Ackerman) Y $51,110.99 $0.07 730,157

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

