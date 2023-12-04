VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0142

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company's

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") of Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nova."

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Nova shareholders on November 27, 2023 at a special meeting of shareholders. Nova received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 29, 2023 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement each Nova shareholder will receive 0.360 of a common share of Metalla for each one Nova share held.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Nova's Information Circular dated October 25, 2023.

In addition, please refer to Nova's news releases dated September 8, 2023, October 25, 2023, November 2, 2023, November 27, 2023, November 29, 2023 and December 1, 2023.

Delist:

In accordance with the above, the common shares of Nova Royalty Corp. will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 5, 2023 the common shares of Nova Royalty Corp. will be delisted.

BULLETIN V2023-0143

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN") ("PINE.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CDN unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per US unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date: December 15, 2023

Record Date: December 8, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: December 7, 2023

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0144

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 38,590,654



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 11, 2024 (as to 22,144,154 warrants)

January 26, 2024 (as to 16,446,500 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 11, 2026 (as to 22,144,154 warrants)

January 26, 2026 (as to 16,446,500 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 42,000,077 shares with 42,000,077 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2021.

BULLETIN V2023-0145

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 common shares at a deemed value of $2.00 per share to settle outstanding debt for $800,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2023.

BULLETIN V2023-0146

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2023-0147

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,495,076 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 13,495,076 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,495,076 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 384,616 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,129 N/A 93,300

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 20, 2023, November 30, 2023 and December 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2023-0148

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Loan facility

BULLETIN DATE: December 04, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") of the company announced on September 08, 2023. The Subscription Receipts converted into common shares of the Company on December 01, 2023.

Number of Shares: 2,835,539 Shares



Purchase Price: $5.29 per Share



Number of Placee: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/a N/a Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/a N/a



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/a N/a N/a

The Company issued news releases on October 23, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement of Subscription Receipts, and on December 01, 2023, announcing the conversion of the Subscription Receipts.

Convertible Loan Facility

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Non-Brokered Private Placement of a convertible loan facility announced on September 08, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $16,360,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,726,667 common shares at $ 6 per share

Maturity date: May 10, 2027

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placee: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/a N/a Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/a N/a

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 01, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BULLETIN V2023-0149

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of a 100% right, title and interest in several mineral claims within the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia, commonly known as the Surprise Creek Property (the "Property"), pursuant to a property purchase and sale agreement dated October 31, 2023 between the Company, Ross Beaty and Great Bear Resources Ltd. The Property is subject to an underlying option agreement between the Company and Great Bear Resources Ltd. whereby the Ross Beaty will assume milestone payments and obligations of the right of first refusal pursuant to the underlying option agreement.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $1,000,000 N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 1, 2023.

BULLETIN V2023-0150

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's change in classification from Oil and Gas Exploration and Development to a Mining company.

BULLETIN V2023-0151

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2023, and November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2023-0152

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC. ("TBRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 1, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,418,509 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 7, 2023 to December 6, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Inc. (Mathieu Capozzo) on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2023-0153

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Second Amended and Restated Loan Agreement dated October 10, 2023 ("Amended Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Lender"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Agreement, the Company has agreed to amend an existing loan with the Lender to provide an additional loan tranche in the amount of $5,000,000 USD ("New Loan"). The New Loan will be secured against a first-priority lien on all assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, will bear an interest rate of 15% per annum, and will mature on October 10, 2026. In consideration of the New Loan, the Company has granted to the Lender a number of nominal value warrants which are exercisable into a 5.625% equity interest of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Thirsty Cat LLC.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023, October 12, 2023, and December 1, 2023.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2023-0154

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30a.m. PST, December 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

