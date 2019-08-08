VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 1, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 1, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated April 29, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Series A Share: $0.29375

Payable Date: September 30, 2019

Record Date: September 20, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: September 19, 2019

________________________________________

COLSON CAPITAL CORP. ("COLS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 7, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 7, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated April 30, 2018, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC. ("GLK.H")

[formerly Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, August 12, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of August 12, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GLK to GLK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin, issued March 7, 2019, and the Company's news release of August 6, 2019; trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 2, 2019, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 2, 2019 qualifying the distribution of 10,610,000 Units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 8, 2019, for gross proceeds of $43,501,000.

Offering: 10,610,000 Units



Unit Price: $4.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half

of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at

$5.00/share until August 9, 2021.



Underwriter(s): GMP Securities L.P., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., AltaCorp Capital Inc.,

Clarus Securities Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners LP.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $2,505,780.60 in cash.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent may over-allot the units in connection with this offering and

the Company has granted to the Agent an option to purchase up to

1,591,500 additional units, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time

and from time to time for a period of 30 days after and including closing

of the offering.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 12, 2019, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an "Industrial" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: 6,100,750 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated as of August 8, 2019 of which

5,305,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Warrants Trading Symbol: FLWR.WT Warrants CUSIP Number: 34354 X 116

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated August 8, 2019 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 2, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $5.00 per share until August 9, 2021.

If, at any time prior to August 9, 2021 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $6.15 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the holders of the warrants and the warrant agent, supplemented by way of a news release, accelerating the expiry date of the warrants from the Warrant Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any unexercised warrants will automatically expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date in accordance with the warrant indenture.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 2, 2019 and news release August 8, 2019.

______________________________________

19/08/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.32 a.m. PST, August 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 8, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.39 a.m. PST, August 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 8, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 6, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business August 7, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 8, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $420,000 (4,200,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC. ("OVO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto, ON to Vancouver, BC.

________________________________________

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.52 a.m. PST, August 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the acquisition of a 100% interest in certain mining claims in Saskatchewan (the "Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated July 9, 2019 between the Company and Gem Oil Inc. (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by incurring $1,185,375 in exploration expenditures over a 12-year period. The Property will be subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Optionor. The transaction is non-arm's length as Gem is an Insider by share position.

No finder's fee is payable.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2019 and August 7, 2019 for further details.

_______________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,200,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 3,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,100,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a one year period Number of Placees: 5 placees Finder's Fee: $9,600 payable to Integral Wealth Securities

________________________________________

TRISTAR GOLD INC. ("TSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a royalty agreement dated August 2, 2019 (the "Agreement") between a subsidiary of TriStar Gold Inc. (the "Company") and a subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc. ("Royal Gold") pursuant to which the Company has granted Royal Gold up to a 1.5% NSR on TriStar's Castelo de Sonhos project, Brazil (the "Property") for total consideration of US$7,500,000.

Pursuant to the Agreement, TriStar will grant to Royal Gold up to 19,640,000 common share purchase warrants (incrementally granted in accordance with the funding schedule). Each common share purchase warrant will have an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of five years.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

_______________________________________

