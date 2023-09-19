VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

ANGEL WING METALS INC. ("AWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 21, 2023, the common shares of Angel Wing Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,252,594 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: AWM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 03464G 20 6 (new)

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: October 13, 2023

Record Date: September 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023

________________________________________

GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. ("GPAC")

[formerly FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution on June 28, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of September 21, 2023, the common shares of Great Pacific Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,239,383 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GPAC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 39115A107 (NEW)

________________________________________

MONAGHAN CAPITAL FUND LTD. ("EIRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, September 21, 2023, trading in the shares of Monaghan Capital Fund Ltd. (the "Company") will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2023, the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction with Matador Gold Technologies Inc.

________________________________________

NETWORK MEDIA GROUP INC. ("NTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on July 7, 2023, the Company has

consolidated its share capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been

changed.

Effective at the opening September 21, 2023, the common shares of Network Media Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a 'Media Services" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,824,707 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NTE (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 64128U205 (new)

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of an aggregate of 5,000,000 warrants (each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of one year) to the lender and guarantor relating to an amendment to a credit agreement.

The Company issued a news release on Sep 12, 2023 confirming the Amendments to its Credit Facility.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,252,891 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 5, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $212,644.55 $0.05 4,252,891 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 16, 2023

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in eight mining claims located in Whitesides Township, approximately 35km west of Timmins, ON, as well as a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty on certain of the company's mineral claims.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 225,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 7, 2023.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 560,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 590,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:26 p.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2023.

Number of Shares: 9,962,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 9,962,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,962,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year and six-month period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $36,200.00 N/A 452,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of two years and six months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 20,2023 and September 5, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 6, 2023, July 18, 2023 and July 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,242,857 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share



Warrants: 1,242,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,242,857 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 until August 1, 2025, subject to accelerated expiry providing that the term of the warrants can be reduced to 30 days by the Company in the event the Company's shares trade at or above CAD$1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 3 placees

The Company issued news releases on August 1, 2023 and August 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 22,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 14,052,340 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $959.00 N/A 9,590

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 20, 2023, August 1, 2023, and August 31, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated September 7, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to 11,406,748 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placements announced on September 1, 2020, and August 24, 2021:

Number of Amended Warrants: 3,781,250 Original Expiry Date: September 20, 2023 New Expiry Date: March 31, 2024



Number of Amended Warrants: 6,889,499 Original Expiry Date: September 24, 2023 New Expiry Date: March 31, 2024



Number of Amended Warrants: 735,999 Original Expiry Date: October 8, 2023 New Expiry Date: March 31, 2024

________________________________________

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and has accepted, the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 38,541,765 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 38,541,765 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,541,765 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period ending June 26, 2028



Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 5,000,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $343,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 12, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Sept. 19, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

