BULLETIN V2024-2712
WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 14, 2024 and February 15, 2024, effective at the close of business on Friday, September 13, 2024, the common shares of Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a halt from trading.
_______________________________________
24/09/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
BULLETIN V2024-2713
ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 17, 2024, the Exchange has accepted a Company's amendment to the documents filed with respect to a private placement announced on August 31, 2023, September 7, 2023, October 12, 2023, November 17, 2023 and December 15, 2023. The number of shares should have read 64,503,750 (instead of 64,403,750) and the number of warrants should have read 64,503,750 (instead of 64,403,750). There is no other amendment to the Exchange bulletin dated January 17, 2024.
MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, amendement
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 septembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 17 janvier 2024, la Bourse a accepté une modification relativement au dépôt de documents concernant un placement privé annoncé le 31 août 2023, le 7 septembre 2023, le 12 octobre 2023, le 17 novembre 2023 et le 15 décembre 2023. Le nombre d'actions indiqué aurait dû être de 64 503 750 (au lieu de 64 403 750) et le nombre de bons de souscription indiqué aurait dû être de 64 503 750 (au lieu de 64 403 750). Il n'y a aucune autre modification au bulletin de la Bourse daté du 17 janvier 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2714
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,852,133 shares to settle outstanding debt for $162,782.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$162,782
|
$0.015
|
10,852,133
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 29, 2024 and September 11, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2715
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective August 30, 2024 (the "Effective Date") between Coast Copper Corp. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired from the Vendor eight mineral claims near Houston, British Columbia (the "Property").
According to the Agreement, the Company has paid the Vendor $60,000 cash in order to complete the acquisition of the Property. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% NSR, of which 0.5% may be purchased back by the Company for $2,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024 and September 10, 2024.
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective August 28, 2024 (the "Effective Date") between Coast Copper Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired from the Vendor three mineral claims near Houston, British Columbia (the "Property").
According to the Agreement, the Company has paid the Vendor $134 cash in order to complete the acquisition of the Property. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% NSR, of which 0.5% may be purchased back by the Company for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024 and September 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2716
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,264,746.25
|
Offering:
|
13,058,985 Listed Shares with 13,058,985 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.50 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 29, 2024 and August 29, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2717
IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, September 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2718
JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$160,000
|
Offering:
|
3,200,000 Listed Shares with 1,600,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 18, 2024, August 22, 2024, August 30, 2024 and September 10, 2024.
_____________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2719
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2024:
|
Financing Type :
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds :
|
$434,760.20
|
Offering :
|
1,242,172 Common Shares and 1,242,172 warrants
|
Offering Price :
|
$ 0.35 per unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$ 0.52 per Listed Share for a 3-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
3,300
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a 2-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 15, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2720
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:16 a.m. PST, September 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2721
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, September 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2722
NIO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("NIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,142,857 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0525 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $60,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2024.
NIO MÉTAUX STRATÉGIQUES INC. (« NIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 septembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 142 857 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,0525 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 60 000 $.
Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 août 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2723
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period June 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2022.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, May 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, November 29, 2023, March 5, 2024, June 13, 2024, and September 11, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2724
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$465,000
|
Offering:
|
3,875,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares with 1,937,500 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per FT share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
58,100
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 25, 2024 and September 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2725
RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,921,161 shares to settle outstanding debt for $576,348.29.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please see the Company's news release dated August 8, 2024, and September 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2726
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares at $ 0.15 to settle outstanding debt of $750,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$350,000
|
$ 0.15
|
2,500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated August 01, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2727
SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,500,000
|
Offering:
|
27,500,000 Listed Shares with 13,750,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.38 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2728
THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("TGOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$999,999.99
|
Offering:
|
33,333,333 Listed Shares with 33,333,333 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
655,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a three-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 14, 2024, September 3, 2024 and September 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
