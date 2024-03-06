VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0704

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on March 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VIV 2 AVIVAGEN INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2023/10/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2023/10/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0705

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LKY 2 LUCKY MINERALS

INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/10/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/10/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0706

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OOOO 2 OOOOO

ENTERTAINMENT

COMMERCE LIMITED Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/10/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2023/10/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0707

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on March 5, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TBLL 2 TOMBILL MINES

LIMITED Annual financial statements for the year. 2023/10/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the annual financial statements

for the year. 2023/10/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0708

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 14, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 18, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 18, 2024.

TRADE DATES

March 14, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 15, 2024

March 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 18, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0709

DELIVRA HEALTH BRANDS INC. ("DHB.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, March 14, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 18, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 18, 2024.

TRADE DATES

March 14, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 15, 2024

March 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 18, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0710

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on February 19, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 8, 2024, the common shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services - Investment Management' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,421,540 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AIS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 001431303 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0711

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: March 28, 2024

Record Date: March 20, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 19, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0712

TOPICUS.COM INC. ("TOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Subordinate Voting Share: EUR €1.54

Payable Date: March 28, 2024

Record Date: March 15, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2024

_______________________________________

24/03/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



BULLETIN V2024-0713



ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, March 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0714

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,118,970 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 1,059,485 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,059,485 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 1,450,000

Cash Amount Warrants

Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. $183,768 459,420 Agent Warrants

Agent's Warrant Terms: Each non-transferable agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.40 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,657,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,828,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,828,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 75,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $27,455.28 N/A 68,638

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 9, 2024 and February 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0715

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, March 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0716

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,497,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,497,000 shares with 11,497,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0717

GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("GOOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 5, 2024, the consideration noted in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Upon Exchange Approval $250,000 NIL NIL Upon Company's

acceptance of the fire

analysis and management

platform NIL 833,333 Common Shares NIL Upon Company's

acceptance of crime

analysis and modelling

platform NIL 833,333 Common Shares NIL Upon Company's

acceptance of disaster

analysis and modelling

platform NIL 833,333 Common Shares NIL

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0718

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 3,377,406 common shares to two incoming officers of the Issuer. For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0719

OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement and Asset Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2024 (together with Share Purchase Agreement, the "Agreements"), among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired, via its subsidiary, certain assets of Goatch Global, S.L. (the "Target Assets") and 100% interest in Team RandomK eSports S.L. (the "TRKS").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire Target Assets and the TRKS in exchange for the issuance of up to 60,000,000 common shares, subject to certain adjustments based on EBITDA results the Target Assets and the TRKS provide post-closing.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2024, January 8, 2024, January 23, 2024 and March 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0720

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the termination agreement of outstanding debt and other related acquisition liabilities with a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor") related to the acquisition of the Gabbs Project (the "Property"). This will remove all the Company's acquisition liabilities owing to the Vendor associated with the Property.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $1,000,000 USD 5,231,869 Common Shares N/A

The Company will also issue an unsecured non-interest bearing promissory note that totals $250,000 USD with $125,000 USD payable on or before January 31, 2025, and $125,000 USD payable on or before January 31, 2026. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.07 CAD per share.

No finder's fees are payable. The Property is still subject to a 2.0% NSR on production, which can be repurchased with certain payments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 13, 2024, and March 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0721

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,905,646 shares at a deemed price of $0.012, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, May 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, November 29, 2023, and March 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0722

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,905,646 shares at a deemed price of $0.012, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated September 1, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news release dated November 29, 2023, and March 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0723

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2024, January 26, 2024, and February 13, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,301,532 shares



Purchase Price: $0.72 per share



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 13 4,917,636 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $190,420.86 169,914 N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 5, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0724

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 30, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 100% of all outstanding shares in Aerial Motion Pictures Ltd., and Open Sky Consulting International Ltd., drone training services companies located in the United Kingdom.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, the Company shall pay an aggregate purchase price of £150,000 to be satisfied through the issuance of 1,680,000 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.15.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0725

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 25, 2023, the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 24, 2023 was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed by the securities regulators for British Columbia Securities Commission. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement dated February 1, 2024 ("Prospectus Supplement").

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement occurred on February 15, 2024 and March 1, 2024, for gross proceeds of $2,699,151.

Offering: 899,717 Units. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $3.00 per Unit



Warrants: 899,717 share purchase warrants to purchase 899,717 shares.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $4.50 per share for 24 months from the date of closing. Warrant Acceleration Provision: If Common Shares trade for a period of 10 trading days at $6.00 or higher, the Company may accelerate the exercise of the Warrants to 30 days post provision of notice.



Underwriters: N/A



Underwriters' Fees: N/A



Over-allotment Option: N/A



Finder's Fees: $93,100.80 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on February 1, 2024 and the Company's news releases dated January 15, 2024, February 1, 2024 and February 15, 2024 and March 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0726

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 15, 2024 and February 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 263,000 units



Purchase Price: $3.00 per unit



Warrants: 263,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 263,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.50 for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: If common shares trade for a period of 10 trading days at $6.00 or higher, the Company may accelerate the exercise of the Warrants to 30 days post provision of notice. Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $39,450 N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2025 and March 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]