BULLETIN V2023-0068



AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0069



AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL.H")

[formerly Aurelius Minerals Inc. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Aurelius Minerals Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 29, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AUL to AUL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0070



BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 30, 2023, and the news releases issued by Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (the "Company") on July 7, 2023, and November 13, 2023, effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0071



PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.UN")("PVF.PR.U")("PVF.WT")("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Substitutional Listing-Warrants-Amendment, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 23, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc., a 100% subsidiary of Partners Value Investments L.P. ("PVF.WT"), issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement.

The warrants' details are confirmed as follows:

Symbol: PVF.WT CUSIP: 70214W112 Exercise Price of Warrants: Warrants will entitle the holder thereof to purchase 1.106 exchangeable shares of the Partners Value Investments Inc. for every five (5) Warrants at a price of CAD$29.34 per share



Warrant Term: June 30, 2026.



Capitalization 53,603,849 Warrants are issued and outstanding.

Trading in the Warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc. will resume at the open on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

For more information on the terms of these Warrants, please refer to the Company's press release issued on November 27, 2023 and the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated November 23, 2023.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0072



SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

23/11/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0073



AARDVARK 2 CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0074



ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 512,667 shares to settle outstanding debt for $692,144.77.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0075

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 11, 2023:

Flow Through:

Number of Shares: 1,158,000 Flow Through shares

Purchase Price: $0.26 per Flow Through share

Non-Flow Through:

Number of Shares: 3,598,700 Non-Flow Through shares

Purchase Price: $0.22 per Non-Flow Through share

Warrants: 1,799,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,799,350 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.42 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,769,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,000 N/A 6,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.42 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2023 and October 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0076



NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,562,500 total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 15, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 15, 2027



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12



# of Warrants: 6,110,000 total Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 26, 2027



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,672,500 shares with 9,672,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 30, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0077



OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0078



PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:06 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0079



PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,793,616 non-flow-through shares and 13,816,422 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per non-flow-through share and $0.105 per flow-through share



Warrants: 21,610,038 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,610,038 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

3

726,380 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

5

1,195,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 30,337.20 N/A 291,709

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued press releases announcing an increase of the private placement on November 21, 2023, and November 22, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0080

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Failure to Pay Sustaining Fees; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0081

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0082

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 66,489 shares at a deemed price of US$1.88, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 15, 2023, as amended on June 19, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2023, July 21, 2023 and November 24, 2023.

________________________________________

