VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today

24/08/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2386

CVW CLEANTECH INC. ("CVW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:58 p.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2387

CVW CLEANTECH INC. ("CVW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2388

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,050,519.78



Offering: 5,836,221 Listed Shares with 5,836,221 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 119,210

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a

two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 30, 2024, August 7, 2024 and

August 8, 2024.





______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2389

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, August 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2390

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement dated June 05, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Issuer has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the LGM project located immediately south and contiguous with Kingfisher's HWY 37 Project, in Northwest British Columbia within the Golden Triangle.

In Consideration, the Company shall issue 3,000,000 common shares and make cash payments totaling $75,000 to the Vendor at closing. In addition, the LGM Property is subject to underlying royalty agreements over different parts of the project that range from 1 to 2% with Triple Flag Precious Metals (1%), Ryan Kalt (2%), and Carlvon Einsiedel (2%).

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 06, 2024, June 14, 2024, and July 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2391

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:58 p.m. PST, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2392

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 8, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2393

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales of shares as set out below, which were made in the form of a "registered direct" offering pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-3 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 9, 2023, and declared effective August 18, 2023. The terms of the offering (the "Offering") are set forth in a prospectus supplement that was filed with the SEC on July 19, 2024. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the Offering for the period starting July 19, 2024, occurred for gross proceeds of US$10,000,002.

Offering: 3,333,334 common shares Offering Price: US$3.00 price per one common share and one common share purchase warrant Warrant Exercise Price/term: 3,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,334 common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at US$4.00 per share until July 19, 2029.

Refer to the prospectus dated August 9, 2023, the accompanying prospectus supplement dated July 19, 2024 and the company's news releases dated July 19, 2024 for more information in respect of the Offering.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2394

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 12, 2024 between the Silver Valley Metals Corp. (the "Company") and its subsidiary, North Idaho Metals Corporation (collectively, the "Vendor"), and Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (the "Purchaser Parent") and its subsidiary, Silver Dollar Resources (IDAHO), Inc. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser will acquire all of the Vendor's interest in the assets related to the Company's Ranger-Page project in Shoshone County, Idaho, USA, including option rights under two underlying agreements, the Government Gulch option and joint venture agreement and the Page mine mineral rights lease and option agreement.

According to the Agreement, upon the closing, the Company has received $300,000 in cash and 6,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser Parent at a deemed price per share of $0.30 (the "Payment Shares"). The Payment Shares are subject to contractual escrow and will be released in tranches over 24 months.

Additionally, if the Purchaser exercises its option under the Government Gulch option and joint venture agreement, it will grant the Company a 0.5% Net Smelter Returns (the "NSR") royalty from the Government Gulch property. If the Purchaser exercises its option under the Page mine mineral rights lease and option agreement, it will grant the Company a 1% NSR royalty from the Page mine property, with the option for the Purchaser to buyback 0.5% of this royalty at any time for $500,000.

Upon the closing, the Company has paid a finder's fee consisting of 1,512,500 shares of the Company at $0.06 per share to Kluane Capital FZCO and 779,166 shares of the Company at $0.06 per share to Canal Front Investments Inc.

The transaction is arm's length in nature.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2024 and August 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2395

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $700,000 Offering: 14,000,000 Listed Shares with 14,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a three - year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 14, 2024, June 27, 2024, July 19, 2024

and July 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2396

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $320,000.00



Offering: 6,400,000



Offering Price: $0.05 per FT



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 560,000 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 18, 2024, June 26, 2024, June 17, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2397

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,555,250.00

Offering: 20,442,000 common share units ("Units") with 10,221,000 Warrants attached, and 7,558,000

common shares on a LIFE exemption basis ("LIFE Shares").

Offering Price: $0.125 per Unit, and $0.125 per LIFE Share.

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.175 per Warrant for a 2-year period.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

NIL 1,957,500 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.175 for a 2-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 2, 2024, and July 19, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2398

Viva Gold Corp. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $667,750.05

Offering: 4,451,667 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Offering Price: $0.15 per Unit.

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.22 per Warrant for a 36-month period.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Finer Warrants

NIL 43,400 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.22 until July 15, 2027.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 10, 2024; July 9, 2024; and August 8, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2399

Viva Gold Corp. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,193,003.85

Offering: 7,953,359 Units with 3,976,679 Warrants attached.

Offering Price: $0.15 per Unit.

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.22 per Warrant for a 36-month period.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Finder Warrants

NIL 105,000 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.22 for a 36-month

period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated August 8, 2024.



_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2400

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 bonus warrants to an arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the amount of US$1,000,000, and bears interest at a rate of 20% per annum. The maturity date is the earliest of: the date on which the lender demands repayment after the occurrence of an event of default, the implementation of a court-approved plan of arrangement and compromise within the CCAA proceedings, the termination of the CCAA proceedings and November 30, 2024. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a one-year period. For further information, refer to the company's news releases dated August 2, 2024.

