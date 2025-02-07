VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0393

LOTUS CREEK EXPLORATION INC. ("LTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

On February 5, 2025, in connection with the plan of arrangement involving Gear Energy Ltd. and pursuant to an Asset Conveyance Agreement, Gear Energy transferred to Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. certain light oil assets in central Alberta and southeast Saskatchewan and heavy oil assets in Tucker Lake, Alberta. Lotus Creek issued 40,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $2.00 per share to Gear Energy shareholders.

The Company's Listing Application dated February 5, 2025, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

40,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: NIL common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LTC (new)

CUSIP Number: 54571C 10 9 (new)



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 5, 2025.

Company Contact: Kevin Johnson, President & Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Suite 800, 205 – 5th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 2V7 Company Phone Number: (403) 538-8463 Company Email Address: [email protected]

BULLETIN V2025-0394

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, February 10, 2025, the common shares of Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Redishred shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated November 21, 2024, between Redishred and a subsidiary of VRC Companies, LLC (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Redishred (the "Arrangement").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Redishred's shareholders are entitled to receive $5.00 per common share held (the "Consideration"). To receive the Consideration, shareholders of Redishred must surrender the certificates representing their Redishred shares or DRS Advice for such shares and all other required documents together with a duly completed and executed Letter of Transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as further disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated December 19, 2024.

For further details, please refer to Redishred's Management Information Circular dated December 19, 2024 and news releases dated November 22, 2024, January 24, 2025 and February 7, 2025.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0395

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, February 10, 2025, further to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2025, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

BULLETIN V2025-0396

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

NEX Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated January 24, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 11, 2025, the common shares of Terrance Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,576,149 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: TZR.H (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 88103M409 (new)

25/02/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0397

O3 MINING INC. (''OIII'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 16, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 28, 2023 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, occurred for gross proceeds of $247,735.92. There were no other issuances.

Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: An aggregate of 169,700 common shares Offering Price: average price of $1.46 per share Agents' Fee: an aggregate of $7,432.08

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 28, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated June 16, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and news release dated August 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0398

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, February 7, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0399

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 7, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2025-0400

TORR METALS INC. ("TMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $630,560.00



Offering: 760,919 Flow-through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Offering: 5,392,500 Listed Shares with 2,696,250 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 288,925

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for

a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 17, 2024, December

19, 2024, and February 6, 2025.





BULLETIN V2025-0401

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a third amended and restated royalty agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 16, 2025 (the "Agreement Date") , between the Company and Altius Royalty Corporation ("Altius"), whereby both parties amended their existing royalty agreement, with Altius forfeiting its timber and carbon rights on the 3,770-acre sold land (the "Severed Land") but retaining them on the Company's remaining 3,082-acre property (the "Retained Land") in Maine, USA.

According to the Agreement, the Company granted Altius an option, expiring in five years from January 16, 2025, to convert up to US$1,000,000, less any timber revenue the Company receives from the Retained Land into the common shares of the Company at a conversion price determined as the greater of CAD$0.30 or the 20-day volume weighted average price at the time of conversion, with ownership limit to 19.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares or a 10% cap on the shares issuable as of the date of the Amending Agreement.

In addition, if the Company sells the Retained Land to a third party, Altius will receive up to US$1,000,000 from the sale proceeds, reduced by any timber revenue received and/or the value that it has been converted into shares, since January 16, 2025.

Altius' timber and carbon rights on the Retained Land and will be forfeited if Altius converts the full US$1,000,000 into common shares of the Company, or if the Retained Land is sold to a third party and Altius' US$1,000,000 entitlement is fully satisfied from the sale proceeds.

The transaction is non-arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2025 and January 30, 2025.

