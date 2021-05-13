VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DASH CAPITAL CORP. ("DCX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated April 26, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective April 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, May 14, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,500,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

DCX.P CUSIP Number:

23753H 10 3 Sponsoring Member:

Richardson Wealth Limited

Agent's Options: 750,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share expiring 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 26, 2021.

Company Contact: Darrell Denney, CEO & Director Company Address: 4000, 421 – 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4K9 Company Phone Number: (403) 651-9009 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

[formerly GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, May 17, 2021, the common shares of ReGen III Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gen III Oil Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial/Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

100,607,565 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GIII (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 75888V 10 0 (new)

________________________________________

GOOD2GORTO CORP. ("GRTO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 7, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 9, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 14, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Monday, May 17, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on May 17, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,800,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,800,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GRTO.P CUSIP Number: 38216F106 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 200,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 7, 2021.

Company Contact: James C. Cassina Company Address: 1 King Street West, Suite 1505

Toronto, Ontario M5H 1A1 Company Phone Number: 416 364-4039 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20

Payable Date: June 1, 2021

Record Date: May 25, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: May 21, 2021

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 3, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 3, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 17, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

21/05/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 7,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the daily volume-weighted average trading price exceeds $0.50 for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gordon Deans Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 6,400,000 [3 placees]





Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $153,775.00 and 615,100 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CEDARMONT CAPITAL CORP. ("CCCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated May 11, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business May 12, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on May 13, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 21, 2021 between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), RX Infinity Inc., RXI Pharmacy Inc., Christian Marcoux, Michael Nashat, Nashat Pharmacy Professional Corporation and Ela Capital Inc. (the "Sellers") whereby the Company acquires 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RX Infinity Inc. Consideration to the Sellers is $2,500,000 and 1,673,640 common shares subject to trading restrictions (40% 4 months, 15% 8 months, 15% 12 months, 15% 16 months, 15% 20 months) and up to 1,255,230 contingent purchase shares to be issued over a two year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2021.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2021 and March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,161,365 flow-through shares

4,282,334 flow through shares (BC & ON)

3,277,800 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through share

$0.24 per flow-through share (BC & ON)



$0.25 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 6,360,749 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,360,749 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Roberts Y 417,000 1108341 BC Ltd. (Jo Price) Y 250,000 Michael Murphy Y 417,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $21,000 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,410 cash.

National Bank Financial Inc. - $1,925 cash.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $6,020.01 cash.

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $42,000 cash and 190,909 finder warrants.

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

Qwest Investment Fund - $35,500 and 156,438 finder warrants.

127,272 finder warrants are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of

$0.22 per share a two-year period.

The remaining 29,166 non-transferable finder warrants are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on April 1, 2021 and April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") announced March 22, 2021. The CDIs were issued at a price of AUD$0.60 (CAD$0.58). Each CDI is equivalent to and exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: AUD$0.60 per share (CAD$0.58)



Number of Placees: 29 placees



Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited – AUD$1,222,500 cash

(~CAD1,181,750) and 2,500,000 agent's warrants.



Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited – AUD$277,500 cash (~CAD$268,500)





Each non-transferable agent warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.58 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 30, 2021 and May 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length agreement dated April 27, 2021 (the "Disposition"), in connection with the disposition by Falco Resources Ltd. (the "Company") to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") of its portfolio of net smelter return royalties (the "Royalties") varying from 1% to 2% which were acquired on April 12, 2021 from IAMGOLD Corporation pursuant to the exercise of a right of first refusal it held over the Royalties. The Royalties relate to, among others, properties known as Flavrian and Central Camp and which are exploration properties surrounding the main Horne 5 properties.

Pursuant to the Disposition, Osisko shall pay the Company $700,000 in cash upon closing of the Disposition.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 27, 2021 and May 6, 2021.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention datée du 27 avril 2021 (la « disposition ») auprès d'une compagnie ayant un lien de dépendance avec Ressources Falco Ltée (la « société »), relativement à la vente à Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (« Osisko ») d'un portefeuille de royautés sur les revenus nets de fonderies (les « royautés ») allant de 1% à 2% qui ont été acquises le 12 avril 2021 d'IAMGOLD Corporation suite à l'exercice du droit de premier refus que la société détenait sur les royautés. Les royautés sont reliées, parmi d'autres, aux propriétés connues sous le nom de Flavrian et Central Camp, qui sont des propriétés d'exploration aux alentours des principales propriétés Horne 5.

Conformément à la disposition, Osisko devra payer à la société un montant de 700 000 $ en espèces à la clôture de la disposition.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 27 avril 2021 et 6 mai 2021.

_______________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2021 and April 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Nathan Chutas Y 100,000 Gordon Friesen Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 766,000 4 placees





Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $7,600 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 56,000 finder units.





Each finder unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated May 4, 2021, between ETP, Inc., the shareholders of Ex-Tech Plastics, Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire substantially all of the operating and business assets of Ex-Tech Plastics Inc., including certain real estate assets owned by the Vendors in return for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately US$14.1 million ("Total Purchase Price"), subject to customary post-closing adjustments. US$1,410,000 out of the Total Purchase Price will also further be subject to a 15-month escrow to satisfy post-closing adjustments.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated May 5, 2021.

________________________________________

HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $210,000 cash and 140,000 Finder's Options payable to Smaller Company Capital Ltd. Each Finder's Option will be exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.50 for a 24 month period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 5, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:06 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:11 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated March 1, 2021 (the 'Settlement Agreement') among iMetal Resources Inc. ('IMR') and 1571925 Ontario Ltd. (Glen Shalton), David Hiltz, Thomas O'Connor and William Wilcox (collectively, the 'Vendors') in respect of the Gowganda properties property acquisition agreement dated October 28, 2016. The property acquisition agreement was accepted by the Exchange on January 30, 2017. The Settlement Agreement provides for changes to the residual net smelter return ('NSR') royalties retained by the Vendors on the underlying properties being the Gowganda West, Mosher Lake and Ghost Mountain properties. IMR now holds the option to reduce each of the NSR royalties on the underlying properties by half through a $1,000,000 cash payment for each NSR royalty. As consideration for this right IMR is paying an aggregate $20,000 and issuing an aggregate of 600,000 shares to the Vendors.

Please refer to IMR's news release dated April 6, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:51 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP. ("IMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 28, 2021, between International Millennium Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Lorne Upward (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in 96 mineral claims in three claim groups, licence numbers 032118M, 023352M and 032253M (the "Mineral Claims"), situated northeast of King's Point on the western side of Notre Dame Bay, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor $6,240 in cash, and issue 300,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Mineral Claims.

The Company will grant the Vendor a 0.25% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on production, of which 100% (i.e. 0.25%) can be purchased by the Company for $50,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 10, 2021.

__________________________________________

MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 28, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated April 28, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 5, 2021, for gross proceeds of $17,250,024.

Agents: Clarus Securities Inc. (lead underwriter), Sprott Capital Partners L.P., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canacord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp.



Offering: 11,348,700 flow through shares (including over-allotment option)



Share Price: $1.52 per share

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated May 7, 2021 between Signature Resources Ltd. (the Company) and Cool Minerals Inc. and John Leliever (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 45 claims contiguous with the Company's Lingman Lake Property located in the Kenora, Ontario region. Consideration is $8,000 cash and 200,000 common shares.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRI CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2020, January 19, 2021, January 25, 2021 and February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 56,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 28,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three year period, subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's shares equals or exceeds $0.70 per share for 20 consecutive trading days after the expiry of the statutory hold period, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire 30 calendar days after such notice.



Number of Placees: 208 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Anderson Y 494,273 Myrmikan SPV I, LLC (Daniel J. Oliver Jr.) Y 8,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,538,000 [7 placees]





Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $2,550.00

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $52,395.00 and 174,650 non-transferable warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives 39,923 shares and 39,923 non-transferable warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $12,291.99 and 40,973 non-transferable warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $13,755.00 and 45,850 non-transferable warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $111,610.21, 478,216 shares and 850,250 non-transferable warrants

M Partners Inc. receives $2,940.00 and 9,800 non-transferable warrants

PI Financial Corp. receives $62,999.98 and 210,000 non-transferable warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $62,202.00 and 207,340 non-transferable warrants

Richardson Wealth Ltd. receives $3,465.00 and 11,550 non-transferable warrants

Gerhard Merkel receives $17,499.99 and 58,333 non-transferable warrants

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 per share for 36 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 9, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 16, 2021 between VanGold Mining Corp. (the "Company"), indirectly through Obras Mineras El Pinguico, S.A. de C.V., a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Company, and Endeavour Silver Corp., indirectly through its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, Compania Minera del Cubo, S.A. de C.V. (collectively, the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to purchase the El Cubo mill and mine project located in Guanajuato State in central Mexico. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments of US$7.5 million and issue 21,331,058 shares. Further consideration includes a one-year promissory note in the principal amount of US$2.5 million payable on April 9, 2022.

________________________________________

