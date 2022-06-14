VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 3 CORP. ("AAAJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 10, 2022, effective at market open on June 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 27, 2022.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name Security US Dollar Symbol Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U

________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on May 30, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the common shares of Highbank Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mineral' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

14,010,662 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: HBK (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 42982U206 (new)

________________________________________

RIVERWALK ACQUISITION CORP. ("RAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated March 17, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective March 22, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, June 16, 2022, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.







The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June

16, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation

of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,800,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,800,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Endeavour Trust Company Trading Symbol:

RAC.P CUSIP Number:

76952A105 Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.





Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.







For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 17, 2022.

Company Contact: Vincent Wong

Company Address: Suite 478-6647 Fraser Street, Vancouver, BC V5X 0K3

Company Phone Number: 604-998-1395

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("SATO")

[Formerly Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. ("SATO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 31, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the common shares of SATO Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Data Processing Services' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 70,782,229 shares are

issued and outstanding





Escrow: 29,520,556 shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SATO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 78435J109 (NEW)







________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,420 shares at a price of $0.81 per share to settle outstanding debt for $70,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Steve Burleton Y $70,000 $0.81 86,420











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2022 and May 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,542,160 shares







Purchase Price: $1.00 per share







Number of Placees: 12 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Y 500,000 Anthony Hawkshaw Y 500,000 KEM Capital LLC (Kevin Morano) Y 250,000 Stephen Lang Y 250,000 Andrew T. Swarthout Y 100,000 Eric Edward Caba Y 250,000 Erfan Kazemi Y 50,000 Alan Hair Y 100,000 Premiere Gold Mines Limited Y 667,160





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 625,000 [2 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $30,000.00



Haywood Securities Inc. - $22,500.00









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated April 7, 2022 (the "Agreement"), among Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire properties located in the Timmins, Ontario nickel-sulphide mining district (the "Properties"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing 50,000 common shares and paying $75,000 in cash to the Seller. Additionally, the Company has agreed to grant the seller a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the Properties, half of which may be bought back for $500,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20, 2022 and June 7, 2022.

________________________________________

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,298,668 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share







Warrants: 7,298,668 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,298,668 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30

Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Joe Conway Y 700,000 Fundeco Inc. (William Pugliese) Y 500,000 Larry Phillips Y 250,000 James Henderson Y 133,334 Madani Diallo Y 100,000 Louis Nagy Y 25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 3, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 8, 2022, between EV Connect Solutions Inc. (the "Vendor"), the shareholders of the Vendor (the "Shareholders") and Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 66,666,667 shares to the Shareholders.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 9, 2022.

_______________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 13, 2022:

Number of Units: 1,417,777 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 1,417,777 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,417,777 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $7,656.00 cash payable to Assessment Systems Corporation





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 13, 2022, the Bulletin Type should have stated:

'Remain Suspended', not 'Remain Halted'.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2022, the warrants exercise period should have been for a period of three years instead of two years. Thus, it should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, June 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2022 and May 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,841,711 shares







Purchase Price: $0.38 per share







Warrants: 1,841,711share purchase warrants to purchase 1,841,711 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 12 placees













Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jay Jiang Yu Y 526,316





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 364,000 [ 2 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. - $5,793.60 cash and 9,720 finder's warrants



GloRes Securities Inc. - $17,500 cash and 46,053 finder's warrants









Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common

share at $0.45 per common share for a three-year period.









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on June 8, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

