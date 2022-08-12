VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

________________________________________

22/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2022:

Number of Units: 3,585,786 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.14 per Unit Warrants: 3,585,786 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,585,786 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two year period Number of Placees: 18 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Insider Involvement Y 744,286 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $2,520.00 in cash payments and 15,000 Finder's Warrants payable to certain arm's length Finders.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated July 4, 2022 and July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 995,364 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 26, 2024 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.375 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,533,645 shares with 1,533,645 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 11, 2022 with respect to the listing of 21,498,554 warrants effective at the opening August 15, 2022, the bulletin should have stated "Additional Listing – Warrants", not "New Listing- Warrants."

All other information remain unchanged.

________________________________________

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2022 amended on July 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 Flow-Through Shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Marquest Mining Quebec 2022-I



Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership P 4,000,000

Finder's Fee: $21,000 payable to GloRes Securities Inc. with 420,000 warrants exercisable at $0.075 for two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Letter of Intent dated June 30, 2022 between the Company and Lithium One Metals Inc. whereby the Company will acquire a 50% interest in the Cyr-Kapiwak Claims located in Quebec. Consideration is 1,000,000 units with the warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24 month period and $250,000 in work commitments over a 24 month period.

The claims are subject to a 2% NSR of which 1% can be acquired by the Company for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

