TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 14, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ACU 2 AURORA SOLAR

TECHNOLOGIES INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/03/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2023/03/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: September 15, 2023

Record Date: August 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2023

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: September 15, 2023

Record Date: August 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: August 30, 2023

________________________________________

AISIX SOLUTIONS INC. ("AISX")

[formerly MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed by directors on July 31, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 17, 2023, the common shares of Aisix Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Minerva Intelligence Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

96,958,037 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AISX (new) CUSIP Number: 00956C 10 7 (new)

________________________________________

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 11, 2023, effective at market open on Thursday August 17, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company completed its public offering of securities on August 15, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $3,088,757.40 (10,295,858 units at $0.30 per unit).

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated August 15, 2023.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD (HOLDINGS) INC. ("TAU")

[formerly THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on July 11, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, August 17, 2023, the common shares of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,072,346 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,100,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TAU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 883931107 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on August 4, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 17, 2023, the common shares of Alset Capital Inc. commence trading on NEX on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,155,925 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: KSUM.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 02115L200 (new)

________________________________________

23/08/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: USD $4,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.31 per common share. If the placee has not exercised the share conversion option, and all outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon has not been repaid in full on or prior to the Maturity Date, the placee will have the right to convert all outstanding indebtedness into a 0.63% net smelter return royalty interest in the El Domo-Curipamba project, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, if required.



Upfront Fee: The Company paid a non-refundable commitment fee of USD $120,000 to the place.



Maturity date: December 31, 2023



Interest rate: 10% per annum to and including the Maturity Date and a rate of 15% per annum after the Maturity Date.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A









Finder's Fee: N/A











The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, Aug. 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Aug. 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 4, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture $2,800,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 5,600,000 subordinate voting shares and 2,800,000 subordinate voting share purchase warrants ("Warrant") at $0.50 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: March 14, 2026



Warrants Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share. The Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.65 until March 14, 2025.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate amount of

Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 $730,000

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $137,000 cash and 274,000 broker warrants





Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit consisting of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one Warrant, at an exercise price of $0.50 until March 14, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,845,332 non-flow-through common shares

610,333 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non-flow-through common share

$0.18 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,455,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,455,665 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a 36-month period following the closing date at $0.20 for the initial 18-months and $0.25 for the remaining 18-months.



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,080.45 N/A 140,105

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for a 36-month period following the date of issuance at $0.20 for the initial 18-months and $0.25 for the remaining 18-months.

The Company issued a news release on July 12, 2023, August 3, 2023 and August 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,152,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant").





3,800,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.065 per FT Unit and $0.05 per Unit.



FT Warrants: 1,576,000 FT Warrants to purchase 1,576,000 common shares



Warrants: 3,800,000 Warrants to purchase 3,800,000 common shares



FT Warrant Price: $0.125 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Warrant Price $0.10 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Aggregate # Aggregate # Placees # of Placee (s) of FT Units of Units







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 75,000 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,000.30 N/A 215,390

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.125 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on July 21, 2023 and August 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated July 27, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire an undivided 100% of the right, title and interest in and to the Castle Rock property ("Property"). As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will provide the Optionor with payments of cash, common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.295 per Share, and eligible exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") as according to the schedule as follows:

Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Expenditures Upon Exchange Approval NIL 200,000 NIL First Anniversary NIL NIL $ 30,000 Second Anniversary $ 5,000* NIL $ 30,000 Third Anniversary $ 5,000* NIL NIL Fourth Anniversary $ 5,000* NIL NIL Fifth Anniversary $ 5,000* 300,000 NIL

* Advanced royalty payments

The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on claims currently 100% held by the Optionor, and a 1% NSR on claims jointly held between the Company and the Optionor. Once the option is exercised, the Company may repurchase 50% of the applicable NSRs by payment to the Optionor a cash sum of $1,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2023.

________________________________________

